YouTube Premium Users Spot 30% Apple Markups

I thought I knew what I was paying for YouTube Premium until a closer look at my statements revealed an avoidable 30% markup. If you subscribed on an iPhone or iPad, there’s a good chance you’re paying more than the direct Google price—sometimes for months or years without noticing. Here’s what’s happening, how to confirm your billing path, and the quick fix that can cut your cost immediately.

What Triggers the 30% Markup on Apple Billing

Many streaming subscriptions signed up through Apple’s in‑app purchase system carry higher prices to account for platform fees that can reach 30%. YouTube Premium is one of them. In the US, the Family plan listed directly through Google is $22.99 a month, while the same plan purchased via Apple billing commonly shows up as $29.99. That’s roughly a 30% uplift baked into the sticker price you see inside the iOS app.

This isn’t a glitch; it’s a byproduct of how mobile app stores handle digital purchases. Apple’s commission on subscriptions typically drops to 15% after the first year, but many services keep a single, higher price for all Apple-billed users. It’s easy to miss if you don’t compare against the direct web price.

How To Check Your Billing Route In Seconds

On the YouTube mobile app, open your profile, go to Settings, then Purchases and memberships. Under Active memberships, look for your plan details. If you see “Billed through Apple” and a Family price of $29.99, you’re paying the Apple rate.

On desktop, open your account’s Paid Memberships page and select Manage membership. The page will show your current plan, price, and whether billing runs through Apple or Google. If you’re in a Google Family group, remember that only the family manager controls the subscription; members often can’t view or change billing from their own Apple Subscriptions screen.

One more tell: Apple emails a separate receipt for each renewal. If your YouTube Premium renewal notices come from Apple instead of Google, you’re likely on the pricier in‑app plan.

Fix the Overcharge and Pay Less for Premium

First, cancel the Apple-billed plan. On the family manager’s iPhone or iPad, open Settings, tap their name, choose Subscriptions, select YouTube Premium, and tap Cancel. The membership remains active until the end of the current billing cycle, so there’s no immediate service interruption.

After it lapses, re-subscribe directly through Google on a desktop browser or the mobile web (not the iOS app). Sign in with the same Google account, select the Family plan, confirm the price shown as $22.99, and complete checkout. Your existing Google Family group will carry over. Most users report no loss of watch history, downloads, or library items after the switch.

If you prefer to avoid any downtime, you can rejoin via Google on the same day your Apple plan expires; just watch for the precise end time of the billing period in your Apple Subscriptions screen to avoid overlapping charges.

How Much You Could Be Losing Each Year on Premium

For the Family plan, $29.99 versus $22.99 is a $7 monthly difference—$84 a year for the exact same service. Individual plans often show similar gaps when purchased in‑app versus directly, depending on market pricing and taxes. Multiply that by a few years, and you’re paying for a whole extra streaming service without realizing it.

Subscription creep is common. Analyses from budgeting apps such as Rocket Money, which review millions of transactions, find households routinely underestimate what they spend on recurring services, with average monthly subscription totals now clearing $200. Small markups across multiple apps compound into real money.

Why This Happens And Who Else Is Affected

Apple’s App Store rules classify YouTube Premium as a digital service, which makes it subject to platform fees. To preserve margins, many companies pass that cost to consumers. That’s why some services—Spotify and Netflix among them—removed in‑app signups entirely on iOS. YouTube still allows in‑app purchases, but at a higher listed price when Apple handles billing.

The same dynamic can show up in other subscriptions, including live TV bundles and cloud storage add‑ons. The safest way to avoid platform markups is to purchase or manage subscriptions directly on the provider’s website and then sign in on your devices.

Red Flags You’re Overpaying for YouTube Premium

Your monthly charge doesn’t match YouTube’s current listed price for your region.

Your invoice emails come from Apple rather than Google.

Your account page says “Billed through Apple.”

You can’t change payment details inside your Google account because the toggle is locked to Apple billing.

Any of these is a signal to switch.

Bottom Line: Cut Your YouTube Premium Costs by 30%

Take one minute to check whether Apple is billing your YouTube Premium plan. If it is, cancel at period end and re-subscribe directly through Google. The experience is identical, but the bill isn’t—saving up to 30% for doing the same thing a smarter way.