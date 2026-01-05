Amazon cuts price of Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus by 46%

Amazon has an impressive deal on the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus, which at $1,998.99 is down from $3,699. That’s 46 percent off and a savings of $1,700.01 on a high-capacity home backup bundle that doesn’t often see such steep discounts.

According to price trackers, this is an all-time low for the 3600 Plus bundle (according to CamelCamelCamel), making it a particularly good buy for anyone in the market for a pro-level portable power station that comes with solar.

Why this steep price drop matters for backup power

Even during sales, big-name power stations typically fall in the four-figure range and on top of that you might have to pay for add-on solar panels separately. This package comes with the HomePower 3600 Plus and two 200W solar panels, making it easier than ever to have an off-grid system you can roll into a small job site or even your garage or RV.

When the power goes out, portable power has gone from luxury to necessity. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has said the typical customer faces multiple hours of outages each year, with spikes from severe weather. A unit such as this bridges the divide between pocket-sized battery packs and fuel generators, all providing powerful output without fumes and noise.

Real-world power output and capacity for home essentials

The HomePower 3600 Plus provides 3,600W continuous output with a surge peak of 7,200W, which gives it the headroom to start and run demanding appliances like a sump pump, space heater, microwave, or even an electric clothes dryer. Its 3,584Wh pack is enough for real-world tasks: about 20 hours of power for a fridge, multiple nights of use for a CPAP machine, or a few hours with an electric space heater (results will depend on the load and how efficient your inverter is).

For long outages, the system’s expandability is the ace. This platform is designed to be extended up to 43kWh total capacity by adding more battery packs—enough for one or more days’ household use. That is not whole-home, HVAC-all-day power, but it can carry critical loads through prolonged blackouts.

Solar charging performance and battery design details

The two 200W panels in this bundle, totaling 400W of solar input, are not enough for a proper fill, but they will definitely help top off the station while you’ve got daylight to work with. On a bright day you could fill up close to half of the pack in a workday in full sun; on the grid, it refuels far quicker (AC-only, here) for storm prep or emergency turnarounds.

Jackery touts high-temperature-resistant ceramic membrane battery cells, which are rated at 6,000 cycles or a purported 10 years when charging daily. It’s governed by a multi-layer battery management system that takes care of temperature as well as voltage, and the wheeled, luggage-style design means it is feasible to move around a 3.5kWh unit between rooms or into a vehicle if you require.

How this bundle compares to EcoFlow, Bluetti, Anker

In the same class, you’ll find alternatives such as the EcoFlow Delta Pro and Bluetti’s modular systems or Anker’s high-capacity Solix models with similar levels of wattage and a path to expansion. Those rivals sometimes price the base unit roughly similarly, but they’ll charge you extra for solar panels and ecosystem accessories. It’s cheaper per watt-hour than most similar systems, especially when you consider it includes 400W worth of solar and costs under $2,000.

Translated, that means similar independent testing has repeatedly shown (from outfits like Consumer Reports) that this new generation of lithium-based power stations are so clean and nearly silent while working, they can be used indoors—not outside in the elements like a dirty old gas generator you’re always feeding fuel.

The trade-off is that direct-fired central air or whole-home electric cooking can still stress even high-end batteries unless you boost capacity and carefully manage loads.

Who should consider the HomePower 3600 Plus bundle

For homeowners and renters who want a safe, indoor-friendly backup for essentials—refrigeration, medical devices, network equipment, lights—this capacity tier is likely to prove the most appealing. It’s also great for RV travel, construction site power, or small business use as it can easily handle power spikes, making it ideal for point-of-sale and refrigeration.

If you already have a rooftop solar installation or intend to use the storage with a transfer switch on select circuits, then 3,600W output is a hearty backbone. Electric dryers, induction cooktops, and well pumps can be on the menu if you cycle one heavy appliance at a time and observe surge limits.

Shopping notes, return policies, and essential safety tips

As with any sale, pricing and availability are subject to change without notice, and bundles may vary by number of included panels or accessories. Check the configuration in your cart and verify return policies before you buy.

For home integration, talk to a professional electrician about transfer switches or inlet boxes that prevent backfeeding—and never plug a power station directly into a household socket.

Store the machine in a dry, ventilated area, and do not exceed rated load capacities—read the manufacturer’s charging and storage recommendations for best cycle life.

Bottom line: at 46% off, including solar, the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus offers a rare opportunity to get pro-level backup power at a hard-to-ignore price point.