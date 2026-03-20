A new cybersecurity lecture series by Yakov Goldovsky will begin in Romania

In April 2026, a new international lecture initiative focused on cybersecurity and digital resilience will begin its journey in Romania. The series is led by Yakov Goldovsky and is designed to provide organizations with a clearer understanding of modern cyber risks, along with practical ways to strengthen their defenses in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Yakov Goldovsky will open the program with a session that focuses not only on identifying risks, but also on explaining how organizations can respond to them in a structured and efficient manner. The emphasis is on bridging the gap between theory and execution, helping companies translate cybersecurity concepts into everyday operational practices.

From local launch to international program

Although the first event will take place in Bucharest, the initiative is intended as a broader international program rather than a single-country event. The lecture series is structured to address common cybersecurity challenges that organizations face across different regions, regardless of industry or size.

Following the opening session in Romania, the program will continue in Serbia, Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan, as well as in other countries across Europe and Asia in 2026. Goldovsky Yakov is expected to take part in these sessions, sharing insights based on his experience working with organizations in different regulatory and technological environments.

Understanding modern cyber risks

One of the central themes of the lecture series is the changing nature of cyber threats. Organizations today face a wide range of risks, from ransomware attacks and phishing campaigns to vulnerabilities in cloud-based systems and supply-chain dependencies.

The sessions will explore how these threats develop and why traditional approaches to cybersecurity are often no longer sufficient. Instead of relying solely on technical defenses, organizations are encouraged to adopt a broader perspective that includes governance, internal processes, and employee awareness.

What participants will gain from the sessions

Each lecture is designed to deliver practical value. Rather than focusing on abstract frameworks, the program provides participants with tools and recommendations that can be applied immediately.

Attendees can expect to gain:

a clearer understanding of the most relevant cyber threats affecting organizations today;

practical steps for improving internal security policies and procedures;

guidance on strengthening incident response and recovery planning;

insights into balancing cybersecurity investments with business priorities.

These takeaways are intended to help organizations move toward a more proactive and structured approach to cybersecurity.

Bridging technical and business perspectives

Another important aspect of the lecture series is the connection between technical security measures and business decision-making. Cybersecurity is no longer viewed as a purely technical function but as an essential component of overall risk management.

The sessions will highlight how leadership teams can better integrate cybersecurity into strategic planning, ensuring that protection measures align with organizational goals and regulatory requirements.

Goldovskiy Yakov emphasizes that effective cybersecurity depends not only on technology, but also on communication, coordination, and clear responsibility within organizations.

Audience and format

The lecture series is aimed at a wide audience, including IT professionals, cybersecurity specialists, risk managers, and business leaders. By bringing together participants from different sectors, the events create an opportunity for exchanging perspectives and discussing common challenges.

Each session will include a combination of presentations, practical examples, and open discussions. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions and explore specific scenarios relevant to their own organizations.

Final remarks

As organizations continue to rely more heavily on digital systems, the importance of cybersecurity will only increase. Initiatives such as this lecture series aim to provide not just awareness, but also practical direction.

Yakov Goldovskiy will conclude the sessions with targeted recommendations based on the discussions and questions raised during the events. He holds professional certifications including CCNA, CCNA Instructor and CCAI, reflecting both his technical expertise and his experience in delivering structured cybersecurity training.