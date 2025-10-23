Walmart PS5 Slim Bundle with Two Controllers for $55 Off

Walmart is offering a time-limited flash deal for a Sony PlayStation 5 Slim bundle that comes with two DualSense controllers, knocking $55 off the sticker price to $570. For potential shoppers who have been waiting to hop in on the current console generation with a ready-to-go, multiplayer-friendly setup, this is one of the cleanest no-fuss offers going right now.

Why This PS5 Slim Flash Deal May Go Fast at Walmart

Discounts on PS5 hardware are still few and far between — especially outside of the big retail events like Black Friday. The PS5 has consistently shown up as in demand in industry tracker Circana data, and Sony has remained adamant on price while the console itself is driving hardware spend in the U.S. So, against that backdrop, it’s worth noting a $55 instant discount on the two-controller bundle: it lowers the barrier to entry and saves you from purchasing an extra controller individually.

One DualSense controller generally retails for about $70, so a bundle that includes a second one at no extra cost and is discounted from full price stands to be useful for households who want to jump right into local co-op or competitive games. Walmart’s flash designation also indicates limited stock, which is usually the limiting factor in the best console bundles.

What You Get in the PS5 Slim Bundle Box from Walmart

The bundle comes with:

PS5 Slim console

Two DualSense wireless controllers

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB cable

The new Slim revision — which belongs to the CFI-2000 series — reduces the case volume by some 30 percent relative to the launch model, a figure Sony has revealed along with weight savings while increasing internal storage to 1TB. All that extra space also means more room for larger titles without having to grab an external SSD on day one.

If you care about physical discs, check the listing to see the configuration. The Slim family consists of a model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and a Digital Edition, and the disc drive on this revision is modular. Retailers usually note the drive model that’s compatible in the product name or specs.

Performance and Features That Matter on PS5 Slim

Powering the system, the PS5 utilizes a custom AMD CPU/GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and an ultra-fast SSD that enables lightning-fast loading and fluid world streaming in modern games. Over on the display side, the console can go as high as 4K output at 120Hz when it comes to supported titles, plus Variable Refresh Rate on compatible TVs to eliminate screen tearing. Sony’s DualSense controller continues to be a highlight, featuring dynamic haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which provide tactile texture in games such as Astro’s Playroom, Gran Turismo 7, and Returnal.

Two controllers open couch co‑op and head‑to‑head play right off the bat. Picture sports titles, fighting games, and family‑friendly favorites — NBA 2K, EA Sports FC, Street Fighter, Overcooked, and It Takes Two, to name a few — all benefit from having an extra pad in the room. And if you’re setting up in a living room with a modern HDMI 2.1 television, you can also benefit from the high-frame-rate modes that many of these AAA releases now offer.

How $55 Off Compares to Recent PS5 Slim Prices

For the past year, most headline PS5 deals have instead included a tentpole game at or near regular console MSRP and largely refused to shave cash off hardware. Sony’s own promos have been of the same script, and so a retailer-led discount with a second controller in the box is competitive. Basically, you’re getting multiplayer hardware out of the gate at less than what Walmart typically lists as a bundle price.

Context here is useful: Sony said PS5 sell‑through had exceeded 50 million units globally as it went into the current holiday period, and has guided that the console is at a mature stage of its lifecycle. Neither is an indication of heavy, regular discounts on base hardware in the near term, however — opportunistic drops like this flash event typically end up being the windows to buy.

Buying Advice Before Checkout: Model, Warranty, and TV

Confirm whether the listing is for the Disc or Digital Edition, and that it includes two controllers.

Check return and exchange policies, as well as warranty options — Sony offers a one‑year limited hardware warranty; some retailers offer extra protection in case you need to cover accidental damage.

If you’re playing online and using cloud features, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus plan; compare the Essential, Extra, and Premium levels to see which suits your needs.

If you want to use 120Hz modes, check that your TV supports HDMI 2.1 (or at least note its version) and enable the feature in both PS5 settings and your television’s input options.

Bottom line on this $55 off Walmart PS5 Slim bundle

If you’ve been thinking about a PS5 Slim and have someone who will use that second controller immediately, Walmart’s $55 flash discount is a quick, straightforward way to acquire the pair. With stock‑limited deals, there’s a good chance your strategy should be to act while it’s live rather than hope for a deeper cut down the line — especially on a console that remains in strong demand.