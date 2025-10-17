After Screen Reports Fires, NordicTrack Rowers Are Recalled

A popular NordicTrack rowing machine is being recalled following reports that its built-in screen console can overheat and ignite. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the action applies to roughly 44,800 units of the product and that most were in the United States. No injuries have been reported, but officials said they were aware of eight incidents linked to the problem — two fires, six episodes of smoking or melting and at least $6,000 in property damage.

Owners are instructed to stop using the impacted rower device immediately, unplug it, and request a repair from the manufacturer’s service network. The problem is in the bundled display module, which may overheat when it experiences power surge conditions.

Which NordicTrack RW900 Models Are Affected by Recall

The recall applies to the NordicTrack RW900 series with a console-mounted touch screen. They are usually black, gray, and white with “NordicTrack” on the front and “RW900” on a sticker on the back housing.

Recalled model numbers are NTRW19147.0, NTRW19147.1, NTRW19147.2, and NTRW19147.3. The model number can be found on the decal located on the bottom of the machine. If your machine’s ID matches any of these, consider it recalled, even if you have not encountered overheating or smoke.

What Owners of Recalled NordicTrack RW900 Should Do Now

Regulators and the manufacturer’s screen supplier, iFIT, recommend a simple response: Unplug the rower, don’t use it, and mail it in for a fix. iFIT is arranging complimentary service calls with local technicians to replace the screen module. So don’t try to fix it yourself; the repair requires official parts and safe electrical work to ensure the risk is removed.

Owners will need to provide their model number and verify the information on their rower. Make sure there is sufficient access to the console area for technicians if the machine is not located in an open space.

Why the RW900 Touchscreen Consoles Pose a Fire Risk

Connected rowers work on the same principle as a tablet affixed to a fitness machine. The console runs high-brightness displays, Wi-Fi streaming, and workout processing, all while consuming constant power. When thermal or tolerance issues are not properly managed, heat can build up in the screen module. Eventually, it can cause scorching, smoke, melting plastics, or, in the worst cases, ignition.

The safety standards of UL or IEC demand that electronics for use in the home be designed with specific safeguards, but recalls of this nature show how real-world usage—long sessions, enclosed spaces, dust, or blocked ventilation—can place stress on hardware.

Given that the resolution is not a software patch, but instead appears to involve replacing faulty hardware or an aspect of power regulation inside the console assembly, you might come to a different conclusion.

Context from Other Recent Connected Fitness Recalls

Connected fitness equipment has come under increased scrutiny in recent years. The CPSC has issued a number of high-profile recalls throughout the category, as electronics, motors and touchscreens are combining to prompt closer oversight. Whereas previous actions, which included recalls for treadmills and indoor bikes, typically focused on entrapment or injury risks, the NordicTrack case underscores peculiar fire hazards posed by always-powered machines that come with screens.

The pattern is clear: when fitness equipment starts acting like consumer electronics, manufacturers need to juggle workout performance, rugged heat management, and onerous quality control.

Field failures, even when there are few such incidents, often generate extensive recalls because a household fire hazard requires swift correction.

What to Check and How RW900 Owners Can Stay Informed

To check if your machine is affected, look at the model and serial number label for RW900 branding and confirm whether the number on the lower frame decal matches one of the specific model numbers. If it’s one of the recalled models, stop using it and contact iFIT about getting a new screen module from an authorized repair technician.

You should also register your fitness equipment with the manufacturer to ensure you are notified when items are recalled. The CPSC also has a searchable public recall alert resource for consumer products that can provide a useful backstop. Do not plug in or use the rower until your repair is done.

Bottom line: the recall is voluntary and fixable. If you have an affected RW900, make a service appointment and do not use it; keep the machine unplugged. A timely repair gets everything back to normal and removes a slight but unacceptable fire hazard from your home gym.