1min. AI Pro plan price drops to $24.97 per month

In a crowded field of AI tools and subscriptions, an all-in-one app paring down the noise is having its wallet-friendly moment. The 1min. AI Pro plan is now priced at $24.97, which solidifies this all-in-one platform and app as a no-brainer for anyone trying to manage multiple AI tabs and workflows on the go.

The pitch is straightforward: one interface, lots of models, and a flexible credit system that could even do double duty for text- and image-based tasks without a wad of subscriptions. It’s timely for users who prioritize speed and scale, as generative AI becomes a daily utility for workers in all sectors.

What 1min. AI can do across one integrated workspace

1min. AI pulls together elite AI models such as GPT-4o, Claude 3, Gemini, and Mistral in one workspace. That is, you can write blog posts, edit emails, summarize reports, create and crop images, translate text into another language (speech-to-text is coming), transcribe conversations or music, and scrub dirty product photos without ever having to leave the app.

The platform’s credit system (1,000,000 credits per month on the Pro plan) spans a wide variety of tasks. Text prompts are light on credits; generating high-resolution images, removing backgrounds, or upscaling consumes more. The app also ships updates iteratively with a public roadmap to ensure that tools grow along with model upgrades.

Why a centralized AI hub can make a noticeable difference

Tool sprawl is real. Okta’s Businesses at Work report reveals that many large businesses run north of 200 apps, and AI is adding another layer. Gartner cautioned that having redundant tools causes invisible costs and governance risk. It’s the same AI surface to make routine content, creative, and productivity workflow smoother — and, oftentimes, cheaper.

There’s also a performance angle. Some of these models may be better than others at varying jobs: Claude often shines for extended reasoning and careful summarization; GPT-4o is strong on multimodal and more general chat; Gemini offers broad knowledge from the web integrated into it through information-seeking interactions; and Mistral can be fast-working for structured, short tasks. Having a switchable models hub allows you to send the right job to the right engine.

Adoption momentum adds context. McKinsey’s recent global survey found that about 65 percent of companies have adopted generative AI, and the Stanford AI Index observed rapid advances in multimodal technologies. The practical takeaway for the rest of us: The value is no longer theoretical — when you can put AI to work in everyday processes, you get compounding benefits.

Lots of users cobble together a stack that looks something like this:

A subscription to a chat model

A separate tool for generating images

An app that does audio transcription

A photo editor for background removal or upscaling

That can quickly add up to north of $50 a month. At $24.97, 1min. AI’s Pro subscription is cheaper than a multi-subscription setup and gives you model choice all in one place.

Productivity gains matter, too. In controlled experiments, MIT researchers found that generative AI–assisted knowledge workers completed writing tasks more quickly and with higher quality, leading to reported improvements of 37% in many cases. This consolidation won’t obviate good practice, but it does make it easier to apply AI in a consistent manner across tasks — where the ROI actually lives.

Who is likely to benefit most from an all-in-one AI app

Solo creators and small teams

Draft copy, rehash posts, design thumbnails, and touch up product shots in minutes. A typical use case might involve combining a Claude-generated outline, a GPT-4o rewrite to adjust for tone, and a quick touch-up of the image — all without leaving the app.

Marketing and operations leads

The blend of models makes it easy to write for different channels without needing to keep different vendors, logins, and credits.

Customer support and documentation

Turn transcripts into FAQ items, rewrite policy snippets in plain English, and create visuals for how-to guides. The freedom to change models allows you to address accuracy and clarity tailored for each specific task.

Before you buy, key considerations and potential pitfalls

Credit usage: More intense image work drains credits more quickly than text. Make an educated guess about your monthly mix so you get the right ratio for your operation and aren’t surprised by a ceiling.

Data management: Scrutinize policies on privacy, retention, and sharing of models. Most providers include enterprise controls; plans vary. If you have sensitive data, check whether content goes toward training or telemetry.

Model availability: Vendors of AI develop models frequently. Look at which versions are pulling through, and what the routing is like when models have changed.

Bottom line on 1min. AI’s $24.97 Pro plan for creators

If your AI workflow feels like a patchwork, 1min. AI’s $24.97 Pro plan is a good consolidation play now. You get top models and a chunky monthly credit pool, with the roadmap keeping pace with quickfire model upgrades — all at a price that undercuts having to pick up multiple subscriptions to a toolkit.

It won’t be a substitute for judgment, timely craft, or brand supervision. But for creators and small teams who value speed and simplicity, it’s a pragmatic way to cut through the noise — and ship more work — with one app.