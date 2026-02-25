1Password Price Hike Sparks Search For Alternatives

1Password is getting more expensive, and for many subscribers, the jump won’t be subtle. The individual plan is moving from $35.88 to $47.88 per year, a 33% increase that effectively turns a $2.99 monthly outlay into $3.99. Families will see a 20% rise, from $59.88 to $71.88 annually, or roughly $4.99 to $5.99 a month. The new rates apply at your next renewal after the change takes effect.

That puts pressure on households already juggling media, cloud, and security subscriptions—and it will inevitably push some users to reconsider where they store their passwords and passkeys.

What 1Password Says You’re Paying For With The Hike

In messages to customers, the company points to steady feature expansion: automatic capture of logins and payment details, stronger phishing defenses, faster device setup, improved account recovery, and beefed-up Watchtower alerts for exposed credentials. 1Password’s architecture—particularly its “Secret Key” alongside your master password—remains a standout in consumer password security, and the service has undergone independent security assessments and SOC 2 audits.

There’s also a macro reality: most people now manage a daunting number of credentials. NordPass’s 2023 analysis put the average at 168 passwords per user. Meanwhile, the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report continues to flag stolen credentials as a leading cause of intrusions. In other words, the product category is not optional—but pricing still matters.

Stay or Switch: Weigh the Trade-Offs and Costs

If you rely on features like shared vaults, travel mode, robust family recovery, granular permissions, and polished passkey support, 1Password’s higher bill may still be worth it. If you mainly need a secure, cross-device vault with breach alerts and two-factor support, cheaper (or free) options can deliver without feeling like a downgrade.

Before moving, audit your must-haves: passkeys, built-in authenticator/TOTP, secure sharing, emergency access, offline access, export/import quality, independent audits, open-source transparency, and 2FA options such as security keys. Then compare on price—annually, not just headline monthly promos.

Free And Low-Cost Alternatives Worth A Look

Bitwarden: The open-source frontrunner. The free tier covers unlimited passwords on unlimited devices, which is rare. Premium is $10 per year and adds features like TOTP code generation, advanced 2FA, and file attachments. The Families plan is $40 per year for up to six users. Bitwarden has undergone third-party audits (including Cure53) and holds SOC 2 attestation. Passkey support is built-in.

KeePass and KeePassXC: Completely free and open-source, with an offline-first model. You control your database and can sync via a cloud drive of your choice. Power users love the control and plugin ecosystem, but setup and sharing require more tinkering than a hosted service.

Proton Pass: From the team behind Proton Mail and Proton VPN, with end-to-end encryption and a privacy-first stance. There’s a generous free tier, and paid plans remain affordable, especially if you already use Proton bundles. Independent audits have covered the apps, and passkeys are supported. Family plans add shared vaults and premium features like alias integration.

Dashlane: A polished experience with live phishing protections and dark web monitoring. There’s a limited free tier; paid personal and family plans often discount heavily on annual billing. Dashlane has undergone independent security reviews, supports passkeys, and offers strong sharing and admin tools for households.

Enpass: Ideal if you prefer a one-time purchase over an endless subscription cycle. It stores data locally by default and syncs through your chosen cloud provider. A lifetime license is available alongside lower-cost annual plans. Feature set is robust, though the interface is more utilitarian than some rivals.

Keeper and RoboForm: Both remain competitively priced, frequently running multi-year deals. Keeper offers strong enterprise-grade features trickling down to consumer plans, including secure file storage and rich 2FA options. RoboForm is budget-friendly and straightforward, with dependable form-filling and family sharing.

Built-in options: Apple Passwords, Google Password Manager, and Microsoft Edge’s manager are free and now support passkeys. They’re good if you live entirely inside one ecosystem. Cross-platform families, however, will hit friction; advanced sharing, recovery, and auditing are still stronger in third-party tools.

How to Migrate Without Headaches or Data Loss

Export your 1Password data to an encrypted file format or CSV from the desktop app, and set a temporary strong passphrase for the export if the tool allows it. Create your new vault and import using the vendor’s importer for 1Password files. Most major managers have guided flows for this. Enable two-factor authentication immediately, preferably with a hardware security key where supported. Verify entries and shared vaults, then securely delete the export file from local storage and any cloud sync folders (don’t leave an unencrypted CSV lying around).

1Password still ranks among the best for security design and family-friendly features, but the higher annual bill narrows its value gap. If you want full-featured protection without the premium price, Bitwarden, Proton Pass, and Enpass sit at the top of the free-or-cheap list. The right move depends on your mix of devices, how much you share, and whether you value open-source transparency or turnkey convenience.