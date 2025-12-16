20% of SoundCloud Users Compromised in Breach

SoundCloud said attackers had broken into a dashboard on an ancillary site that gave them limited access to “certain user information,” including emails, for approximately 20 percent of its users. The company says that no sensitive data was exposed, but did admit to follow-up denial-of-service attacks that twice took down access to the web app while defenses were stood up.

SoundCloud did not disclose an exact user number, but the size of the breach could mean it affects tens of millions of people, according to third-party estimates by Priori Data that counted more than 140 million global users for SoundCloud. The company stressed that the information accessed included email addresses and details already visible on public profiles.

What data was exposed in the SoundCloud security incident

SoundCloud said the data in question was email addresses “in combination with any additional information that was accessible to” and made public by SoundCloud users on their profiles, including display names, profile biography information, and the optional location field. No passwords or payment information have been found to be compromised, and there is no sign of private messages or listening histories being accessed.

Though email addresses might not seem particularly sensitive, when you combine vast amounts of them with other publicly available profile information, attackers can spin an overwhelmingly convincing lure. A message mentioning an artist page, fan handle, or listed city can appear credible enough to dupe recipients into sharing credentials elsewhere.

DDoS fallout and VPN access woes after unauthorized access

SoundCloud thwarted the unauthorized dashboard access attempt, after which it suffered two denial-of-service attacks (DDoS). These momentarily brought the web experience to a halt. This combination of drive-by intrusion followed by overlaid volumetric spam waves has been popular among attackers for some time now, as both Cloudflare and other DDoS mitigation companies have noted; it creates confusion and presents multiple layers to defenders trying to respond.

SoundCloud said it had increased oversight, strengthened identity and access controls, and audited the related systems. Some of those security changes led to short-term connectivity issues for people who were accessing the apps through VPNs. That side effect is common when platforms deploy more aggressive IP reputation filters, or geo-blocking, or (inadvertently) bot mitigation — because even legitimate users route through these privacy tools and get caught in their crossfire before they’re tuned.

Why ‘limited data’ still poses risks for SoundCloud users

Even without passwords, email addresses linked to a familiar brand or firm can power targeted phishing. “Social engineering and pretexting [remain] amongst the top initial access tactics, especially for creators and small businesses who may have accounts scattered among platforms,” Verizon’s most recent Data Breach Investigations Report found.

There’s also a downstream risk: if attackers find that an email from the incident is tied to credentials reused on other sites, they could try credential-stuffing elsewhere. SoundCloud’s statement doesn’t imply that passwords—these or others—are out there in the wild now, but security folks keep telling everyone to use unique passwords and multi-factor auth to make such automated attacks toothless.

Security moves and industry context following the breach

SoundCloud’s described mitigation measures of enhancing telemetry, tightening identity controls, and conducting a systems audit are consistent with the actions recommended by government guidance such as CISA and industry frameworks for incident handling such as NIST SP 800-61. Acting quickly to contain and harden fast, at the expense of some short-term friction for VPN users, will make a second-stage compromise less likely.

The reference to an “ancillary service dashboard” suggests compromise through a backup system or third-party tool, something else that’s been common in recent attacks on support portals and admin consoles at other tech companies. This indirect-access vector has been identified by ENISA Threat Landscape reports as an emerging risk, especially (but not exclusively) when dashboards are web-based and accessible from the Internet, but secured with only single-factor logins.

While SoundCloud has made no public comment as to operational or financial implications, IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report consistently demonstrates that an early detection and rapid containment response, combined with robust identity governance, reduces the cost of data breach over time — an argument for retaining these new controls even after things stabilize.

What SoundCloud users can do now to protect accounts

Watch out for phishing with references to SoundCloud or your artist name or recent uploads. Be skeptical of unsolicited password resets, collaboration invites, and monetization offers; confirm through the app or official support channels before you click.

Turn on two-factor authentication for everywhere you use the same email address, and change any passwords shared across services. Those breaches anywhere in the chain can cascade if a shared credential is found.

If this has happened to you, review the settings for your SoundCloud account, in particular connected apps and active sessions, and revoke anything you don’t recognize. Pare back optional profile details that could be used to customize scams, for example, precise location.

Artists and labels will need to brief the integrantes de los equipos or encargados de páginas, inboxes o moderadores. Like any email-compromise scam, it starts with a credible-looking message to the staffer in charge of releasing or editing promotions.

Since SoundCloud is based in Europe, it should comply with any notification requirements under the GDPR, and non-European users will receive notices as required by the laws of their country. And if you hear from someone about this incident, let it be an explication of security hygiene, not a moment for panic.