Amazon Cuts Price of MacBook Air M4 By $250

Amazon, too, is offering a stellar MacBook sale that takes $250 off the 13-inch MacBook Air with the all-new M4 chip. The model on sale combines 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, driving the price down to $749 from $999 — a 25% discount and the lowest recorded at Amazon for this particular configuration.

Deal snapshot: $250 off 13.6-inch MacBook Air M4 today

This deal is aimed at Apple’s most mobile-friendly MacBook, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M4 — and right now, it costs roughly as much as lower-memory or older configurations typically do.

Its 16GB of RAM at this level is a relatively rare value play, with Apple usually offering just 8GB on Air models.

Inventory and color options may vary, and shipping windows can shift during peak season. If delivery speed is of the essence, review the listing’s estimated arrival to make sure it arrives within your time frame and ensure that it’s shipped and sold by Amazon so you don’t get stuck with third-party markups or slow shipping times.

Why this MacBook Air M4 deal stands out from others

The design of the M4 chip is meant to extend Apple’s already significant lead in efficiency, providing swift single-core responsiveness and fast wake times while keeping thermal loads under control. For typical tasks — productivity, a couple dozen browser tabs, light photo editing and even 4K video viewing — the Air is fanless and stays cool.

Apple says the 13-inch MacBook Air lasts for up to 18 hours on a charge, based on workload. Or, in practical terms: a full day of email, documents and streaming without hugging an outlet — matching up with the long battery strengths that independent reviewers have observed in Apple Silicon computers they’ve tested from outlets like Consumer Reports.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is a standout, delivering crisp text and beautiful color with wide color (P3) support and True Tone.

And for remote work, the 12MP front camera (with Center Stage), three-mic array and Spatial Audio from its four speakers offer a decidedly better video call experience than older ultraportables.

Most importantly, this model enables Apple Intelligence functions for the first time — i.e., on-device AI capabilities such as advanced writing tools and image functions (such as searching faces of people you track) in a thin laptop weighing about 2.7 pounds. It’s that balance of portability and performance that makes the Air remain a default choice for students, mobile professionals and well-heeled web developers.

How this Air’s value compares to other current MacBooks

Priced at $749, this 16GB model is less expensive than many discounts offered on an 8GB version of previous-generation Air models. In normal sale cycles, M2 and M3 Air units with 8GB of RAM have been sitting closer to $799–$949 depending on the size of storage. Paying less for double the memory is a significant upgrade in terms of longevity and multitasking.

If you’re deciding between a MacBook Pro, keep in mind that the Pro’s mini‑LED display, extra ports and performance under load are also beneficial for power users. But most buyers don’t require that overhead. Industry analysts, like IDC, have made the news cycle for several years with insistence that Apple Silicon’s efficiency democratized appetite for the Air among mainstream users who had been conditioned to default to Pro models.

The trade-off here is storage. If you have a large media library, a 256GB SSD will run out of room in no time flat. You can work around that with iCloud, external storage or selective offloading. For a lot of at-the-office, school or web-first workloads, 256GB plus cloud storage is enough — especially with 16GB of RAM allowing for easier multitasking.

Who should buy the MacBook Air M4 at this price point

If your work is document-heavy, web-centric and infused with creative tasks like Lightroom photo batches, casual Photoshop or iMovie edits, the Air will feel quicker and more responsive than any other laptop you’ve used in this price range (and countless laptops above it). All-day battery life and a lightweight case will be a boon to students, commuters and road warriors.

Developers and creators who are rendering out long timelines or compiling massive projects may want a Pro for its more sustained performance, additional ports — and the option to upgrade from 128GB of storage. But for most users, the Air’s instant-on responsiveness and support for AI mean more than enough room to grow.

Essential shopping tips before you check out this deal

Check the seller and warranty details, consider AppleCare+ (for accidental damage protection), and inspect trade-in values if you’re upgrading from an older Intel Mac — Apple and major retailers frequently give good credits that can be added to your savings.

With return policies in mind, watch for your favorite color or storage option to return at a similar price. Price fluctuations are common around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so these lightning deals may return to this price or dip even lower shortly after they expire.

Bottom line: a rare 16GB MacBook Air M4 discount

It’s a rare combination of Apple’s latest ultra-portable hardware, 16GB of memory and a deep 25% discount. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in the MacBook Air M4: $749 at Amazon is that time.