Alexa+ Includes Angi, Expedia, Square, and Yelp

Amazon is expanding the reach of its next-generation assistant into common consumer transactions, unveiling that Alexa+ now integrates directly with four services: Angi, Expedia, Square, and Yelp. That turns the AI from a task-reading agent, which effectively reads you the internet in one-take voice recordings, into a task-finishing agent, replacing not just your controlling interface for ordering things while driving but, increasingly over the last year—even under Apple-time development schedules—lessening your need to shift among multiple apps.

A Fresh Layer of End-to-End Actions for Alexa+

With Expedia integration, Alexa+ can compare hotels, make them meet certain criteria (like booking a pet-friendly room or something near an event), and manage all other needed bookings in natural language.

Request a stay near Chicago’s Loop and narrow down by budget or amenities, all in one conversation, instead of toggling between different tabs.

Angi’s support also folds local services into the same stream. A query like “I’m in need of a licensed plumber for a water heater problem” can trigger quotes, availability checks, and scheduling—all without leaving the confines of a multi-turn chat. And Alexa+ is designed to remember your past limitations—such as you preferring appointments only on weekends, or with providers who have high ratings.

Square cracks open the door for small businesses. A stylist who uses Square Appointments or a neighborhood cafe that runs on Square would be able to expose availability and accept payment through Alexa+. This makes the assistant useful on either side of the counter, providing frictionless booking and checkout for consumers as well as an additional demand channel that doesn’t require merchants to reengineer their stack.

Yelp brings in local discovery and context. Users can ask something like: “What’s the best kid-friendly brunch near me with outdoor seating,” see top choices, then go on to book through a current booking partner such as OpenTable, or grab it on Tock, or go via a Square-powered merchant when possible. It’s a shorter loop from intent to transaction.

Why These Partners Matter for Everyday Transactions

Travel, home services, local discovery, and small-biz commerce are high-intent categories that have traditionally been multi-step (search – compare – check availability – pay). Combining those steps into a single conversation is the clearest manner in which an AI assistant can show genuine utility (not just novelty).

It also provides Alexa+ coverage to where consumers are already spending their time and money. It includes accommodations for travelers in mainstream and boutique properties. Angi aggregates vetted pros and offers transparent pricing. Yelp is still a go-to for local reviews, and Square operates deeply with independent merchants. Together, they make a believable “everyday bundle” of products you’d return to.

From Alexa Skills to Full-Service Transactions

Amazon has been gradually moving away from the old “skills” model to focus on AI-native, multi-turn experiences. Alexa+ now integrates with Fodor, OpenTable, Suno, Ticketmaster, Thumbtack, and Uber. Early adopters, Amazon claims, have “demonstrated significant engagement” in home and personal services through partners like Thumbtack and Vagaro—a promising sign that while novelty questions will forever plague Alexa, transactional use cases are winning out.

The strategy reflects a larger industry trend, in which assistants serve as platforms for apps. We are quickly moving away from chatbots that only answer questions to those bots serving as launch pads for third-party services. App Actions and Siri Shortcuts drew similar connections to the web, but Alexa+ adds a layer of generative AI on top, allowing for more natural refinement and memory across steps.

What Using Alexa+ with Expedia, Angi, Yelp, Square Is Like

Imagine a single flow: “Find a pet-friendly hotel in Chicago near the river, for under $250, and with late checkout.” Up to a minute after confirming an option via Expedia, you could add, “Make reservations for two in walking distance,” which is accomplished by Alexa+ through Yelp discovery and OpenTable booking. And if you then realize your dog needs a grooming slot before the trip, a Square-enabled salon can show you open times and take payment without taking you outside the conversation.

For home projects, Angi “helps you estimate the scope” of “My bathroom faucet is leaking,” and it connects you with well-rated pros. You’re free to request different time frames, approve the price, and leave notes for your contractor—details the AI keeps in mind so you don’t have to repeat yourself.

The Obstacles Alexa+ Will Need to Overcome for Trust

Discovery and intent matching continue to be difficult. Assistants need to recommend the appropriate partner at the proper time without being perceived as advertisements. Reliability counts, too: For many people, one mix-up or missed appointment and you can kiss trust goodbye. Clear confirmation steps, transparent fees, and the ability to see and edit details ahead of time before making a commitment will be important.

Another test: making payments and sharing data. “What customers really want is an easy, seamless, and reliable experience where they know their information is safe,” he said. “This goes hand in glove with users who need simple consent flows when linking accounts and saving preferences; such as merchants knowing that pricing, availability, and loyalty discounts all transfer over accurately.” Analysts at industry firms such as IDC and Forrester have long made the case that whittling down friction at checkout is the single biggest driver of repeat voice and chat commerce—Alexa+ will need to prove that, at scale.

What to Watch Next as Alexa+ Expands into Services

Three signals will indicate if the bet pays off.

Depth: does this integration support the whole journey—search, compare, book, pay, modify, and cancel—in a manner that doesn’t bump users back to apps along the way? Memory: can Alexa+ really remember preferences and constraints among partners? Ecosystem growth: can Amazon bring in enough high-quality services to compete with the depth of an app store and still keep recommendations unbiased?

If those pieces do come together, then Alexa+ moves from answering questions to taking care of work. With Angi, Expedia, Square, and Yelp in the mix now—and a growing list that includes OpenTable, Uber, and Ticketmaster as well—Amazon is making the case that the next interface for services isn’t controlled by your fingers. It’s a talk that gets the job done.