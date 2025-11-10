2TB Cloud Storage Falls Below $100 in Limited Sale

There’s a new deal that lets you get 2TB of cloud storage for under $100, bucking industry trends of monthly subscription models.

With the deal from FileJump, you’ll accommodate users who need space now for photos, videos, archives, and shared documents over the long term (with no recurring bill), while minimizing your feature trade-offs.

What this limited-time 2TB cloud storage deal includes

The focus here is on 2TB of secure cloud storage with unlimited downloads, a 15GB maximum file upload size and built-in previews for media and documents, cross-device syncing through progressive web apps, and straightforward email-based sharing.

In real-life terms, that means you can upload a few gigabytes of video projects or high-res photo sets, preview them in the browser, and keep content synced between laptops and phones without having to install heavy native clients.

For most households and freelancers, 2TB is a reasonable upper limit. A year of moderate 4K smartphone videos and a smattering of 48MP photos can all too quickly climb into hundreds of GB… with many codecs, 4K footage clocks in at around the bloated 300 MB to the compressed-while-still-bloated GB per minute depending on codec and FPS — that’s enough for just a few outings or client shoots. Being able to move large files around and preview them without having downloads restricted is a win for quality of life.

How the 2TB one-time price compares to subscriptions

Many leading cloud storage services charge around $10 a month for 2TB. Google One’s 2TB plan — and Apple’s iCloud+ 2TB plan — are also normally $9.99 a month, although Dropbox Plus tends to cost more each month unless you pay annually. That kind of means a sub-$100 one-time price point breaks even after about 10 months versus the typical $9.99 rate — and everything you pay for every month afterward is pretty much “free” compared to subscribing.

There have been providers offering “lifetime” or one-time licenses for years (pCloud and Icedrive are popularizers of the model), but the sub-$100 mark for 2TB is less common. Of course, as with any steeply discounted deal, read the fine print: lifetime usually means the lifetime of the service, not your lifetime; and it’s entirely possible that long-term viability hinges on whether or not a company’s business model actually works. For cost-sensitive customers resistant to rent-forever subscriptions, the math is strong.

Security and reliability checkpoints to review first

When it comes to any cloud service, of course you’ll want to check the basics before uploading critically important files. Seek at-rest encryption, transport-layer security, two-factor authentication, and a strong perspective on privacy and legal compliance. The Cloud Security Alliance has a list of fundamental controls like robust access management and transparency around incident response; it’s best to verify what a provider offers now — not just its forward-looking commitments.

Redundancy also matters. One reason many users transfer archives off external drives is that external drives are not as durable; newer, long-running studies from Backblaze find that the annualized failure rates of spinning hard drives tend to fall somewhere in the single-digit percentages each year, which serves as a reminder for those who forget: a “second copy” in the cloud can be cheaper than hiring an expert to perform data recovery. Inquire how your data gets replicated across regions or availability zones, and whether there are bandwidth limits or API rate limits that will influence restores.

Finally, test the workflow. Progressive web apps can be fast and light, but might miss a few niceties of desktop sync clients such as fine-grained bandwidth throttling or network-mounted drives. For most users, PWA sync is sufficient; super-users who perform heavy multi-gigabyte transfers at short intervals should also test uploading, downloading, and previewing with a suitable sample of data.

Who benefits most from a 2TB one-time cloud storage plan

This tier is best for photographers and videographers who require a reliable archive, families organizing years of media, students backing up coursework across a decade, and freelancers delivering large files to clients. The 15GB-per-file limit will easily accommodate most raw photo batches, long slide decks, and many 4K clips.

It is less great for teams that need tight role-based permissions or collaboration features (for example, editing documents in place with live co-authoring) like Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. If you absolutely require zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption by default, then there are specialized services — such as Proton Drive or Sync.com — that might be a better endpoint, but those could potentially cost more per terabyte.

The bigger picture for storage trends and subscriptions

IDC has consistently projected that the planet’s datasphere will stride into the multi-zettabyte zone on its way to several times more bytes by 2024, including expanding in businesses and homes. Now that night-vision-quality surveillance footage (in 8K resolution!) is part of our daily visual diet as much as high-res photos from amateur photogs, it should be table stakes to budget for multi-terabyte storage; it’s no longer optional. Exchanging a monthly bill for a one-time payment can be a wise hedge against subscription creep — if the service in question meets your criteria for security, reliability, and portability.

Bottom line: when a 2TB lifetime plan makes financial sense

At around $100, locking in 2TB of cloud storage is a solid value proposition when comparable subscriptions run about $10 every month. If FileJump’s features are what you need, and its security stance suits you, this offer is a real way to slash storage costs without giving up capacity or day-to-day usability. Like any cloud option, test with actual files, verify protections, and have a second backup for irreplaceable data.