What is the Most Valuable Fruit in Blox Fruits?

Thanks to its deep gameplay and unique fruit system, Blox Fruits has become a long-standing favorite on the Roblox platform. Every player knows that obtaining high-value fruits is the key to leveling up quickly, excelling in PvP battles, and performing well in sea events. This article will provide a detailed overview of the most valuable fruits currently available in Blox Fruits, helping you understand their worth and decide whether they’re the right choice for your playstyle.

Dragon Fruit Overview

In Blox Fruits, the Dragon Fruit has long been one of the most sought-after fruits in the game. Before Update 24, it ranked as the third most expensive fruit, following Kitsune and Leopard (which was later reworked into Tiger). However, with the recent changes, Dragon now holds the title of the most expensive and difficult-to-obtain fruit in the game. This article will delve into the Dragon Fruit’s value, its usage in different scenarios, and guide you on how to obtain it.

How Much Does the Dragon Cost in Blox Fruits?

The Dragon Fruit is a Mythical Beast-type Blox Fruit that can be obtained through the Blox Fruit Dealer. It costs:

15,000,000 Beli or

5,000 Robux

However, the chances of finding the Dragon Fruit in stock from the Blox Fruit Dealer are extremely low. Players looking to acquire it often find themselves with limited options, and the fruit can be a rare and valuable asset on the Blox Fruits trading market. The alternative to purchasing it from the shop is to trade with other players.

Trading Value of Dragon Fruit

When it comes to trading, the Dragon Fruit is the most valuable fruit in Blox Fruits. Based on data from the Blox Fruits trading market, here are the current trading values for Dragon in different forms:

Dragon West

Physical West Dragon: 3,240,000,000

Permanent West Dragon: 6,480,000,000

Dragon East

Physical East Dragon: 2,750,000,000

Permanent East Dragon: 6,480,000,000

Note: that West Dragon and East Dragon are different forms of the Dragon Fruit.

The values above are estimated based on the fruit’s in-game price, skill performance, and market demand. If you’re planning to trade the Blox Fruits Dragon, you can first use the Blox Fruits Trade Calculator to determine whether the deal you’re considering is fair and beneficial to you.

What Is the Best Use of Dragon Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The Dragon Fruit excels in various in-game scenarios, particularly in PvE (Player vs. Environment) and raids. Here’s a breakdown of its uses:

PvE (Grinding)

In its base form, Dragon Fruit is well-suited for grinding, particularly because of its extended M1 combos (5 slashes instead of the standard 3). Once transformed into its hybrid form, the fruit’s abilities become even more powerful, and it becomes comparable to Buddha in terms of grinding potential.

Raids and Sea Events

When fully transformed, Dragon is a top-tier choice for sea events and raids. Its high damage output, large AoE (Area of Effect), and excellent mobility make it a formidable choice for large-scale battles.

PvP (Player vs. Player)

While Dragon Fruit excels in PvE, it is generally less effective in PvP combat. The fruit’s attacks, especially in both its base and hybrid forms, tend to be poorly suited for aerial combat. Despite this, it can still dominate with its massive AoE and stun immunity, which allows the user to negate enemy combos.

However, Dragon’s fury meter depletes quickly, and a skilled player might be able to outplay an unskilled Dragon user.

The Dragon Fruit remains one of the most valuable and powerful fruits in Blox Fruits. Whether you are looking for a strong fruit for grinding, PvE, or raids, Dragon is a top contender. While it may not perform as well in PvP, its damage output, AoE, and stun immunity make it a fantastic fruit for many in-game activities.

So, if you’re looking to acquire a Dragon Fruit, be prepared for a challenging journey. Whether you decide to purchase it, trade for it, or simply try your luck with the Blox Fruit Dealer, make sure you’re ready to experience one of the game’s most powerful and coveted fruits.