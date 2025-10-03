AirPods Pro 3 vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Winner Revealed

I’ve spent two weeks switching between Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on nearly every flight, noisy commute, gym session, and video call. Both are top-tier ANC earbuds with heavy ecosystem advantages, but one set has consistently made my day simpler and my music sound superior. The following is the verdict you want, with the nuance that real consumers require.

Design, fit, durability, and comfort: daily wear insights

Both products have an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, a significant improvement for gym-goers and runners who have long made do with older IPX-only buds. The AirPods Pro 3 have the short-stem Apple appearance with the fingertip squeeze mechanism; the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a more streamlined profile that grips firmly as I sprint. Both were comfortable to wear, but the simple passive isolation of Samsung’s in-ear fit worked best. Apple’s fit test quickly determined the proper tip size, and I found them easier to wear for extended periods. For people sensitive to in-ear fatigue, Apple holds a minor edge.

Sound quality, tuning, and listening preferences

The AirPods Pro 3, out of the box, offer a good balance of clean mids with natural bass and smooth treble that never became fatiguing at high volume levels. They lean studio-neutral with a very slight warmth that works well with acoustic instruments and pop music, and they’re a treat for lots of podcasts. Samsung leans into a fun sound with a fair whack more sub-bass and upper-mids presence. A nine-band EQ from 63 Hz to 16 kHz with handy presets lets your Buds soften slightly. Apple limits the potential of its EQ with adaptive tuning and system-level EQs only suitable for an ultra Apple-ist or tinkerer.

Active noise cancellation and transparency modes

Samsung is where the real runaway is. The two pairs knocked out low-frequency rumble in simulated airplane cabins and subway platforms very impressively. The AirPods Pro 3 slightly beat them out in the mid-band, which is where chatter and station announcements mostly live, making voices seem less intrusive without obliterating music dynamics. Transparency mode also has to go to Apple; it’s still the best around: it has a more natural timbre and steadier reach, and is useful for a quick conversation or outdoor run. Samsung’s ANC is no slouch, so it’s still competitive with the better ANCs on the market, while Ambient is clear but a bit brighter sounding. If world-class ANC itself is the ultimate concern, then some third-party flagships like Bose still set the benchmark, but Apple just edges it between these two.

Ecosystem perks, smart features, and fitness tracking

That advantage first appears in everyday polish: when switching from iPhone to iPad to Mac automatically, turning on Spatial Audio for movies, and seeing how Live Translation on iPhone managed to keep up with my Spanish-speaking café worker talking to French tourists without too much lag. And it culminates in the in-ear heart-rate detector, which makes the AirPods Pro 3 a stealth fitness mate. Used with Apple’s athletic tracking functions, it monitored my intervals just a few beats per minute off my chest strap’s readings during a flat run. Two peer-reviewed studies I’ve seen reached the same conclusion: AirPods’ ear-based PPGs are very reliable during steady to moderate intensity. Samsung offers everything with Galaxy phones and watches: pairing, Auto Switch, 360 Audio, hearing enhancements, and an Interpreter function that handles session-level discussions with tourists easily. The only caveat: similar to Apple, Samsung’s finest characteristics are most effective when combined with its gear. On other Android devices, you get the usual product, but you lose many AI behaviors and codec advantages.

Battery life, charging cases, and real-world runtime

A sensible dividing line: the AirPods Pro 3 delivered around eight hours with ANC on, and more than 24 hours with the case. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offered close to six hours per charge and about 20 hours from the case. On a trip that required a stopover, I was happy with the time on Apple’s buds.

Connectivity, codecs, and call quality performance

Both stuck firmly to Bluetooth, with Apple using AAC as the sole codec on iOS and Samsung leaning on its Scalable Codec on Galaxy handsets. The Bluetooth SIG’s still-ongoing LE Audio rollout promises broader support and lower-latency use cases over time, but right now, the main tangible difference you’ll notice daily is battery and stability—both are sufficient, with Apple securing the endurance win.

In windy street tests and a bustling office, callers noted slightly clearer speech from the AirPods Pro 3, with better suppression of sporadic sounds like keyboard clicks. Samsung’s mics sounded bolder but let in a bit more background sound. Both are fine for Zoom and voice notes, yet Apple was the one I trusted for client calls.

Price, platform fit, and the final verdict explained

At just $249–$250 apiece, it’s not about pricing; it’s all about the experience. If you stay attached to Galaxy devices and enjoy the customized sound, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are energetic and tightly integrated. They’re also a perfect option for Android customers who value power and a firm fit for workouts. Thus, the victor is unmistakably the AirPods Pro 3. They deliver the best sound, the most transparent ANC, longer battery life, end-to-end system switching, and a genuinely functional heart-rate sensor for real fitness enthusiasts. If you own an iPhone, there’s no doubt this is the best option, and if you’re on the fence and want shine rather than versatility, these are still the winners.