AdGuard Deal Bundles VPN and Ad Blocker for $40

A limited-time AdGuard bundle is drawing attention by pairing two core privacy tools at a budget price: five years of AdGuard VPN and a lifetime Family Plan for AdGuard Ad Blocker for $39.97. The offer effectively combines encrypted browsing with systemwide ad and tracker filtering—coverage that typically requires multiple subscriptions.

For buyers looking to harden everyday browsing without getting entangled in complex setups, a bundle like this is compelling. It’s not just about fewer ads; it’s an attempt to reduce surface area for tracking, fraud, and malvertising, while also masking your IP address and traffic on insecure networks.

What the AdGuard VPN and Ad Blocker Bundle Includes

AdGuard VPN provides encrypted tunnels with access to 60+ server locations and supports up to 10 simultaneous connections. The company advertises a no-logs policy, and the app lineup spans major platforms, making it straightforward to protect phones, laptops, and tablets with one account.

The AdGuard Ad Blocker Family Plan covers up to nine devices for life. Unlike browser-only extensions, AdGuard’s desktop and mobile apps filter ads and trackers across apps and browsers, using well-known filter lists and custom rules. It also includes parental controls to restrict adult content, and threat blocking that targets phishing and malicious domains—useful for families where kids might stumble into risky links.

Together, the tools aim to streamline day-to-day privacy: the VPN protects data in transit and hides your IP address, while the blocker minimizes profiling scripts, cuts page clutter, and reduces the chance of drive-by malware delivered through ad networks.

Why Pairing a VPN and Ad Blocking Still Matters Today

Online advertising has become the primary engine of the web, and with it, pervasive tracking. Industry analysts such as GroupM and eMarketer report that global digital ad spending now runs into the hundreds of billions annually, incentivizing data collection at massive scale. Mozilla’s research has repeatedly shown that most popular websites load multiple third-party trackers by default.

Blocking trackers won’t make you invisible, but it substantially reduces data exhaust. The Electronic Frontier Foundation notes that minimizing identifiers—cookies, scripts, and ad beacons—shrinks your unique fingerprint and limits how ad-tech firms can follow you across sites.

Security agencies, including CISA, have also warned about “malvertising,” where attackers weaponize ad slots to deliver scams or malware. A robust content blocker thins out those vectors, while a VPN defends against eavesdropping and rogue Wi-Fi hotspots by encrypting traffic end-to-end.

How the AdGuard Bundle Price Stacks Up Against Rivals

The headline number is the hook: $39.97 for five years of VPN plus a lifetime ad blocker. On simple math, the VPN component averages about $0.67 per month over the term—far below the $3–$13 typical monthly price many VPNs charge without long-term discounts.

The advertised “90% off” sits against a stated MSRP of $439.39. While list prices in software bundles are often inflated, the out-of-pocket cost here is still notably low relative to buying separate licenses. Comparable family ad-blocking tools and DNS filter services often cost $20–$60 per year for multiple devices, while reputable VPNs frequently land near $60–$100 for multi-year plans.

Caveats and Buying Tips Before You Grab This Bundle

Streaming access is never guaranteed. Platforms routinely update VPN blocks, so treat any ability to unlock region-locked catalogs as a bonus, not a promise. Speeds will also vary by server load and your local network conditions.

No-logs policies are claims until validated. Look for public security audits, transparency reports, and clear details on what metadata (if any) is retained. AdGuard has published security assessments for some products in the past; it’s worth checking the latest audit status for its VPN and apps before you commit.

“Lifetime” typically means the lifetime of the product or service, not your lifetime. If a company sunsets a product or restructures its tiers, lifetime licenses can be affected. Read the fine print on license scope, device caps (10 for VPN, nine for the ad blocker), and transfer rules.

Finally, expect occasional site breakage from aggressive filtering. AdGuard offers allowlists, per-site toggles, and granular filter controls—use them to strike the right balance between privacy and functionality. Power users can pair the apps with AdGuard DNS or other encrypted DNS options to push even more tracking and malware domains out of the path.

Who Will Benefit Most from This AdGuard Bundle Deal

Households that want one purchase to cover phones, laptops, and tablets stand to gain the most—especially families using parental controls. Frequent travelers and remote workers who rely on public Wi-Fi should also see immediate upside from the encrypted connections.

Privacy maximalists might still choose a custom stack—say, a WireGuard configuration plus a dedicated DNS filter like NextDNS—but for most people, this bundle hits the sweet spot of simplicity, breadth, and price. If you’ve been meaning to protect multiple devices without juggling separate renewals, this $40 AdGuard offer is a strong value proposition.