5 Best Budget FDM 3D Printers Under $500 in 2026

Over the past few years, the market for budget 3D printers has evolved greatly. High-end features are no longer exclusive to premium-priced printers. Nowadays, you can get an affordable 3D printer under $500 that would’ve cost twice as much just a couple of years ago.
In this guide, we’ll review five top-performing FDM 3D printers that offer real value in 2026.
- Best Affordable 3D Printer Overall: Bambu Lab P1S
- Best Budget 3D Printer for Beginners: Bambu Lab A1 mini
- Best Budget Enclosed 3D Printer: Elegoo Centauri Carbon
- Best Affordable Multi-Color 3D Printer: Bambu Lab A1
- Best Compact Budget 3D Printer: Original Prusa MINI+
- How to Choose the Best Affordable 3D Printer?
- Are Cheap 3D Printers Worth Buying?
- What Is a Reasonable Price for a 3D Printer?
- Best Budget 3D Printer FAQs
Best Affordable 3D Printer Overall: Bambu Lab P1S
The Bambu Lab P1S, priced from $399, consistently ranks as one of the top choices in the under-$500 category. This desktop 3D printer offers premium features, including an enclosed chamber, automatic calibration, multi-material and multi-color printing, and a CoreXY motion, while still being accessible.
Pros
- Easy setup with true plug-and-play experience
- Automatic bed leveling and flow control without manual adjustment
- AMS support for up to 16 colors
- Enclosed-body for high-temperature filament printing
- Printing speed up to 500 mm/s, acceleration up to 20000 mm/s², cutting typical print times roughly in half
- Monitor prints remotely through the user-friendly Bambu Handy app
Cons
- No touchscreen (uses a 2.7-inch non-touch screen)
Ideal For: This is the best budget 3D printer for beginners who want performance with minimal fuss.
Best Budget 3D Printer for Beginners: Bambu Lab A1 mini
Priced at $219, the Bambu Lab A1 mini is a good and cheap 3D printer. This compact printer focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It has a build volume of 180 x 180 x 180 mm that handles most beginner projects without taking up much desk space.
Pros
- Nearly ready to print out of the box, featuring auto bed leveling, flow tuning, and vibration compensation
- Intuitive touchscreen and seamless integration with the Bambu Handy app
- Tool-free nozzle design that allows nozzle swaps in about a minute
- Delivers detailed and smooth prints
- Runs quietly at under 48 dB
Cons
- The 180 × 180 × 180 mm print area restricts larger projects
- Without an enclosure, printing high-temp or specialty filaments (like ABS) is unreliable
Ideal For: A1 mini is a low-cost 3D printer perfect for beginners who want a plug-and-play experience. It is also suitable for hobbyists or makers with a tight budget and limited space.
Best Budget Enclosed 3D Printer: Elegoo Centauri Carbon
The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is a cheap 3D printer that delivers strong value by offering a 256 × 256 × 256 mm build volume. It is a combination of fast printing with solid precision.
Pros
- Maintains stable temperatures
- Runs at around 50 decibels
- Sturdy aluminium metal frame
- No need for manual adjustments
Cons
- No multi-color system
- Slower printing as compared to other brands
Ideal For: This is an affordable 3D printer for anyone who wants an enclosed printer to work with materials like ABS.
Best Affordable Multi-Color 3D Printer: Bambu Lab A1
The A1 costs $299 for the base model, but its real value shows when paired with the AMS Lite add-on (total around $399). By allowing multi-color printing, it opens up endless design possibilities.
Pros
- Reaches 500mm/s, significantly faster than most budget options
- Improves overhang performance
- Intuitive UI and automated features
Cons
- The multi-color feature adds $100 to the base price
- Limits material options due to open-frame design
Ideal For: A1 is the best budget 3D printer for users who want multi-color printing without spending over $1000.
Best Compact Budget 3D Printer: Original Prusa MINI+
The Original Prusa MINI+ stands out as one of the best affordable 3D printers. With years of proven performance, it prioritizes consistency over cutting-edge features.
Pros
- Massive user base with extensive documentation
- Consistently delivers detailed, accurate prints
- Provides automatic, consistent bed leveling
Cons
- 180mm cube limits project size
- Maxes out around 200mm/s, notably slower
Ideal For: This is an inexpensive 3D printer for users who value long-term support and community resources over speed or cutting-edge features.
How to Choose the Best Affordable 3D Printer?
Here are some factors you should consider when evaluating the top budget 3D printer:
Ease of Use
A truly beginner‑friendly 3D printer has a minimum learning curve. Look for features like automated calibration, a setup process that saves you hours of trial‑and‑error.
Build Volume
Bigger isn’t always better. Choose a build volume that fits your typical project scale.
Material Compatibility
If you’re only printing PLA, almost any printer works. But for advanced filaments, you need specific features like an enclosed chamber.
Are Cheap 3D Printers Worth Buying?
Yes, especially because the gap between cheap and expensive printers has narrowed significantly. Let’s look at some advantages of cheap 3D printers:
Lower Barrier to Entry
You can get into 3D printing without a high upfront cost.
Premium Features
Budget printers now include features like auto-leveling, heated beds, and decent print quality that used to cost significantly more.
Accessibility
Cheap 3D printers make it viable to equip classrooms, labs, and makerspaces without blowing a budget.
What Is a Reasonable Price for a 3D Printer?
- $200–$500: In this price range, you get entry-level 3D printers for beginners and students with reliable performance and modern features. The Bambu Lab P1S stands out as the best budget 3D printer overall in this price range, offering features that are hard to find at this price.
- $500–$1000: The printers in this range offer print speeds, larger build volumes, and better multi-material systems.
- $1000+: Beyond $1000, you’re getting machines with industrial features. You won’t benefit from this tier unless you are running a business.
Best Budget 3D Printer FAQs
How Much Does a Decent 3D Printer Cost?
You can get a 3D printer with reliable performance for $250–$800. The models in this range balance quality, features, and ease of use without premium industrial pricing.
What is the best budget 3D printer for beginners?
The Bambu Lab A1 Mini is ideal for beginners. It offers a simple setup and good print quality at an accessible budget price.
How Much Can 1 KG of Pla Print?
One kilogram of PLA can print roughly 100–200 medium‑sized parts. It also depends on the model size and settings.
Which 3D Printer Is Best for the Home?
For home use, a compact, user‑friendly model like the Bambu Lab A1 mini is perfect.