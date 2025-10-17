85-inch Hisense U7 QLED 4K TV $500 off at Walmart

If you have been waiting for a gigantic screen without the gigantic price, that day has arrived. Walmart now has the 85-inch Hisense Class U7 QLED 4K TV marked down to $998, a whopping $500 discount from its regular price of $1,498. That 33% discount makes an 85-inch, gaming-capable, quantum-dot set much more attainable for a lot of living rooms.

Why this 85-inch Hisense U7 TV deal truly stands out

Big-screen prices have been on a downward trend for years, but finding an 85-inch QLED with some of the features found in P-Series models priced less than $1,000 is a monumentally low price.

Market trackers such as Omdia have also reported that 75-inch and larger panels have steadily increased in the market, but there are relatively few products in the equivalent 85-inch size still priced from major suppliers at $1,200 to $1,800. With an asking price of less than a grand, the U7 lands as one of the best aggressive values in its class.

Hisense is known for delivering high-end performance on the cheap. The U7 line delivers many of the marquee characteristics that count — high brightness, sophisticated backlighting, fast gaming specs and heavy-duty HDR support — all without as much premium-tax pricing you’ll find elsewhere.

Picture performance that pops with bright HDR and color

The U7 uses a quantum-dot (QLED) panel with a full-array local dimming backlight to serve up higher contrast and wider color volume than you’ll see from plain-Jane LED sets. Peak brightness for the Hisense ranges up to 1,000 nits — the level many professional reviewers consider to be the baseline for effective HDR highlights. Independent testing sites like Rtings have measured the U7’s specular highlights and real-world brightness for daytime TV watching as punchy and solid.

The format support is extensive — Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG are all on the menu — so rest assured that you’ll be covered whether streaming a blockbuster in Dolby Vision or watching your favorite sports broadcast in HDR. Local dimming can aid in deeper blacks on dark scenes while maintaining sparkle in bright elements such as fireworks, stadium lights, or sunlit landscapes.

Designed for fast sports and responsive next-gen gaming

The 85-inch U7 has a native refresh rate of 144Hz, which is truly overkill for movies but allows for fully responsive fast motion in sports and video games. The set’s HDMI 2.1 inputs can handle 4K at high frame rates and features such as Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for smoother, tear-free gameplay on current-gen consoles and PCs.

Game Mode input lag on the U7 series generally tests in the single to low-teens milliseconds, according to a number of professional reviews, which helps ensure controls feel responsive. If you split your time between football Sundays and the latest competitive shooters, this spec sheet checks off a lot of boxes.

Smart TV experience with Google TV and improved audio

The TV interface is Google TV, with all that implies: An easy-to-use home screen, universal search and good app coverage from most of the major streamers. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, you can cast shows, movies and music from your phone to your television, or use a remote for simple navigation.

Audio from ultra-thin TVs is never going to be theater-grade, but Hisense supports Dolby Atmos passthrough via eARC too, and a single HDMI connection to a compatible soundbar will unlock far better soundstage and dialogue clarity. If you’re going for that 85 inches, though, you’ll want to pair it with a soundbar or receiver.

How this Hisense U7 stacks up against similar 85-inch TVs

It’s a compelling value case against other models that are about the same size. TCL’s own 85-inch midrange QLEDs usually come out well north of this sale price, and similarly sized options from Samsung or Sony in the Q80 series or X90 series regularly demand hundreds of dollars more for similar brightness and gaming features. If you’re looking to maximize your inches-per-dollar without sacrificing modern performance, the U7 is a no-brainer shortlist pick.

Room fit considerations and essential 85-inch setup tips

An 85-inch picture is massive — it’s about 74 inches wide — so measure your console or wall space before you spring for one. At 4K resolution, viewing distance guidelines provided by THX and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers imply that most rooms will be fine somewhere between about 7 and 10 feet or thereabouts — you’re bouncing between immersion and clarity. Plan on a two-person lift; with stand, large panels get close to 100 pounds.

If you’re hanging it on the wall, verify its VESA pattern and grab a mount that’s rated for weight and size. For stand position, make sure your furniture is almost as wide as the TV or use a center pedestal (if there is one) — and leave space for a soundbar if you plan to add one.

Bottom line: a big-screen bargain with performance to match

At $998, Walmart’s deal on the 85-inch Hisense Class U7 QLED 4K TV offers jumbo-screen immersion, gamer-friendly specs and proper HDR brightness for a price that undercuts much of the field. If you’ve been thinking about going wall-sized for streaming shows, sports broadcasts or next-gen gaming glory, a discount like this makes the upgrade to 85 inches an easy decision. Inventory and pricing can vary, so move fast while the sticker still says $500 off.