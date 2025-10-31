Amazon cuts 75-inch Samsung 4K TV price by $498

Amazon unveiled a standout discount on the Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q8F 4K Smart TV, now priced at $799.99, down from $1,297.99. With $498 in savings, this 38% discount is among the most competitive offers we’ve seen on a current-generation 75-inch Samsung QLED in the large-screen category.

An offer under $800 on a screen this size that doesn’t crack four figures is typically headline-worthy. On Amazon, price drops influenced by inventory are usually short-lived—especially on popular sizes—making this a timely opportunity if a living room upgrade is on your to-do list.

Why this deal stands out

Marketplace offers under $800 in the 75-inch class often require trade-offs in panel quality, processing, or both; here, you get a Samsung QLED with Quantum Dot color, a powerful AI processor, and high-frame-rate gaming capabilities at a midrange price—an unusual combination for this tier. Market analysts at Omdia and Circana predict that 75-inch and larger screens will make up a steadily bigger share of TV sales as average prices fall, but Samsung’s big-screen sets are typically costly. This reduction narrows the gap with more value-oriented brands while maintaining strengths such as smooth motion handling and a robust app platform.

Key specs and features

QLED with Quantum Dot: The Q8F uses Quantum Dot technology for reliable color reproduction, and Samsung claims 100% Color Volume. More saturated colors that maintain their vibrancy in bright scenes are ideal for daytime sports and rooms with windows.

4K AI processor: Samsung’s latest 4K AI processor analyzes scenes to upscale lower-resolution content and adjusts image and audio presets on the fly. Upscaling is a convenience upgrade for everyday viewing—streaming TV and HD cable channels—and independent reviewers such as Consumer Reports and Rtings have repeatedly praised Samsung’s robust processing in these scenarios.

Gaming at UHD 4K 144 Hz: Supports variable refresh rates up to 144 Hz, targeting gaming PCs with strong GPUs and console players seeking smooth 120 Hz play. While it does not eliminate tearing in every scenario, VRR and motion processing help reduce judder during fast action in shooters, racers, and multiplayer titles.

Slim design and simple wall setup: The super-slim chassis lets the TV sit close to the wall for a cleaner, more approachable look—a practical advantage on larger screens that can dominate a room.

Streaming ready: Samsung’s platform offers top apps in one place and includes Samsung TV Plus for free ad-supported live channels, perfect for background viewing without adding other subscriptions.

How it compares

In the current 75-inch field, value leaders from TCL and Hisense often tout Mini-LED backlights and high brightness at aggressive prices. Samsung counters with reliable motion handling, wide app support, and a refined picture engine. Our own lab testing on recent Samsung QLEDs has frequently shown excellent upscaling and solid peak brightness for well-lit rooms, aligning with what buyers expect from the brand’s mid-high tier. The kicker is the 144 Hz VRR capability, which remains relatively rare at this price. If your PC can push high frame rates, that headroom separates the Q8F from many 60/120 Hz-only panels in the same bracket.

Who should buy

Large living rooms, open-concept spaces, and dedicated game rooms benefit most from a 75-inch screen. Sports fans will appreciate the size and motion smoothness, while gamers can tap into the higher refresh ceiling and low-latency modes for competitive play. If you prioritize absolute black levels for dark-room movie nights, OLED remains the gold standard. For mixed-use viewing in brighter environments—TV, streaming, sports, and gaming—this QLED offers an appealing balance of size, sharpness, and speed at an unusually low price.

Buying tips before you check out

Measure twice: A 75-inch set typically needs about 6.5 to 10 feet of viewing distance for comfortable 4K viewing, according to the Consumer Technology Association. Ensure your TV stand or wall mount supports the width, weight, and VESA pattern.

Confirm gaming needs: For 120 Hz or 144 Hz play, check your console/PC GPU and cables to ensure those modes, and plug into a high-bandwidth HDMI input. Then enable the TV’s Game Mode to minimize input lag.

Check delivery and returns: Large-screen deliveries may be scheduled by appointment and require more space for unboxing. Know Amazon’s return window, and consider professional mounting if needed.

Bottom line

At $799.99, the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q8F delivers big-screen immersion, credible gaming chops, and smart convenience at a price that previously demanded compromises. If you’ve been holding out for a large 4K upgrade, this is a strong moment to buy.