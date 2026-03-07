Where To Watch All Oscar Nominees Right Now

Trying to finish your Oscars watchlist before the envelopes open? Here’s a clear, up-to-the-minute guide to where the major nominees are streaming or available to rent, from franchise juggernaut Avatar to record-setting Sinners. With studios leaning on tighter theatrical-to-digital windows, most contenders are already on a subscription service or PVOD; industry trackers like Ampere Analysis have observed that roughly 70–80% of wide releases reach a home option within a few months, though prestige tentpoles can take longer.

Best Picture Nominees And Where To Watch

Sinners — HBO Max. Ryan Coogler’s operatic drama leads the field with a haul that made headlines, and it streams in 4K with HDR where supported. If you watch one nominee tonight, make it this one.

Avatar: Fire and Ash — In theaters only. James Cameron’s latest is engineered for the big screen; large-format showings remain the best bet. Expect PVOD and streaming later based on the franchise’s longer windowing history.

Bugonia — Peacock. Emma Stone headlines a subversive sci‑fi thriller that’s as conversation-starting as it is propulsive. Peacock carries the domestic streaming exclusivity.

Frankenstein — Netflix. Guillermo del Toro reimagines the classic with gothic grandeur and surprising tenderness. Easy to queue, ideal for a double feature with his earlier Oscar winner.

Hamnet — Buy or rent on major PVOD services including Prime Video and Apple TV. A Peacock streaming window is expected after its transactional run.

One Battle After Another — HBO Max. A sweeping, absurdist epic with a cast stacked for awards season. Streams in Dolby Atmos on supported devices.

Sentimental Value — Rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and other PVOD retailers. This Norwegian breakout has quietly become a word-of-mouth favorite.

The Secret Agent — Buy or rent on Prime Video and other PVOD platforms. Kleber Mendonça Filho’s period thriller is slated for subscription streaming later, but not yet locked to a single service.

Train Dreams — Netflix. A restrained, lyrical frontier saga with Joel Edgerton that’s perfect for an at-home, lights-low watch.

Marty Supreme — Buy or rent on Apple TV and other PVOD outlets. The Timothée Chalamet vehicle is currently transactional-only.

F1: The Movie — Apple TV. Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem headline a high-octane dramatization that plays like an awards-caliber adrenaline shot.

Animated Features And Family Picks To Stream Now

Elio — Disney+. Pixar’s cosmic odyssey lands squarely in family-night territory and is available with IMAX Enhanced on compatible devices.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters — Netflix. A candy-colored action-musical with a Best Original Song nod for Golden; streams globally on the platform.

Arco — Buy or rent via PVOD. Indie animation fans should prioritize this one before it hits a subscription window.

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Buy or rent. A delicate, hand-drawn standout that’s still in its transactional phase.

Zootopia 2 — Buy or rent. Expect a Disney+ window later, but it’s PVOD for now.

Documentary And International Highlights

The Alabama Solution — HBO Max. A tough, timely doc that benefits from Max’s growing nonfiction slate; audio descriptions available where supported.

Come See Me in the Good Light — Apple TV. A luminous portrait doc best experienced in 4K if your setup allows.

Cutting Through Rocks — In theaters. Limited engagements continue; check local listings for specialty houses.

Mr. Nobody Against Putin — Buy or rent. A bracing political profile still in its PVOD window.

The Perfect Neighbor — Netflix. A true-crime adjacent international entry that’s been trending on the service’s film chart.

Sirāt — In theaters. Festival favorite expanding regionally; home availability expected after its awards run.

The Voice of Hind Rajab — Buy or rent. A sobering, essential watch available on major transactional platforms.

Original Songs And Where To Hear Them Now

I Lied To You from Sinners — Stream the film on HBO Max; the track also appears on major music services if you want a replay.

Golden from K-Pop: Demon Hunters — Watch on Netflix and cue the soundtrack for the full experience.

Train Dreams from Train Dreams — Available within the Netflix feature; the end-credits suite is worth staying for.

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless — Kanopy. If your library participates, you can stream this doc and its song free with a card.

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi! — Limited digital availability; look for specialty PVOD labels carrying Jolt Films titles.

Don’t Skip The Shorts: Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Perfectly A Strangeness — Criterion Channel. One of the year’s most inventive shorts, accessible with a cinephile-focused subscription.

Butcher’s Stain and Jane Austen’s Period Drama — Kanopy. Free with a participating library card; usage caps vary by system.

Butterfly, Forevergreen, A Friend of Dorothy, Retirement Plan — YouTube. Several nominees are officially hosted by their creators for easy access.

The Singers — Netflix. A music-forward short that pairs nicely with the Original Song category.

Two People Exchanging Saliva — The New Yorker’s curated film hub. Availability can rotate, so queue it sooner than later.

Pro Tips For Finishing Your Oscars Watchlist

Use discovery apps like JustWatch or Reelgood to verify current availability across regions; both track PVOD vs. subscription and can alert you when titles move. Nielsen’s monthly Gauge has shown streaming’s share of TV time holding around the high‑30s to low‑40s, and awards season reliably spikes catalog viewing, so expect prominent placement on homepages across services.

If you’re on a budget, prioritize Kanopy, the Criterion Channel’s rotating showcases, and ad-supported tiers on Peacock and Netflix where available. For theatrical holdouts, matinee pricing or membership perks at major chains can soften the hit while preserving the big‑screen experience.

Finally, remember that studio windowing is fluid. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences certifies eligibility, but distribution shifts quickly; check your platform of choice the day you plan to watch, and don’t be surprised when a PVOD title drops into a subscription library with little notice.