Amazon Big Spring Sale Drops M5 iPads To All-Time Lows

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has turned into a genuine Apple event, with the new iPad Pro M5 models hitting what price trackers widely consider their lowest Amazon prices to date. If you’ve been holding out for the right moment to upgrade, the headliner is a 13-inch iPad Pro M5 at $1,199, a $100 cut from its $1,299 list, alongside aggressive markdowns on iPad Air and the excellent budget-friendly A16 iPad.

These are not token trims. Historic price charts from services like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel point to fresh or matched lows across the M5 Pro and notable parity with previous Prime-level iPad deals on Air and base models. For Amazon, which increasingly uses this Spring window to court premium hardware buyers, the iPad slate is the spotlight play.

Best M5 iPad Pro deals you can get right now

The early standout is the 13-inch iPad Pro with the M5 chip at $1,199, $100 off the MSRP and, notably, the most compelling entry point we’ve seen for Apple’s top-tier tablet on Amazon. That discount lands on the configuration most shoppers start with—Wi‑Fi and lower storage—while higher capacities often track smaller cuts. If you edit 4K video in LumaFusion, composite high-res images in Affinity Photo, or push complex Procreate canvases, the M5’s headroom and the Pro’s OLED display with ProMotion make this the model to target.

Bargain hunters should not overlook the previous-gen 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at $1,299, $200 below its $1,499 list. For buyers who prioritize the Pro’s expansive canvas, high refresh display, and top accessory compatibility, that $100 gap versus the M5 could be the smarter value if your workflows don’t strictly require the newest silicon.

Strong iPad Air and entry-level bargains worth grabbing

The value play under $600 is the 11-inch iPad Air M4 at $559, a $40 drop that matches the best prices we’ve seen for Apple’s midrange sweet spot. It handles serious multitasking, external display output for desk setups, and Apple Pencil work without the Pro tax.

Stepping back one generation can save even more: the 11-inch iPad Air M3 is sitting around $597, roughly $102 off typical pricing, making it a savvy pick for students and office travelers who prize portability and battery life over bleeding-edge performance.

On the budget end, the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip has been spotted at $299, about $50 off, easily the best sub-$300 tablet experience in Apple’s lineup. With a Liquid Retina display, Center Stage front camera, and speedy Wi‑Fi, it’s ideal for streaming, note-taking, and casual creative work—and it supports Apple Pencil and keyboard cases for a low-cost 2‑in‑1 setup.

How today’s iPad prices in the sale currently stack up

Deal historians will care less about raw dollars and more about context. According to long-running Amazon price archives from Keepa and CamelCamelCamel, the $1,199 tag on the 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is an all-time low on Amazon for that model, while the $559 iPad Air M4 matches prior floor pricing. These levels typically surface only during Amazon’s biggest events.

The broader market picture explains the intensity. IDC has consistently reported Apple as the tablet share leader, often around one-third of global shipments, and premium models like the Pro drive accessory and app ecosystem spend. When Amazon trims the Pro line, it catalyzes upgrades across the board—especially among creators and knowledge workers moving from older Lightning‑port iPads to USB‑C and M‑class chips.

Which iPad to buy in the sale based on your needs

Choose the iPad Pro M5 if you edit media, illustrate professionally, or plan to dock to a monitor and replace a laptop. The performance ceiling, premium display, and accessory ecosystem make it a production tool first and a tablet second.

Pick the iPad Air M4 if you want near‑Pro speed and Apple Pencil support without paying for the Pro’s display and camera extras. It’s the most balanced option for campus, commute, and couch.

Grab the A16 iPad if price is paramount and your use is reading, streaming, light photo edits, cloud docs, and occasional stylus notes. At $299, it’s the entry point that still feels premium.

Smart buying tips to consider before you check out

Watch storage tiers closely—base 128GB models get the headline cuts, while 256GB and up may vary by color. If you use large local files or shoot ProRes, aim for 512GB or higher to avoid an external drive habit.

Confirm accessory compatibility: newer iPads support the latest Apple Pencil features and trackpad‑equipped keyboards that transform iPadOS into a capable laptop stand‑in. Accessory attach rates among Apple buyers are high, as noted by industry researchers like CIRP, and bundling during a sale stretches your savings.

Finally, scan trade‑in options and extended coverage. Amazon’s trade‑in credits for older iPads can quietly stack value, and AppleCare alternatives from reputable insurers may undercut list pricing. With return windows that typically cover the full sale period, you have room to price‑match and swap configurations if a deeper cut appears.

Bottom line: the Big Spring Sale has delivered on iPad this year, with a genuine all‑time low on the 13‑inch iPad Pro M5 and best‑price matches across Air and entry models. If an iPad is on your 2026 shortlist, the window to buy has opened wide.