A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Reveals Trial of Seven Teams

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms puts a rarely seen Westerosi custom front and center, unveiling a full-fledged trial of seven and naming all 14 champions. It’s a moment loaded with law, faith, and naked politics: Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall must find six allies to meet Prince Aerion Targaryen and his own seven on the field, or face summary judgment and the loss of his sword hand.

What Is a Trial of Seven in Westerosi Law and Custom

Think of it as trial by combat writ large. Instead of two champions settling a case, the Andals of old sanctified a clash of seven fighters on each side, a number mirroring the Faith of the Seven. Fourteen ride or march out, and the gods are said to choose the just through the outcome. It’s more ritual than courtroom, but in Westeros it carries the force of law.

The franchise has shown trial by combat before — Tyrion Lannister’s ordeals in the Vale and at King’s Landing are the best-known examples — but a trial of seven has never been staged on screen until now. The idea echoes real medieval practices: England’s “wager of battle” lingered in statute until Parliament abolished it in 1819 after the Ashford v. Thornton case revived the possibility. In short, ritual violence has long served as a proxy for justice, both in fiction and in history.

Team Aerion: The Crown’s Champions Take the Field

For the prosecution — and the princely pride of House Targaryen — Aerion Targaryen himself takes the field. He’s joined by his father, Prince Maekar Targaryen, adding dynastic heft, and by his brother, Prince Daeron Targaryen, whose reluctance is palpable but whose presence still counts when steel starts swinging.

Three white cloaks bolster Aerion’s side: Ser Donnel of Duskendale, Ser Roland Crakehall, and Ser Willem Wylde of the Kingsguard. Their oaths bind them to defend the royal blood, making them formidable anchors in any melee. Completing the seven is Ser Steffon Fossoway, who publicly jilts Dunk in hopes of a fast track to lordship. It’s a stacked bloc — three princes, three Kingsguard, and one opportunist — designed to intimidate as much as to win.

Team Dunk: The Hedge Knight’s Seven Defenders

Facing that firestorm, Dunk rallies a coalition that blends honor, grievance, and split-second resolve. Standing first beside him is Ser Lyonel Baratheon, who embraces the chance to etch his name into the songs and, as he jokes, bloody some white cloaks in the process.

Two Humfreys answer the call: Ser Humfrey Hardyng, nursing broken legs and a score with Aerion, and his kinsman Ser Humfrey Beesbury, whose loyalty to family and fealty puts him in Dunk’s corner. Their inclusion underscores the old Reach bargain between chivalry and duty.

Ser Robyn Rhysling brings a veteran’s code to the line, one eye and an unbending principle intact: serve the crown, but not when it defies the gods. The sixth, Raymun Fossoway, steps forward after his cousin’s betrayal and is knighted on the spot by Lyonel — a moment that transforms a moral impulse into mailed steel.

The final name is the most consequential: Prince Baelor Targaryen, “Breakspear” himself, throws royal weight behind Dunk’s honor. His decision turns a lopsided affair into a civil fissure, pitting Targaryen against Targaryen under the eyes of septons and smallfolk alike. With Dunk, Lyonel, the two Humfreys, Ser Robyn, Raymun, and Baelor, the defense’s seven is complete.

The Stakes and Strategy Behind the Trial of Seven

The math is simple, the politics are not. Fourteen fighters enter a chaotic mêlée where individual duels blur and momentum swings fast. Aerion’s side boasts elite discipline from the Kingsguard and numbers three royals; Dunk’s counters with a high-cunning Baratheon, a legendary prince, and several men with personal debts to settle. If Dunk had failed to muster seven, he’d have been judged on the spot — and likely maimed — so every name matters.

Two dynamics may decide the outcome. First, Daeron’s hesitance hints at cracks in Aerion’s line, while Baelor’s presence signals the crown is not monolithic. Second, last-minute knighting can be more than ceremony: it legally binds Raymun to the cause and, in practice, can galvanize a side that needs belief as much as blades.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s The Hedge Knight, this trial of seven isn’t just spectacle; it’s a stress test for Westerosi justice, asking whether faith and fealty can coexist when truth rides into the lists. With the teams finally set, the gods will have their say — and Westeros will count the cost.