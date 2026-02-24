AI Job Scam Nearly Tricks Tech Pro After LinkedIn Post

I consider myself hard to fool. I work in tech, vet unfamiliar email domains, and treat unsolicited pitches like live wires. Yet a recruiter-style approach powered by AI still came close to slipping past my defenses — until a few small tells gave it away.

Here’s exactly how the lure worked, why generative AI makes these scams look credible, and the quick checks any job seeker can use to avoid handing over data, time, or money.

The approach looked real until small inconsistencies emerged

It started after I toggled my LinkedIn profile to “Open to Work.” A “recruiter” emailed to say a well-known developer tools company needed a tech writer, and my background was a fit. The tone was professional, the compensation sounded reasonable, and the message included a polished email signature.

When I said I didn’t bill hourly, they pivoted smoothly to a per-article arrangement. They even offered detailed feedback on my resume, pressing the idea that the role was nearly a lock if I tweaked a few lines. That mix of flattery and urgency is the exact tempo social engineers practice.

The subtle red flags that exposed the fake recruiter

First tell: the sender name was padded with an unusually long title, which made the actual address harder to preview. Copying and pasting the address revealed a personal Gmail account — not a recruiting firm or corporate domain. Real recruiters rarely hide behind free webmail.

Second: the email signature was an image, not text. On mobile, zooming in exposed awkward fragments and nonsensical characters — artifacts you often see in AI-generated image text. Using an image also dodges text-based filters and masks grammatical slips.

Third: the persona felt over-personalized yet oddly generic. I got exact references to my public work, but responses ignored direct questions like vendor onboarding steps or a formal statement of work. When I proposed a quick video call via the company’s domain, the conversation veered back to email.

Why AI makes this so convincing for modern job scams

Generative AI lets scammers produce flawless grammar, credible role descriptions, and tailored praise at scale. Security firms including Proofpoint and Microsoft have warned that large language models are lifting the quality of social engineering, reducing the obvious typos that used to give phishers away.

Meanwhile, the attack surface is huge. LinkedIn has said it removed more than 121 million fake accounts and introduced recruiter verification to stem abuse. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reports record cybercrime losses with business email compromise schemes remaining a top driver. Put simply: professional-looking outreach is no longer a reliable signal of legitimacy.

How I verified the offer and safely backed away

I asked for a call scheduled via the company’s corporate calendar, requested the recruiter’s company email, and offered to route the conversation through the vendor management or procurement team listed on the company’s careers site. No dice — they stalled and pushed to continue over email.

I then contacted the brand’s public press office, which confirmed they were not hiring for the role and did not know the recruiter. With that, I archived the thread and submitted abuse reports to LinkedIn and the email provider.

Five-Minute Checks To Spot AI-Driven Job Lures

Inspect the domain. Copy the sender address into a text editor. Free webmail or a misspelled corporate domain is a red flag. If the display name buries the address under a long title, assume it’s intentional.

Force a channel shift. Legit recruiters can move to a company email, calendar invite, or vendor portal. Scammers push to messaging apps or keep you in personal email.

Ask procurement questions. Request a purchase order process, vendor setup, or a point of contact in finance or legal. Real companies can outline steps for onboarding contractors.

Interrogate the signature. If it’s an image, zoom in. Look for gibberish text, strange characters, or mismatched phone formats. Click-to-call numbers that fail or route offshore are another clue.

Verify independently. Call the company’s main switchboard or email an address listed on its official careers page to confirm the recruiter’s identity and the role’s existence.

Refuse upfront costs. No genuine employer asks you to buy equipment, pay for training, or share banking data before documentation and a signed agreement.

What this scam likely wanted from the interaction

These operations typically aim to extract sensitive data, redirect payments, or enroll victims in “equipment reimbursement” schemes. Even without a direct money ask, they harvest resumes, addresses, and IDs to fuel further fraud.

The bottom line for job seekers facing AI job lures

AI has erased many of the tells that used to expose scammers, but it hasn’t changed fundamentals. Verify the domain, confirm identities through a separate channel, and demand standard contracting steps. If a dream role appears out of the blue and the path to “you’re hired” seems suspiciously smooth, treat that as your biggest warning sign.