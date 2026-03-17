Amazon Big Spring Sale Drops MacBook M4 And M5 Prices

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is already surfacing some of the strongest MacBook discounts of the season, and the early standouts are a mix of last‑gen M4 clearances and sharp price cuts on new M5 configurations. If you’ve been holding out for a meaningful deal on an Air or Pro, this is the window that typically brings double‑digit savings on select builds while inventory lasts.

Deal trackers like Keepa and camelcamelcamel historically show that Apple laptops at Amazon dip by 10–20% during major events, with prior‑generation models sometimes sliding further as retailers make room for refreshed lines. That pattern is playing out again: the most aggressive reductions are landing on M4 Air and M4 Pro systems, while M5 models see smaller but still notable cuts.

The Best Early MacBook Deals To Watch Right Now

The headliner is a 15‑inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M4 chip paired to 24GB unified memory and a 512GB SSD dropping by $300 at Amazon, matching its lowest historical price. For a thin‑and‑light that still posts top‑tier results in everyday creative work, coding, and heavy multitasking, that’s exceptional value. The 15‑inch Air retains the same high‑brightness Liquid Retina panel, 1080p Center Stage webcam, and rated 18‑hour battery life you’ll find in the newer M5 Air, with only modest performance gaps in most real‑world tasks.

If you’re eyeing a Pro, keep an eye on the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is down by roughly $200 and sitting at an all‑time low. That configuration nets you the 120Hz mini‑LED display (ProMotion), a richer port selection including HDMI and an SDXC card slot, and active cooling to sustain performance in longer renders and compiles. Apple rates battery life at up to about 21 hours, making it one of the few performance laptops that can credibly go a full workday without the charger.

Across the rest of the lineup, brand‑new M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/Max models are trending at around $50 off—modest, but in line with what we saw on the then‑new M4 generation during last spring’s event. Meanwhile, select 14‑inch M4 Pro builds with 24GB RAM are showing $200 cuts, a sweet spot for photo and video pros who prioritize memory headroom over the absolute newest silicon.

M4 Versus M5: Where The Value Is Right Now

Early benchmark passes aggregated by outlets such as Geekbench and Cinebench suggest the M5 family delivers iterative CPU and GPU gains over M4—typically single‑digit to low double‑digit bumps depending on workload—along with updated media engines and newer wireless standards. That’s great if you live in Final Cut, DaVinci, Xcode, or Blender every day, or if you want the most future‑proof platform for on‑device AI features as macOS leans harder on neural compute.

But the price/performance curve still tilts toward M4 for many buyers. The M4 Air in particular remains a quiet, cool portable that handles multi‑layer photo edits, 4K timeline trims, and Swift builds without drama. Independent lab testing from major reviewers continues to place it among the fastest ultraportables you can buy, often beating premium Windows competitors that cost more. If a $200–$300 discount gets you to 24GB RAM or a 1TB SSD, that upgrade often outweighs the raw chip delta for day‑to‑day speed.

Air Or Pro: Which Model To Choose For Your Needs

Choose the MacBook Air if you prioritize portability, silence, and battery life above sustained heavy loads. The 13‑ and 15‑inch Airs with 16GB RAM hit the sweet spot for students, developers focused on web and app work, and content creators working mostly in Lightroom and short‑form video.

Step up to the MacBook Pro if your workflow includes long exports, large After Effects comps, Xcode builds that run for minutes at a time, or regular use of external displays. The 14‑inch Pro’s 120Hz panel is a tangible quality‑of‑life upgrade for scrolling timelines and code, and the SDXC/HDMI ports reduce dongle clutter. If you rely on large AI models, vector databases, or massive RAW stacks, target 24GB or more of unified memory.

How To Max Out Savings At Amazon During This Sale

Act early on last‑gen configurations flagged as “lowest price” by price trackers—those units are the first to sell out. Many of Amazon’s best MacBook deals hide behind on‑page coupons or apply at checkout, so click through to confirm the final total before assuming the discount is gone.

Compare like‑for‑like builds across retailers: Best Buy and B&H Photo often mirror Amazon’s drops within hours, and your preferred store may stack extra perks such as education pricing or member credits. Also account for total cost of ownership—AppleCare+ frequently goes on sale during these events, and pairing a discounted plan with a discounted MacBook can push effective savings beyond 20%.

Finally, spec smarter. Unified memory isn’t user‑upgradeable; 16GB should be your baseline, 24GB if you multitask heavily or expect to lean into local AI features over the next few years. For storage, 1TB hits the best price‑to‑flexibility ratio during sales, especially as pro apps and local model files swell.

What About The New MacBook Neo And Likely Discounts

Amazon hasn’t meaningfully discounted Apple’s budget‑minded MacBook Neo yet, and there’s little indication it will fall much during the event given strong baseline demand. If it moves at all, expect small drops or bundle adds rather than deep price cuts. For most shoppers, a discounted M4 Air will deliver more performance headroom and longevity for a similar out‑the‑door price.

Bottom line: if you see an M4 Air down $200–$300 or an M5 Pro trimmed by around $200, you’re looking at best‑in‑class pricing for this sale cycle. Grab the configuration you actually need—especially higher‑RAM or 1TB builds—before lightning deals and limited inventory close the window.