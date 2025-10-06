AirPods 4 Falls to New All-Time Low at Sub-$90 Pricing

Apple’s newest entry-level earbuds just saw their deepest discount yet with AirPods 4 going for less than $90. That puts one of the most popular true wireless models well into budget-earbud territory, an unusual move for a product line that usually hovers around list price. For iPhone owners in particular, this is the sweet spot where convenient Apple integration meets actually good value.

Why This Sub-$90 AirPods 4 Price Cut Really Matters

The regular AirPods typically live close to their MSRPs, and discounts are often conservative. Coming down to the high $80s, it’s slightly more than 30% off from an average street price of $129, which is a level we only see during big sales events. It also undercuts numerous midrange rivals that never seem to drop below the $100 line and reverses the value calculus in Apple’s favor for shoppers who crave iOS features and frictionless pairing.

Market context helps here. Apple has been maintaining its position, or close to it, at the top of a worldwide market for true wireless headphones in terms of revenue share tracked by Counterpoint Research that hovers around 30 percent. And so that leadership is generally reflected in the brand’s pricing power, making a $90 tag significant not only for the savings but also for how it resets expectations on what an entry-level AirPods package should be able to cost.

What You Actually Get When You Buy Apple AirPods 4

AirPods 4 introduce worthwhile quality-of-life enhancements beyond simple cosmetic differences. The case is smaller and it now charges over USB‑C, minimizing your need for different cables if you already have recent Apple gear. The case is also trackable using a Find My speaker that’s built in, an underrated feature for solving a truly everyday problem.

Inside, Apple’s H2 chip powers clearer audio, faster pairing, and much less latency between devices. You do still get Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive sound on supported content. Better in‑ear detection also means playback auto-pauses more reliably when you take a bud out and starts playing again when you put it back in, reducing false triggers that older models were plagued by.

They have smaller stems and an adjusted angle for a more secure fit and better sound. In reality, that translates to comfort on long calls and during workouts. Battery life is still competitive: Apple rates the buds as lasting around six hours of listening time on a single charge, with all-day totals if you count case charging. Voice control is also getting smarter — you can nod your head yes or shake it no to send a Siri request without speaking and while in a quiet venue.

How AirPods 4 Stack Up Against Popular Budget Rivals

At this price, AirPods 4 compete with stalwarts like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE and budget standouts from Anker and Jabra. Many of those rivals concentrate on active noise cancellation at similar price points, whereas AirPods 4 are designed around deep iOS integration, rock-solid connection stability, and Apple ecosystem features like Audio Sharing, Automatic Switching between Apple devices, and Find My support.

For the inhabitants of Apple’s world, those software advantages can trump raw spec wars. Consumer Reports and other testing outlets have observed high owner satisfaction in the realm of AirPods’ ease of use, even on models that leave out bells-and-whistles audio features. For mixed-platform households, third-party buds with strong ANC might still have an allure — particularly for frequent flyers who value quiet more than seamless pairing.

Real-World Use Cases and the Most Notable Improvements

Call quality is still a quiet strength. Beamforming microphones and processing from the H2 chip will also help you sound great on video calls, while an updated fit means less wind noise as you commute. The smaller case readily slips into a jeans coin pocket, and that new speaker is a whole lot easier to track down when it gets lost under the couch cushions.

For fitness users, the more stable fit from the updated angle eliminates some of the minor pressure build‑up that can be felt by a few people when using insert-style earbuds. And for binge-watchers, Spatial Audio can add a whisper of dimensionality to dialogue and soundtracks, without the lumpiness of over-ears. Whether the new AirPods Pro palette of features is exciting or sexy in its own right is up to you, but as a collective, they add up to something that’s considerably more polished than its past sub-AirPods base-level generations.

Buying Advice, Availability, and Warranty Coverage

Inventory on Apple deep discounts can sell out fast, too, especially as retailers ramp up early event promotions. If you’re shopping, prioritize sellers with a good reputation, confirm the model number, and check return windows.

Prioritize sellers with a strong track record

Confirm the exact model number before purchase

Check return windows and restocking policies

Apple’s standard one‑year limited warranty applies, and AppleCare+ is available if you want accidental damage coverage with peace of mind.

Bottom line: If you’ve put off the upgrade from first- or second-generation AirPods, or if you’re considering a pair of wireless earbuds for the first time, this sub-$90 price significantly reduces any hesitancy. You’re getting the best available baseline AirPods experience Apple has to offer, updated connectivity and smarter convenience features that are up to modern snuff — all in a travel‑friendly case — at a price that finally lines up with the mass-market sweet spot.