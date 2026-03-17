Amazon Big Spring Sale Reveals Early LEGO Deals

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is already teasing standout LEGO discounts, and the early markdowns are strong enough to justify checking out before the full event lands. From display-ready Icons sets to kid-friendly builds and collector favorites, several core lines are dipping toward their lowest prices, with inventory moving fast as word spreads among builders.

These aren’t placeholder cuts, either. Price trackers commonly show double-digit swings on Amazon ahead of major promotions, and early birds often capture all-time or near all-time lows before the crowd arrives. With LEGO consistently ranked by Circana as the top toy brand by dollar sales in the U.S., competitive sets can sell through quickly when discounts hit a sweet spot.

The best early LEGO deals to shop right now

Icons Botanicals Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree (#10348) is down to $47.99, hovering around its historical floor based on third-party trackers. At 474 pieces, that’s roughly $0.10 per piece—excellent for a display set with seasonal color swaps that make it a versatile spring centerpiece.

Super Mario Piranha Plant (#71426) sits at $41.99. With 540 pieces, the per-piece cost is about $0.08, an unusually efficient price for a licensed build. If you’re eyeing Nintendo shelves ahead of the next wave of Mario hype, this is a fun, desk-friendly pick that builds fast and poses well.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary (#75375) is marked to $67.99. For a 921-piece model, that’s near $0.07 per piece—a standout value in the Star Wars ecosystem, where licensed premiums usually push costs higher. Trackers indicate this price is near its previous all-time low, making it a smart pickup for original trilogy fans.

More notable cuts surfacing early:

Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Orange (#42196) for $34.99

Icons Botanicals Flower Arrangement (#10345) for $92.95

Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi Building Set (#71438) for $103.99

Icons The Lord of the Rings Balrog Book Nook (#10367) for $108.99

Star Wars C-3PO Buildable Droid (#75398) for $117.99

Disney 101 Dalmatians Puppies (#43269) for $124.99

Ideas Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night (#21333) for $136

Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (#10327) for $144.99

Star Wars The Dark Falcon (#75389) for $152

Icons Back to the Future Time Machine (#10300) for $170

If you’re prioritizing pure value, the Falcon and Piranha Plant currently offer the strongest price-per-piece metrics, while the Book Nook and Starry Night appeal to display collectors who favor artful presence and long-term shelf appeal over part count efficiency.

How to tell if a LEGO discount is truly strong

Check the price-per-piece ratio first. For most modern, non-licensed sets, $0.08–$0.10 per piece is solid; licensed themes often run higher, so anything near $0.10 can be a win. Today’s Piranha Plant and Millennium Falcon land well below typical licensed averages, which is why they stand out.

Look for “all-time low” signals from price trackers such as Keepa or camelcamelcamel. When a set is within pennies of its historical floor, that’s a reliable green light—especially if it’s a newish release unlikely to see deeper cuts soon.

Consider retirement risk. Brickset and the LEGO fan community regularly track end-of-life windows; once a set retires, secondary market prices on BrickLink often climb, especially for display-forward themes (Icons, Ideas) and Star Wars collector pieces. Buying near the low while a set is still in print reduces downside and preserves trade-in value if you rotate your collection.

What to expect when the Amazon sale goes live

Historically, Amazon’s seasonal events layer in Lightning Deals and limited-time coupons alongside straight price cuts. Expect quick-hit promos on Star Wars and Technic, family builds in the $20–$60 range, and a few Icons/Ideas headliners with clipped coupons that vanish after quantity caps are met. Prime members—over 160 million in the U.S. by estimates from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners—tend to clear stock fastest with rapid checkout and shipping.

Watch third-party listings fulfilled by Amazon for additional colorways or regional boxes, but prioritize “sold by Amazon” or the LEGO Store on Amazon for the cleanest return path and authenticity peace of mind. If you see a coupon, clip it immediately; you can always remove the item from cart later.

Pro tips before you check out during the sale

Track per-piece math and historical lows in a quick note so you can compare on the fly as new offers drop. If a set is within 3–5% of its all-time low, treat it as a buy—waiting often risks an OOS bounce and a higher return price.

Favor evergreen gifts and display sets for spring occasions—Botanicals, Starry Night, and Time Machine are perennial crowd-pleasers—then add one “fun build” for yourself to keep the hobby momentum going.

Finally, assume popular sets will cycle in and out of stock during the sale window. Add your must-haves to the cart and set alerts so you can pounce when the price dips again. Early movers consistently secure the best LEGO deals of the event.