100-Inch Hisense QLED Price Cut by Over $1,000 on Amazon

One of the season’s most swoon-worthy TV deals just happened over on Amazon: The 100-inch Hisense Class QD6 QLED 4K TV is currently listed at $1,497.99 — down from $2,499.99.

That’s a $1,002 discount at around 40% off, and it matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this massive screen from the retailer.

If you’ve been hankering to make the big-screen leap but don’t want to spend big-screen cash, this is the window. A 100-inch panel for under $1,500 is a rarity in any year, and it’s even more significant when coming into the peak shopping period, which can see stock become tight.

Why This 100-Inch Deal Is a Cut Above the Rest

Price-to-size value is the headline. Put it this way, compared to some popular alternatives: 98- or 100-inch mini-LED sets from the likes of Samsung and Sony commonly fall between $3,000 and $5,000 (they go for even more elsewhere), while 97-inch OLEDs still cost five figures. Even the countless ultra short throw projectors with screens are more expensive and don’t fare as well in daytime brightness. With this Hisense, you’re instead getting an actual 4K QLED TV that’s bright enough to work in a living room without the need for light control like a projector rig would.

There has been a noticeable increase in larger panels measured by industry analysts at Omdia and NPD, with 85 inches and above expanding their share as manufacturing yields continue to improve. Finally, that trend is intersecting with aggressive retail pricing, and this deal is a perfect illustration of how fast 100-inch class TVs are going from “showpiece” to attainable upgrade.

What Features Matter Most to Buyers of This TV

QLED color and contrast: Hisense is making a big splash with its QD6 series, which are quantum dot–enabled for wide color coverage and punchy highlights. For sports, gaming, and bright streaming titles, QLED on average brings saturated color and improved glare resistance compared to most entry-level LCDs.

4K HDR streaming made simple: The smart TV features a powerful Fire TV experience built in, including a voice remote with Alexa. It’s the latest edition of Fire TV OS, which brings live over-the-air TV to your home screen. Features like picture-in-picture come in handy when you want to take a quick look at a doorbell feed or baby monitor without having to pause the game.

Gaming-ready: The listing mentions support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate, which could help smooth motion on compatible inputs. Look for the usual gaming go-tos like Auto Low Latency Mode and variable refresh technologies that reduce screen tearing. Although input lag ranges by mode, in third-party testing from sites such as RTINGS, Hisense gaming presets are usually competitive.

Everyday use: No exceptions here—big sets really show streaming compression flaws. A light-touch effort at processing by the QD6 cleans up lower-bitrate content and upscales HD sources to 4K, and HDR format support naturally extends to cover the major streaming standards, while eARC over HDMI provides a more direct route to better sound via an externally connected soundbar or AVR if you outgrow the built-in speakers.

Room Fit and Set-Up Considerations for 100-Inch TVs

Measure first, buy once. A 100-inch TV in a 16:9 aspect ratio is about 7.3 feet wide, so double-check doors, corners, and wall space available. Not many cabinets support a span that wide; you’ll want to use a sturdy wall mount with the appropriate VESA pattern and weight rating or order one that’s made for it.

Viewing distance matters. SMPTE and THX recommend about a 30- to 40-degree viewing angle for that cinematic experience, which usually happens at around 8–12 feet on a standard 100-inch TV screen. If you are closer than that, you will see additional artifacts from lower-quality sources; if farther away, you may notice less of the screen’s pixel detail.

Lighting and reflections: QLED panels are more effective than projectors at counteracting ambient light, but any 100-inch pane of glass is going to reflect lamps and windows. Think about bias lighting behind the TV and stay away from direct light sources opposite the screen.

How It Compares in the Black Friday Mix This Year

Deal hunters will find no shortage of doorbuster 65- and 75-inchers. Yet few offer a three-digit inch count in this price range. Market tracking data from NPD Group suggests that when the biggest of the big screens get substantial discounts, inventory can go pretty quick — particularly on sizes above 85 inches, which tend not to be available in great numbers.

For some context, adding in a quality soundbar and sub would still keep the total of this build below what you’d pay for a premium mini-LED at the same size, or still less than OLED. If you’re prioritizing the most immersion per dollar from a screen for sports, movies, and holiday parties, this Hisense hits the sweet spot.

Bottom Line: A Standout 100-Inch QLED Deal Worth Acting On

This is an all-time low price for a 100-inch QLED with modern smart features, serious gaming chops, and living room–friendly brightness. At $1,497.99 — $1,002 off the list price — Amazon’s deal is the most direct route to wall-filling spectacle without a luxury budget. If you’ve been pining for a humongous screen, this is the one to pounce on before stock — and prices — change.