Alexa Plus Gains Three Personality Styles

If Alexa Plus has been a little too chipper for your taste, Amazon now lets you tailor the tone. The company is rolling out three personality styles for its generative AI assistant—Brief, Chill, and Sweet—so responses can be concise, laid-back, or exuberant. It’s a small switch with big implications for how voice assistants fit into daily life, especially as Alexa Plus delivers richer, more conversational answers than the classic Alexa ever did.

What the three styles change in Alexa Plus responses

Brief trims the fat. Ask to turn off a lamp and you’ll hear a matter-of-fact confirmation—no frills, no “easy peasy.” It’s ideal for power users who want Alexa to execute, not emote.

Chill softens the edges. It keeps responses clear but adds a relaxed cadence and a touch of warmth. Think of it as conversational without veering into cutesy.

Sweet dials up enthusiasm. It’s energetic and friendly, great for families and kids who enjoy more personality in the room. In Amazon’s own example, a simple “How’s it going?” gets three very different flavors, underscoring how tone now adapts without changing the substance of the answer.

How To Switch Personalities On Your Echo

The fastest path is by voice: say “Alexa, change your personality style,” then choose Brief, Chill, or Sweet when prompted. You can switch again anytime the same way.

Prefer the app? Open the Alexa app, select Devices, choose your Echo, and go to its settings. Look for the section that covers voice or responses—Amazon slots this alongside options like voice, language, and wake word—then tap Personality Style and pick your favorite. The setting is per device, so you can run Brief in your home office and Sweet in a playroom. The styles work across the available Alexa Plus voice options, so tone and voice can be mixed to taste.

Why tone controls matter now for smarter assistants

Generative AI has made assistants more capable—and chattier. That’s a double-edged sword. UX researchers at Nielsen Norman Group have long noted that verbosity can frustrate users when speed and clarity are the goal. Giving people direct control over expressiveness is a practical fix that respects context: late-night commands shouldn’t sound like a morning show.

There’s also scale to consider. Edison Research’s The Infinite Dial reports smart speaker ownership in the U.S. hovering around 35%, and multi-device homes are common. The same assistant now serves very different audiences—parents, remote workers, roommates—in the same space. A universal tone can’t satisfy everyone; per-device personality is a smart compromise.

What’s under the hood of Alexa Plus personality styles

Amazon says these styles were trained across dimensions like expressiveness, directness, emotional openness, formality, and humor. Pairing those traits with a generative model lets Alexa Plus adjust how it answers without changing what it answers. In practice, that means you should notice shifts in pacing, word choice, and confirmation length, not accuracy. It’s the same brain with a different bedside manner.

Picking the right style for real life situations

Use Brief where task flow matters—kitchens, offices, and bedrooms. It shortens routines, reduces chatter with timers and smart home commands, and keeps meetings interruption-free.

Set Chill in shared spaces. It’s friendly enough for guests and roommates without drifting into saccharine banter, making it a solid default for living rooms and dens.

Reserve Sweet for where delight pays off: kids’ rooms, play areas, or for users who simply prefer a brighter personality. It pairs well with learning prompts, games, and storytelling features.

Pro tips and caveats for using Alexa Plus personalities

Combine styles with routines. A Brief assistant at night prevents long confirmations from waking light sleepers, while a Sweet assistant can make morning alarms or reminders more pleasant. If you use multiple Echo devices, label them clearly in the app and set styles per room to avoid guesswork.

If you share an Echo, note that personality is a device-level setting, not tied to individual voice profiles. Expect more granularity over time; Google Assistant and Siri already let users reduce spoken verbosity in certain contexts, and platform parity often nudges feature refinements across the board.

Bottom line on Alexa Plus personality style options

Alexa Plus hasn’t just learned new skills—it’s learned when to talk less, relax, or turn on the charm. With three selectable personality styles, Amazon is acknowledging a simple truth of modern homes and offices: tone is a feature. Try Brief where speed matters, Chill where balance is best, and Sweet where a little extra cheer goes a long way.