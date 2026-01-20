Top 10 Beginner-Friendly PUBG Tips for Surviving

Playing PUBG Mobile as a newbie can be very scary and tough. But with the right PUBG tips, you can quickly become a survivor. Since PUBG doesn’t only focus on shooting, you should understand the map and use good strategies to survive and beat the other 99 players.

The game might seem hard to play at first, but learning a few things can help you play better. To perform better than competitors, you can top up PUBG Mobile UC at a reliable shop. Also, if you apply the following basic tips, your skills will eventually improve. You will survive longer and get more kills in every match.

Master the Landing Technique

Landing before other players, a.k.a your enemies, gives you an advantage to loot quickly. You should mark a spot around 800m from the plan to land fast. This distance management is one of the most effective tips for PUBG Mobile.

After jumping, you need to dive fast to hit the ground as quickly as possible. Turn your character and look straight down to reach a speed of 234 km/h immediately. Mastering this dive is one of the most essential PUBG tips for all players, especially newbies.

Don’t Rely on Auto-Pickup

The auto-pickup is indeed helpful, especially after your first land and you don’t have much time to choose resources. Sadly, it often makes bad choices that can put you in danger. This feature tends to pick up weak weapon parts instead of higher or better ones.

That’s why it’s much better to manage your bag manually so you can have the best loadout. For example, the auto-pickup feature won’t automatically swap an old AR for a better sniper. Taking control of your loadout is one of the smartest PUBG tips you can use to avoid bad choices.

Optimize Boosts for Speed and Health

Many newbies don’t really use boost items like energy drinks and painkillers because they don’t know how powerful they’re. Keeping your boost bar filled above 60% increases your running speed. Using this speed to reach the safe zone or chase enemies in one of the most vital tips for PUBG Mobile.

As for painkillers, they can heal your health slowly over time. This helps you recover during a fight without stopping and using a bandage. Keeping your energy high is on of the most practical PUBG tips that keeps you alive through long battles.

Use Grenades Strategically

Bag space is limited, but you should always save room for grenades, especially frag and smoke grenades. Frag grenades are a good tool to kill campers hiding inside buildings or behind rocks. Making good use of these is one of the smartest tips in PUBG Mobile for clearing safe spots.

The same goes for smoke grenades; they’re also very important because they can cover you when you’re stuck in an open field. You can also use these items to blind enemies’ snipers, loot crates, help your teammates safely without getting shot. Learning to use smokes is one of the most life-saving PUBG tips that can protect you.

Adjust Your Outfits to the Map

Wearing cool outfits gives you personal satisfaction, but it also impacts how enemies spot you. You should avoid outfits with bright colors that stand out against the ground and trees. Balancing style with camouflage is one of the simplest tips for PUBG Mobile to help you hide better.

For grass-filled maps like Erangel and Sanhok, wearing green or dark outfits helps you blend in with the surroundings. Switch to beige or brown outfits when you play on the desert map. Adjusting outfits based on the map is one of the most tactical PUBG tips.

Understand Spotting and Snaking

Spotting enemies first can be the main reason you win a fight. You need to be conscious of your surroundings and constantly look at trees, rocks, or other spots where enemies are very likely to be hiding or waiting. Having a good eye for this is one of the most foundational tips in PUBG Mobile.

You should also watch out for snakes hiding in the grass to ambush you. But, be careful because grass disappears on the screen for enemies far away from you, which makes you completely visible. Knowing that grass doesn’t hide you from long-range snipers is one of the most advanced PUBG tips for survival.

Shoot with Precision

Shooting accurately at long distances requires you to understand how gravity pulls bullets down. You should aim slightly above the target’s head to make the shot hit. Mastering this skill is one of the most technical tips for PUBG Mobile for snipers.

Recoil control is another major skill for shooting at mid-range. Drag your thumb down on the screen while firing to steady the gun. Using a Vertical Foregrip is one of the most recommended PUBG tips for better aim.

Survive the Final Circle

The final circle is tense and punishes even the smallest mistakes. Avoid looting enemy crates immediately because enemies are likely watching the body. Not being greedy is one of the most disciplined PUBG tips that keeps you alive.

Movement is your best defense when you are forced into a direct fight. Never stand still while shooting, but move sideways to avoid hits. Staying mobile is one of the most critical PUBG tips for the final duel.

Conclusion

Becoming a top player takes practice, but applying these tips surely helps you improve. You should focus on positioning and always learn from your mistakes. With enough practice, you will get the Chicken Dinner more frequently.

Also, remember that having cool skins makes the game much more fun. You should check the latest PUBG Mobile redeem codes regularly to claim free rewards. This helps you upgrade your inventory with new items without spending money.