All-in-One AI Platform Announces New Year Savings

Having to juggle a stack of AI subscriptions just to get work done has been an expensive habit. A new deal on an all-in-one AI platform has vowed to change that, offering the best large language models and creative tools together in one dashboard at a substantial discount.

The platform, 1min.ai, is promoting its Advanced Business Plan for $74.97 (MSRP listed at $540), which brings writing, research, and image/video task organization into a single flow. The offer comes as a relief for teams that are tired of paying for five different products — and the overhead that comes with them.

AI power users will pay for multiple apps: ChatGPT Plus for drafting, Claude for analysis, Gemini for research, a separate image generator, and a PDF/video tool.

ChatGPT Plus: $20

Claude Pro: frequently $20

Gemini Advanced via Google One: $19.99

Midjourney Basic (popular image plan): $10

Those alone can drive monthly costs past $70 before any add-ons, and they can occasionally rise quickly.

There’s a cost to context-switching, beyond direct spend. Generative AI is skyrocketing along with scale pains. McKinsey’s 2024 Global Survey on AI revealed widespread generative use, but reports that organizations like yours seem to struggle to scale efficiently. When access and workflows are centralized, time wasted between tabs, accounts, and conflicting prompts can be reduced, increasing throughput without the need to increase budgets.

What’s included in this all-in-one AI platform plan

The 1min.ai dashboard is a meta-aggregator of top models, allowing you to run any prompt across different providers and compare outputs between them. The roster is as follows:

OpenAI: GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, and GPT-4, plus GPT-3.5

Anthropic: Claude 3 family (Opus, Sonnet, Haiku), plus Claude 2.1 and Claude Instant 1.2

Google: Gemini Pro 1.5 and 1.0

Meta: Llama 3 and Llama 2

Mistral AI: selected models

Cohere: Command

On the content side, the suite includes blog drafting, keyword research, PDF summarization and rewrites, and document clean-up. For visuals, this means image generation and editing, background removal, upscaling, and even video generation flows that are great for social posts and product pages, for instance.

The Advanced Business Plan includes 4 million credits monthly, but you can obtain additional credits each day free of charge. It apportions metered credits by model and media tools, allowing users to allot their capacity where it counts most to them.

A quick cost scenario comparing multiple subscriptions

Take a solo creator who is already paying for the tools he uses: ChatGPT Plus ($20), Claude Pro ($20), Gemini Advanced ($19.99), and basic images — like an image generator, background remover, or an upscaler service ($10). That’s about $80 a month, or roughly $960 a year.

By going to a single dashboard with multi-model access and built-for-you creative workflows, you eliminate duplicate capabilities, simplify the complexity of billing, and streamline prompts. The coordination gains can be even greater for a smaller group, according to the company: shared workspaces, unified history, and consistent templates all help avoid redoing things and speed approvals.

How power users can work better with diverse AI models

There is also a tactical advantage to model diversity. GPT-4o specializes in multimodal reasoning; Claude Opus excels at long-form analysis; Gemini Pro 1.5 handles large context windows; and the Llama and Mistral models are fast and very cost-effective for gradient-based iterative steps. Doing multi-model comparisons in one place lets teams choose the best output right away instead of routing all tasks through a single provider.

Use cases run the gamut from SEO and short-form writing to customer support macros, product imagery, and internal knowledge summaries. For marketers, this capability to spin up variants, test messaging tones, and produce visuals all within the same dashboard can compress campaign timelines by days.

What to look for before switching to an AI hub platform

Like any credit-based plan, familiarize yourself with metering: complex prompts, long contexts, and high-resolution outputs consume more credits. Power users should also try a few typical workloads to estimate monthly burn, and then check that daily bonus credits adequately offset the peaks.

Review data handling and privacy. If you work with sensitive information, confirm how prompts and outputs are stored, who can access shared workspaces, and whether you can opt out of data retention or training. Teams in regulated industries will want to review documentation around compliance and model provenance.

Finally, assess lock-in and reliability. One advantage of multi-model hubs is redundancy — if one provider throttles or changes the terms, you can U-turn. Yet uptime, export options, and response times from support all still matter. Verify your workflow fits before dumping your entire stack on it.

If you’ve been paying for four or five different AI tools, an end-to-end platform with cross-model access and integrated creative workflows can help increase speed while decreasing friction. Available for a limited time at $74.97, the Advanced Business Plan consists of 4 million monthly credits and is positioned as strong value for money. 1min.ai seems to be emerging as a pragmatic way of beginning the year with lower upfront costs and faster turnaround times — without sacrificing the breadth many teams need from complex modern models.