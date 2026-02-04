Alexa+ Launches In The US Free For Prime Members

Amazon’s most ambitious upgrade to its voice assistant just went mainstream. Alexa+ is now available across the US, rolling out as a generative AI–powered assistant that Prime members can use at no additional cost. Non‑Prime users can try a chat version for free on the web, or opt into the full experience with a paid plan.

The move instantly puts a modern AI assistant into millions of households. It also signals how Amazon plans to keep Alexa central in the smart home era by pairing natural conversation with practical, real‑world tasks.

What is Alexa+ and how it improves Amazon’s assistant

Alexa+ is the next-generation version of Amazon’s assistant, upgraded with generative AI for more contextual conversations and multi‑step help. After being beta tested by millions of users since early 2025, Alexa+ now blends chat-style reasoning with the classic Alexa controls people already use for music, timers, and smart home routines.

Unlike the original Alexa, Alexa+ is not confined to an Echo speaker. It works via the Alexa app and the web, so you can chat and plan from your phone or laptop, then hand off to an Echo or Fire TV when you’re at home.

Alexa+ pricing, availability, and Prime member perks

Prime members get Alexa+ included as part of their membership. That unlocks the full experience across devices without an extra fee. Non‑Prime customers can access a free chat experience on Alexa.com, with a $19.99 per month option for full Alexa+ access if they want the deeper feature set. By comparison, a Prime membership runs $14.99 per month and includes Alexa+ alongside shipping, entertainment, and other benefits.

The rollout covers all US users. Because Alexa+ also lives in the app and on the web, it’s available even if you don’t own an Echo device, lowering the barrier to entry for new users.

How Alexa+ works across Echo, mobile, and the web

On Echo speakers and displays, Alexa+ responds to voice queries with more nuanced follow‑ups, keeps context across requests, and can chain tasks together. On mobile and the web, the same assistant works as a chatbot so you can plan trips, draft messages, or organize your day from anywhere.

This cross‑device design fixes a long‑standing Alexa pain point: complex requests that were easier to do on a phone or laptop than by voice. Now, you can start a plan in chat, then say “Alexa, pick up where we left off” when you get home.

What Alexa+ can do now, from planning to smart homes

Alexa+ handles open‑ended questions and practical planning. Ask it to build a week of 30‑minute dinners within a set budget and dietary needs, and it can generate a schedule and shopping list. Tell it you’re free next Friday and want a casual date night, and it can suggest venues, book a reservation, and add the event to your calendar.

It can also write and refine emails, sketch out workout routines, compare service quotes for home repairs, and coordinate household calendars. For smart homes, Alexa+ adds more natural commands and context, such as “get the living room ready for a cozy movie night,” adjusting lights, temperature, and TV input based on your routine.

Why this launch matters for Amazon and everyday users

Amazon has said hundreds of millions of Alexa‑enabled devices have been sold worldwide. In the US, third‑party analyses estimate tens of millions of households own at least one smart speaker, with Amazon historically leading the category according to firms like IDC and Canalys. By bundling Alexa+ with Prime, Amazon instantly seeds a modern AI assistant into one of the largest membership bases in the country.

It also raises the competitive stakes. Google is fusing generative AI into Assistant and Android, and Apple is widely expected to evolve Siri with more on‑device intelligence. Amazon’s advantage is the day‑to‑day utility of Alexa in the home—lighting, media, security, routines—now combined with richer reasoning and planning.

Privacy and safety considerations for using Alexa+

Generative AI assistants thrive on context, which puts privacy front and center. Amazon has long offered controls such as microphone off switches on Echo devices, voice recording deletion, and the ability to review interactions in the app. With Alexa+, users should expect familiar controls plus clearer explanations of what’s stored and how responses are generated.

Experts often recommend basics: check your household profile, manage permissions for skills and smart home devices, and review voice history routinely. These steps help balance convenience with transparency as assistants become more capable.

The bottom line on Alexa+ and what it means for users

Alexa+ is a significant step beyond the wake‑word utility of early voice assistants. By opening access nationwide and making it free for Prime members, Amazon is betting that an assistant that plans, writes, and coordinates—across speakers, phones, and the web—will become the default helper for everyday life.