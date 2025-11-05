$30 Million YouTube Privacy Settlement Opens Claims

YouTube parent company Google has agreed to a $30 million class action settlement after being accused of illegally collecting data on children under the age of 13 who used the video platform. If you or your child accessed YouTube while under the age of 13 during the class period, you may be entitled to compensation.

That case, Hubbard v. Google, revolves around accusations that YouTube tracked children’s viewing habits in order to deliver them advertisements while violating privacy protections for children. Google has denied doing anything wrong, but said it would settle the litigation and fund payments to affected users after final court approvals.

Who Is Eligible to Receive a Payment From This Settlement

To be eligible, claimants must say they used YouTube before turning 13 at some point from mid-2013 until early 2020. Children can be registered by their parents or legal guardians. Adults under the age of 13 during that window can also apply on their own behalf.

You do not need to demonstrate that you viewed “kids” channels as such; the claim is about data collection across YouTube. The settlement website lists all the exact dates that make up the class period and describes, in plain English, what you need to prove.

Important: You must file a separate claim for each eligible person in your household. Sending one form for more than one family member could slow down or reduce payment.

How to File a Claim for the YouTube Privacy Settlement

Visit the settlement’s official website, YouTubePrivacySettlement.com, which is operated by the court-appointed claims administrator. The form requests your name, mailing address, phone and email. If your application is for a minor, you will also fill out the information of one parent or guardian.

You’ll have to confirm that YouTube was used when the viewer was under 13 years old during the class period. No documentation is usually needed when you first submit, but claims can be audited. Hold on to your confirmation number and get an email receipt.

Keep an eye on the site for the claim filing deadline and final approval status. Payouts typically are not made until final court approval and any appeals have been resolved.

What You Might Receive From the Settlement Fund

The fund amounts to $30 million before court-ordered cuts for fees and administration. What is left then goes pro rata to the valid claimants. That’s because the total amount per person depends on how many people file claims.

Payments typically vary from a few dollars to low-double digits based on similar privacy settlements. According to studies by the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Judicial Center, class action claims rates are usually less than 10%, although participation can vary widely — so what you will be paid out hinges on the final number of accepted claims.

Usually you can select a digital payment or paper check. Instructions will be issued by the administrator after the distribution plan is approved.

Why This Children’s Privacy Case Matters for Families

The suit accuses Google of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a federal law that prohibits companies from collecting data on children under age 13. The Federal Trade Commission is responsible for enforcing COPPA and has brought penalties in the past against big platforms for children’s data practices.

In a prior decision in the case, one of the federal judges wrote that Google “knowingly engaged in highly offensive conduct” when it collected data from users under 13 — a description that reflects how this court views the alleged behavior. (Google has not admitted liability.) And the settlement adds to burgeoning oversight of how ad-supported platforms interact with young users.

For families, the case is an opportunity for parents and guardians to check default settings on YouTube and YouTube Kids; use supervised accounts, when possible; and limit data-sharing where appropriate. For creators and advertisers, it underscores that children’s content and mixed-audience content come with increased legal obligations.

Real-World Examples of Eligibility Under This Settlement

If your now-teenager was watching gaming streams or unboxings on a parent’s phone when he was 10, that counts. If your 8-year-old regularly watches science explainers and cartoons through a smart TV profile, you as the parent should claim for them. If you are an adult now but were under 13 at any point during the years covered and used YouTube then, you can file for yourself.

How to Avoid Settlement Scams and What to Do Next

Only visit the official site, YouTubePrivacySettlement.com. You do not need to pay a person to file; legitimate administrators will never request your Social Security number or bank login. If you receive emails related to the settlement, ensure that the sender is the administrator listed on its official site.

Bottom line: If you used or allowed your child under age 13 to use YouTube during the class period, file a claim. It’s a short form, and the payout won’t be big, but it ensures that nothing like this happens here while compensating families of people affected by such allegations about data collection.