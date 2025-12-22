AdGuard Sells 5-Year VPN And Ad Blocker For $35

The Ad Blocker Family Plan comes with a five-year VPN plan and costs just $34.97, much less than what you’d pay for a multiyear security subscription elsewhere.

The package is a mix of encrypted browsing and aggressive ad-and-tracker blocking for families that also want a more peaceful, secure web without adding more bills or dealing with multiple vendors. This limited-time offer is approximately 92% off the published MSRP of $439.39.

The VPN side of things includes access for up to 10 devices at one time and has over 60 server locations across the globe. That blend is designed to provide plenty of options for everyday browsing on phones, laptops, and tablets, as well as people who need a reliable endpoint outside their home region. AdGuard claims it has a no-logs policy, where neither connection nor activity data is stored on its systems, and all traffic gets encrypted—shielding users from ISPs, ad networks, and opportunistic snoopers snooping around in packets being transmitted over public Wi‑Fi.

The Ad Blocker Family Plan covers up to nine devices on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. In addition to cosmetic ad removal, the program prevents known malware and tracking domains from connecting using filter lists that are constantly updated by AdGuard and various communities. There are parental controls to block adult content and prevent access to risky sites, a useful layer for family devices or kids’ tablets.

What makes this price stand out compared to rivals

Security subscriptions generally become more expensive the more years and devices you include. Many popular VPNs cost $50 to $100 per year if you’re not taking advantage of sales, and a reliable ad blocker with multi-client support will almost always slap on an additional recurring charge. Undercutting the usual $66 annual price, this bundle will be locked in for 5 years at $34.97, bringing the effective yearly cost to under $7 when you add on both services. For budget-minded consumers, that is the kind of long runway that takes away the worry of renewal spikes.

The value case also fits into a larger pattern of privacy concerns. Consumer groups and digital rights defenders have been sounding the alarm about third-party trackers on news sites, search portals, and mobile apps for years. And while it doesn’t erase all those trackers, the combination of encrypted transport and local filtering secures two major attack surfaces at once—network-level snooping and page-level profiling—without demanding any advanced tinkering.

Practical use cases for families at home and travel

On the road, the VPN guards against threats from airport or hotel Wi‑Fi by encrypting DNS lookups and traffic flows so that it’s more difficult to intercept credentials and session tokens. At home, the ad blocker cuts down on bandwidth wasted on heavy ad scripts and auto-playing videos while it also prevents behavioral trackers that follow you between sites. Families can establish “allowlists” for services that require advertising, and then enforce tougher standards for kids’ profiles.

For streaming, you can sometimes get away with using a VPN to access region-locked libraries, but availability is never promised and things can shift as platforms update their detection techniques. The smarter path is to see geo-hopping as an occasional bonus rather than a guarantee, and focus on the core benefit: a consistent, encrypted connection everywhere.

Compatibility and setup on desktop, mobile, and browsers

AdGuard has native apps for all the major desktop and mobile platforms, along with browser extensions for finer-grained control per site. You can install it easily enough: sign in, choose a VPN server location, and pick filter lists and parental rules for the ad blocker. Power users can drill down further with custom blocklists, while novices can use the default filters and suggested server options.

Limitations to consider before buying long-term plans

There’s no way to ensure peak speeds at all times with any VPN; server loads and distances can change throughput. Some sites might defy your ad blocking or decide to mount an anti-block campaign, which you can counteract with per-site allowlisting. As with any privacy product, trust is an important consideration: A no-logs policy isn’t helpful if a provider fails to actually not log, and consumers should check the company’s documentation and transparency practices carefully before feeding their most personal traffic into any service.

Bottom line: strong value for five years of coverage

For under $35: Two essentials, VPN encryption and ad-and-tracker blocking across the family’s devices—for less than the price of a combination meal.

If you’ve been cobbling together free tools or paying for individual subscriptions, this is a rare chance to streamline your privacy stack and secure years of coverage at nearly 92% off the advertised list price.