All You Need to Know about a St. Vincent Business Company (BC)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has emerged as a premier hub for entrepreneurs targeting both domestic and international markets. The jurisdiction offers a versatile range of legal structures, including Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), International Trusts, and Public or Private Limited Companies. However, the Business Company (BC), formerly known as the International Business Company (IBC), remains the most sought-after vehicle for international trade. Explore our comprehensive guide to the SVG Business Company to discover how you can streamline your incorporation and operate with ease.

Benefits of Choosing a Business Company in St. Vincent

Here are the benefits of using a St. Vincent business company:

Straightforward Business Registration

When setting up a business, the most worrying part is the process and the time taken for business incorporation. But when you choose a business company in the SVG, this is not a big deal. You can incorporate your company within 2-3 working days. It can be made simple with the help of a licensed registered agent.

Complete Privacy

Another benefit of choosing SVG Business Company is that it provides international transparency standards. As a result, the names of the directors and shareholders are recorded with the Registrar’s office and entered into a non-public database. Moreover, your company ownership will only be accessible to the tax authorities.

Flexible Taxation

The business company in St. Vincent follows a territorial system. For example, if you conduct any business internationally, then you are exempt from withholding tax and local tax. On the other hand, if you carry out your business within SVG locally, then you are liable for 28% corporate tax.

Affordable Business Setup Cost

Another major advantage of processing with St Vincent offshore company formation is its affordable business setup fees. You can incorporate your company at a minimal cost compared to jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands, Belize, Delaware, and others.

Steps to Incorporate a Business Company in the St. Vincent

Are you ready to incorporate your business in SVG? Here are the simple steps to consider:

Step 1: Seek Help from a Local Registered Agent

To incorporate your SVG business company, the primary requirement is to seek assistance from a registered local agent. This is a necessary step because this agent acts as an intermediary between your company and the submission of essential documents to government authorities.

Step 2: Decide on a Business Name

As with every business incorporation, you have to choose a company name that complies with the SVG guidelines.

Step 3: Proceed with the Know Your Customer (KYC) Check

SVG now complies with strict anti-money laundering standards. As a result, every director, shareholder, and the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) involved in the process must submit documents such as proof of identity and proof of address.

Step 4: Draft your Company Articles of Incorporation

Your registered agent will assist you with drafting the AoA. It helps to understand your company’s purpose and the number of issues shared.

Step 5: Submit the Business Setup Documents

You need to submit the necessary signed documents and pay the government charges. The registrar will review the application and issue your Certificate of Incorporation.

Therefore, starting a business in St. Vincent is an excellent move, and seeking the help of a consulting firm like Business Setup Worldwide can be beneficial. They have 8+ years of experience in providing company formation services in over 50 offshore locations. If you want to proceed with their services, you can contact them.