Amazon cuts M5 iPad Pro price by $64 to an all-time low

Amazon, without fanfare, just cut the price of Apple’s latest pro tablet to its all-time low. The 11-inch iPad Pro with the M5 chip, a healthy 256GB of space, and Wi‑Fi is down to $935 at present, $64 below its list price of $999 (a drop of around 6% that barely ever happens during a device’s first few weeks on the market).

For early holiday bargain hunters, this is the iPad Pro deal to beat right now. It trims recent price blips we’ve seen at major retailers and brings a just-launched model into impulse-buy territory for creators, students or anyone replacing a laptop with a premium tablet.

Why this early M5 iPad Pro price drop matters now

There is always some lag before new configurations of the iPad Pro drop to MSRP or come close. Market monitors like to say that first-wave discounts on Apple products often dip into the 5–8% range at best, even for Amazon and its big-box competitors, so a new 6% cut feels significant for a top-tier model barely off virtual store shelves.

Price fluctuation is expected running up to Black Friday, but “lowest yet” on a brand-new Pro is not. If you’ve been waiting for a real number, instead of some coupon gimmick, this is that number. Even if a few more dollars drop out later — which is possible, and in the past it’s been $40 or so within this range of pricing that mostly went nowhere — history seems clear: a series of low, brief spikes that get bought out by color or ship date.

What’s inside the M5 iPad Pro: performance and features

At the top of that list is Apple’s M5 silicon, designed to handle heavier graphics and AI-assisted tasks while staying lighter on the battery. In real-world use, that means smoother 4K video timelines, quicker photo batch edits and snappier multitasking when you’re wrangling reference docs along with a browser and some creative apps at the same time.

That 11-inch size is the sweet spot for portability, with a high-refresh-rate display that will make scrolling, sketching and gaming feel fluid. Combine it with an Apple Pencil for precise drawing and note-taking, or pair it with a keyboard to create a lightweight production setup that’s ready to travel.

Pro-grade apps have finally caught up to the hardware. Final Cut Pro and Logic-style workflows on iPad have only become more capable, while standards like Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, and Procreate take advantage of the Pro’s responsiveness. If your day goes from Slack to color grading to spreadsheets, the M5 muscle is here for you.

Is the 256GB M5 iPad Pro model the storage sweet spot?

For most people, yes. The step down to the lower capacities comes at an increased frequency of having to juggle big project files, RAW photos and offline media. If your workflow revolves around external hard drives or cloud storage, 256GB is generally sufficient; video-first creators and hoarders are likely to opt for a higher tier.

The 13-inch version provides more canvas to work on timelines and sketches, but the 11-inch model strikes a better price-to-performance balance, fits in more bags, and is easier to hold for long reading or annotating sessions.

If you are upgrading from an older Pro or Air, the leap in speed and responsiveness will be immediately apparent.

How this Amazon iPad Pro deal compares to other offers

On Apple promos, retailers tend to play follow-the-leader, but Amazon is often first and fastest on headline cuts. Purchasing direct from Apple, meanwhile, skews more toward trade-in values than sticker discounts — so a straight-up $64 off an all-new configuration is the cleaner savings path for most shoppers.

If you’re considering options, the current iPad Air is a value pick for note-taking and light creative stuff. But, if you edit video or illustrate professionally, or if you require maximum headroom for the next several OS cycles, the Pro line — and in particular early access to the latest chip — is a better long-term bet.

How to buy the deal on Amazon and lock in the savings

Make sure the listing is sold and shipped by Amazon to avoid third-party markups and check all color options — sometimes one finish is cheaper or ships sooner.

Keep an eye out for coupons at checkout; Amazon sometimes tacks on an additional, on-page discount that doesn’t display until the very last step.

Do you want accessories right now? Keyboards, cases and styli all vary separately and not every bundle will be at its best for the device you want to buy — there’s a chance that if you get your timing right then these bundles could save more. And return windows and protection plans also count during the holidays; returns are often more extended, which will give you some flexibility if a later drop arises.

Bottom line: this is the lowest price yet on M5 iPad Pro

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro with 256GB and Wi‑Fi, and it falls within that early-adopting comfort zone. If you’ve been waiting for a proper discount on Apple’s just-released pro tablet, the $935 Amazon price is the one to take now before stock or timing moves it back up.