2150 Raises €210M to Tackle Urban Climate Challenges

European venture capital firm 2150 has secured a €210 million second fund aimed squarely at the climate challenges of cities, expanding its assets under management to €500 million. The thesis is simple but ambitious: decarbonize the urban systems that power daily life—buildings, industry, logistics, and digital infrastructure—by backing technologies that can scale across global metros.

Why Cities Are the Climate Front Line Worldwide

Cities are responsible for an outsized share of climate pressure. UN agencies estimate that urban areas account for roughly 70% of global CO₂ emissions and more than two-thirds of energy use. The built environment is a major contributor: the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction attributes about 37% of energy-related CO₂ to buildings and construction when including operational and embodied emissions. That’s where 2150 sees leverage—targeting bottlenecks in heating and cooling, materials, waste, and energy systems that run 24/7.

How the Fund Will Invest Across Urban Climate Tech

The new vehicle will back roughly 20 startups, primarily at Series A, with initial checks in the €5–€6 million range and about 50% of the fund reserved for follow-on. The investor base spans 34 limited partners, including Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker, Church Pension Group, the Danish sovereign fund EIFO, Carbon Equity, Novo Holdings, Islandbridge Capital, Security Trading Oy, and Viessmann Generations Group. The composition signals growing institutional appetite for industrial-grade climate tech rather than purely consumer-facing solutions.

Early Bets Underscore an Industrial Tilt

Seven investments are already in place. They include AtmosZero, which develops high-temperature industrial heat pumps to displace fossil boilers; GetMobil, focused on e-waste recovery and circularity; Metycle, a marketplace for scrap and recyclable metals that can cut primary metal demand; and MissionZero, a direct air capture startup targeting lower-cost carbon removal. Three additional portfolio companies have not been disclosed.

The throughline is clear: decarbonize the urban backbone by cleaning up heat, electricity, materials, and waste. For example, industrial heat pumps can electrify process heat—a notoriously stubborn emissions source in district heating and manufacturing—while metals recycling can significantly reduce energy intensity compared with primary production. The European Environment Agency has repeatedly highlighted circular materials management as a critical lever for urban emissions reductions, and 2150’s pipeline mirrors that emphasis.

Data Centers, Automation, and the AI Effect

2150 also plans to lean into opportunities at the nexus of AI and infrastructure. As AI workloads surge, data centers are becoming a focal point for energy efficiency, cooling, grid flexibility, and waste-heat reuse. The International Energy Agency has noted that data center electricity demand could roughly double in the near term, intensifying pressure on urban grids and water systems. That creates room for solutions across power management, thermal systems, on-site generation, and software that orchestrates demand in real time.

Automation is another target, not just for climate reasons but for productivity as populations age. With a shrinking working-age cohort across Europe, industrial automation can keep essential urban services—waste processing, logistics, maintenance—running efficiently while reducing emissions per unit of output. 2150’s partners argue that sustainability and competitiveness increasingly move in lockstep: lower energy use, fewer inputs, leaner operations.

Impact Claims and How They’re Measured and Verified

2150 says its portfolio has already mitigated around one megaton of CO₂. While verifying impact is complex, leading climate investors typically rely on lifecycle assessments, counterfactual baselines, and third-party methodologies to avoid overcounting. The firm’s stance mirrors a broader shift in climate VC away from “carbon handwaving” toward quantifiable, unit-economic gains—think cost per ton abated, payback periods, and gross margin improvements alongside emissions outcomes.

Equally important is scale. Urban solution providers must navigate lengthy procurement cycles with utilities, real estate owners, and municipalities. 2150’s Series A focus and sizable reserves suggest a willingness to shepherd companies through pilots into multi-city deployments—where climate impact and revenue growth compound.

Why This Matters for Urban Decarbonization

VC cannot decarbonize cities alone, but targeted capital can accelerate technologies that regulators and asset owners are already demanding: electrified heat, grid-interactive buildings, low-carbon materials, high-recovery recycling, and efficient digital infrastructure. Programs from groups like C40 Cities and the Global Covenant of Mayors are pushing standardized procurement and disclosure, creating clearer demand signals for climate tech vendors.

If 2150’s model works, the benefits extend well beyond carbon: lower operating costs, greater energy security, and resilience to supply shocks. In urban markets where margins are tight and infrastructure is aging, those gains can be decisive. The new fund is a bet that the next wave of climate breakthroughs will be less about glossy consumer gadgets and more about the critical systems that keep cities running—quietly, efficiently, and at scale.