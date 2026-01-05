8TB WD Black PS5 SSD is 39% Off at Amazon

Amazon is cutting the price of the 8TB WD Black M.2 SSD (complete with that fat PS5 logo) by 39% to $630, down from a list price of $1,029.99.

For those who own a console and are weary of playing the install-and-update shuffle, this is a rare sale on officially licensed storage in the largest size you can add to a PlayStation 5.

What Makes This PS5 Storage Deal Worth Buying

That’s not much – the standard PS5 only leaves you with 667GB of actual usable space after system files, a sliver that rapidly fills up when some modern releases don’t even hit store shelves, because they weigh in at 80–150GB apiece. And that’s not counting live-service games and day-one patches, which nudge it even higher—Call of Duty can be over 200GB by the time everything is downloaded.

An 8TB expansion makes a difference. Western Digital estimates that it can hold somewhere between 175 and 200 PS5 games at that file size. For players juggling big single-player epics and multiplayer standbys simultaneously, that headroom is not a luxury; it’s peace of mind.

Specifications That Hit Sony’s Performance Targets

The WD Black drive available in this deal is the PS5-branded version of the officially licensed and requisite model that’s built on a PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe platform with sequential read speeds rated up to 7,300MB/s, which is well over what Sony recommends at 5,500MB/s.

The included heatsink fits the PS5’s M.2 bay as is, and Western Digital backs the drive with a 5-year limited warranty.

On paper, compatible Gen4 drives match the internal drive for loads of PS5 titles. Its system-level benchmark, the one that shows when you first install it, verifies performance before use. It is that validation step which eliminates guesswork and guarantees the drive will be tuned for the console environment.

Price Analysis and Current Market Context for SSDs

It costs $630, or about $78.75 per terabyte. It’s a good deal for an 8TB NVMe with official PS5 licensing and a factory heatsink—categories that tend to come at a premium. High-capacity Gen4 drives in particular have remained frustratingly expensive thanks to NAND suppliers controlling output and stockpiles; industry watchers like TrendForce have noted times when, even as lower-capacity drives have seen prices drop, production cuts and changing demand may still lead SSD prices to rise.

MSRPs say it all: This puppy debuted for more than $1,000. Deep discounts at that capacity are still rare, so getting 39% off for a current and licensed unit is significant for anyone looking to max out a PS5 who’s been waiting for this opportunity.

Installation Steps and Thermal Design Considerations

Installation is a matter of minutes: Pop open the side panel, release the M.2 slot cover, slide the SSD into place at an angle, attach it with the standoff screw, replace the cover, and snap on the panel. Sony’s advice is explicit about a heatsinked drive, and this WD Black comes with a low-profile cooler that is built for the PS5’s enclosure to maintain sustained performance over long gaming sessions.

After you start the console, it formats the SSD and performs an internal speed test. Once there, you can make the WD Black your default install destination, move existing games over in batches, and ensure that future updates continue to flow without preliminary triage.

Who Should Choose an 8TB PS5 Storage Upgrade

This tier is best for those with a big and active library (shooter games that require frequent patches, sports titles, or sprawling RPGs) alongside PS Plus downloads. It’s also great for creators who need to record long 4K gameplay sessions directly to the console, as free storage fills up quickly.

If you store only a few titles at a time, that second or fourth terabyte can be more cost-effective initially. But if you’re someone who abhors deleting and re-downloading, or if you share a console with one too many profiles (and tastes), 8TB solves the issue of keeping an eye on micromanaged storage.

Bottom Line on This Discounted 8TB PS5 SSD Deal

An 8TB PS5-licensed NVMe with a factory heatsink seldom dips this low below MSRP. Supported by Western Digital’s warranty, offering speeds that go well above Sony’s recommendations and the easy plug-and-play validation process, this 39% discount is among the absolute best PS5 high-capacity storage upgrades at the moment. If you’re waiting to future-proof your library of games, this deal will tick every box.