Amazon Cuts Kodak Dock Plus Photo Printer To $110

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to bring a compact photo lab home, this is it. The Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 photo printer bundle is now about $110 at Amazon, a roughly $39 savings and a 26% drop from its typical list price. The bundle includes 50 sheets of photo paper and the matching cartridge, so you can start printing straight away without hunting down supplies.

Why This Kodak Dock Plus Photo Printer Deal Stands Out

Most pocket printers spit out tiny 2×3 stickers. The Dock Plus is different: it delivers true 4×6-inch prints—the size you actually frame, gift, and keep. At this price, you’re getting a ready-to-go kit that usually costs more once you add paper and dye cartridges. For households that regularly order small batches from labs, the math is compelling: you eliminate shipping time and can print the exact shots you want, when you want.

Deal hunters will also appreciate that this discount lands below the average street price we’ve tracked for dye-sublimation 4×6 printers in the category. Comparable bundles from rivals often hover closer to the mid-$130s without extra paper, making this a stronger entry point for first-time buyers.

Print Quality Backed by 4PASS Dye-Sublimation Tech

Kodak’s 4PASS process is a dye-sublimation system that lays down yellow, magenta, cyan, and then a clear overcoat in four passes. The result is a continuous-tone image at roughly 300 dpi with a laminated finish that resists water, fingerprints, and fading better than typical consumer inkjet prints. PCMag and other testing outlets have consistently noted the clean gradients and skin tones dye-sub printers produce, which is why kiosks at drugstores and big-box retailers rely on similar technology.

Expect a print to complete in about a minute per photo. It’s not instant, but it’s fast enough for party stations, scrapbooking sessions, or assembling travel albums without a trip to the store. With the included 50-sheet pack, you can tackle a weekend project on day one.

Easy Docking, Charging, and Intuitive App Control

True to its name, the Dock Plus lets you place your phone on top to print and charge simultaneously, a convenience many compact printers skip. Prefer wireless? Bluetooth is built in, so friends can send shots from their phones without cables. The companion mobile app on iOS and Android adds quick tools for borders, filters, and collage layouts—handy for party favors or classroom projects.

Because it outputs standard 4×6 prints, you can drop results into any off-the-shelf frame or album sleeve. No special-size accessories or proprietary mounts required, which keeps long-term costs predictable.

How It Stacks Up to Canon Selphy and Other Rivals

Canon’s Selphy CP1500 is the Dock Plus’s most direct competitor and often retails higher when you factor in paper and dye packs. Both use dye-sub consumables, and per-print costs typically land in the $0.35–$0.50 range depending on bundle size, according to pricing analyses from consumer tech reviewers. The Kodak bundle’s included 50 sheets make it simpler—and cheaper—to test the waters before committing to bulk refills.

Larger desktop options like Epson’s PictureMate line offer faster throughput and broader media options but cost significantly more upfront and take up more space. For most casual photographers who want lab-like 4x6s from a coffee table footprint, the Dock Plus hits the sweet spot.

Who Should Buy It and When This Photo Printer Shines

If your camera roll is overflowing and you value immediacy as much as image quality, this deal is a standout. It’s ideal for families building albums, creators who need quick portfolio leave-behinds, teachers crafting bulletin boards, and hosts running event photo stations. While professional labs still win for large batch orders at the lowest per-print price, having a dependable 4×6 printer at home means your best shots don’t languish unseen on a screen.

With about $39 in savings on a bundle that includes everything you need, the Kodak Dock Plus is an easy recommendation while this price holds. As with all popular printer deals, availability can fluctuate, so if it fits your use case, now is a sensible time to click buy.