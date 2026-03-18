Amazon Big Spring Sale Headphones Deals Start Early

Early markdowns for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale have quietly arrived, and headphone shoppers are already seeing aggressive prices across premium over-ears, everyday earbuds, and open-ear fitness models. Discounts span roughly 10% to 51%, with Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Apple, and Shokz among the headliners. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading ANC cans or workout buds, this is the window to pounce before the rush.

Standout Over-Ear Headphone Discounts Worth Grabbing

Value is unusually strong in the mid-to-premium over-ear tier. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are down to around $278 from $399.99, delivering some of the best active noise canceling, multipoint Bluetooth, and a balanced sound signature that still leans fun. Even the newer WH-1000XM6 has a rare early drop to roughly $398 from $459.99, notable for a model that just entered heavy rotation.

Deal hunters who want premium comfort and monster battery life should watch Sennheiser Momentum 4, hovering near $249.95 from $449.95. In our testing circles and industry roundups, its 60-hour stamina routinely lands it in “best for travel” lists. Circana’s retail tracking has shown that premium ANC over-ears drive an outsized share of category revenue, and this is exactly the kind of discount that keeps them there.

For the deepest cut, Beats Studio Pro are showing one of the biggest early plunges at about $169.95 from $349.99—roughly 51% off. They fold compactly, support spatial audio on compatible content, and cater to listeners who prefer a more pronounced low end. If you want a sub-$150 daily driver with modern ANC, Sony’s ULT Wear around $139.95 from $249.99 and the WH-CH720N at $98 from $179.99 are easy recommendations.

Budget buyers aren’t left out: Sennheiser’s Accentum is dipping to about $99.95 from $189.95. While its ANC is a half-step behind the flagships, you’re getting brand-name tuning, solid app controls, and battery life that rivals pricier sets. Apple loyalists can also spot AirPods Max near $449.99 from $549, appealing for seamless iOS integration and spatial audio, even if the price remains premium.

Best Early Earbuds Offers Across Top Audio Brands

The sweet spot for true wireless right now is under $100, led by Sony’s WF-C710N at about $88, down roughly 32%. They punch well above their class with confident ANC, a compact case, and a warm-tilted tuning that flatters most playlists. For many shoppers, these are the best “no-drama” buds to buy on sale.

Stepping up, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are sliding to around $169 from $229, a pick that pairs excellent Android integration with reliable ANC and beamforming mics. Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are trending near $209.99 from $249, bringing Adaptive Audio and the platform polish iPhone users expect. Power listeners who want class-leading ANC might consider Sony’s WF-1000XM6 at about $298 from $329.99—only a modest cut so far, but still a top-tier benchmark for isolation and features.

For athletes who dislike silicone tips working loose, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are hovering around $199.99 from $249.95. The ear hook design remains one of the most secure fits for high-impact workouts, and battery life is marathon-ready. Keep an eye on colorways—some finishes dip lower than others as inventory shifts.

Open-Ear and Workout Picks for Safer Outdoor Listening

Sony’s new LinkBuds Clip open earbuds are already seeing a small trim to roughly $198 from $229.99. These clip-on, ambient-first buds let in the world while you jog, commute, or take calls at your desk without that sealed-ear feeling. They’re a smart pick for situational awareness and all-day comfort.

If you prefer bone conduction, Shokz has a string of deals: OpenRun Pro at about $124.95 from $179.95 and OpenRun Pro Mini at the same price from $159.95. For swimmers, OpenSwim Pro dips to around $139.95 from $179.95 with onboard MP3, so you’re not worrying about Bluetooth underwater. Fitness-forward open designs have grown rapidly as workplace and safety needs favor hearing your surroundings, a trend echoed by product roadmaps from major audio brands.

How To Choose During The Big Spring Sale

Prioritize the features you’ll use daily. For travel and offices, ANC effectiveness, call mic quality, and comfort over long sessions matter most; independent test labs consistently put Sony’s XM series and Sennheiser’s Momentum line near the top here. For workouts, stability and water resistance outrank audiophile codecs.

Codec support can help at the margins—AAC plays best with Apple devices, while LDAC benefits many Android phones—though tuning and seal usually impact sound more than formats. Multipoint Bluetooth is now common and worth insisting on if you juggle a laptop and phone. The Bluetooth SIG has also flagged accelerating LE Audio adoption, so expect more models with lower latency and better power efficiency this year.

Finally, refresh pages often. Amazon tends to price match big-box rivals and rotate lightning deals quickly. Stock can swing within hours, and refurbished or open-box listings sometimes surface under the main offer; confirm the seller, warranty, and return window before checking out.

Bottom Line: The Best Early Headphones and Earbuds Deals

If you want a sure thing, grab Beats Studio Pro at roughly half off or Sony’s WH-1000XM5 around $278 for best-in-class ANC. Budget shoppers should zero in on Sony’s WF-C710N at about $88, while outdoor runners can score Shokz OpenRun Pro near $124.95. With discounts already live and likely to deepen, the smartest move is to lock in a price you love on a model you’ll use every day—and be ready to move fast when a favorite color or configuration drops.