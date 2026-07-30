A QR Code in a campaign has to answer one question: did it work? That means measuring scans in detail, tying them back to a channel, and feeding the data into the tools where the rest of your marketing lives. The strongest tools also help you run the campaign, not just measure it, with conditional routing and integrations that turn a scan into a tracked lead. We compared five generators on campaign execution and analytics depth, and Uniqode leads on the combination, with Bitly close behind on reporting maturity.

What separates a campaign tool from a basic generator

Any generator can make a code. A campaign tool does three more things. It attributes: scans are broken down by location, device, time, and referrer, and can flow into GA4 or a CRM so a printed touchpoint becomes measurable. It routes: one code can send different audiences to different pages, so a single creative serves a multi-market or multi-segment campaign. And it integrates: native connections to analytics, CRM, and ad platforms mean the scan data does not sit in a silo. Judge a tool on those three, not on how quickly it draws a code.

Quick verdict

Best overall for campaigns and analytics: Uniqode. Conditional routing, native GA4 and CRM integrations, and scan data that lasts the life of the code.

Uniqode. Conditional routing, native GA4 and CRM integrations, and scan data that lasts the life of the code. Best for reporting maturity: Bitly. The deepest link-and-scan analytics heritage, shown in one dashboard.

Bitly. The deepest link-and-scan analytics heritage, shown in one dashboard. Best for first-party lead capture: Flowcode. Collects contact data at the scan for consumer marketing.

Flowcode. Collects contact data at the scan for consumer marketing. Best for retargeting: Scanova. Native Google Ads, Meta, and LinkedIn connections, backed by audited security.

Scanova. Native Google Ads, Meta, and LinkedIn connections, backed by audited security. Best value: QR Tiger. A wide toolset and real analytics at a low price, with a free tier to start.

1. Uniqode

Uniqode is built for the full arc of a campaign, from routing to attribution, which is why it leads. On execution, Smart Rules let one code serve different audiences by location, time, device, or language, so a single creative runs across markets without separate codes. On measurement, it reports scans by location, device, time, and referrer, and pushes that data natively into GA4, HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, and Meta Pixel, not just through Zapier, so a scan becomes a tracked lead or a measured touchpoint in the systems you already use.

For ongoing programs, retention matters, and Uniqode keeps scan history for the life of the code on Business+, so you can compare a campaign to one from a year ago rather than losing the trail after 30 or 90 days. The trade-offs are tier-based: Smart Rules unlock on Core at $49/mo, lifetime retention on Business+, and there is no free plan, only a 14-day trial. For a team that runs and measures campaigns closely, the combination of routing, native integrations, and durable analytics is the strongest here.

2. Bitly

Bitly brings the deepest reporting heritage in the category, and for analytics specifically it is a genuine contender for the top. It has measured links for far longer than most QR tools have existed, its dashboards are polished from years of refinement, and it shows clicks and scans together with a very broad set of integrations into marketing stacks. For a team that runs links and codes side by side, seeing them in one mature report is a real advantage.

Where it trails for campaigns is routing and QR focus. Conditional redirection is limited, so it cannot serve audiences differently the way Smart Rules can, and QR Codes are one channel inside a link-first product rather than the core. Data retention is also tied to tier. Pricing runs Free (limited), Core $10/mo, Growth $29/mo, and Premium $199/mo. For reporting maturity Bitly is excellent; for campaign routing it is a step behind.

3. Flowcode

Flowcode approaches campaigns from the data-capture angle, which suits consumer marketing where the goal is a lead rather than a count. It captures first-party contact data at the scan and routes it into CRM tools like HubSpot and Salesforce, and its design-forward codes fit brand campaigns where the code is part of the creative. For a team whose campaign question is “who scanned,” not just “how many,” that capture is valuable.

The limits track its positioning. The deeper analytics and scale sit in higher tiers, the Growth plan jumps to $250/mo, and conditional routing is limited compared with the leader. Pricing runs Free (2 codes), Pro $5/mo, and Pro Plus $25/mo. Flowcode is a strong fit for design-led, lead-capture campaigns, less so for teams that need layered routing and long-term attribution.

4. Scanova

Scanova is a capable campaign tool with a useful edge: native integrations with ad platforms. Alongside detailed scan analytics by location, device, and OS, it connects to Google Ads, Meta Pixel, and LinkedIn, so scanners can be retargeted, which closes a loop most QR tools leave open. It also offers single-condition conditional redirection and lead-capture forms, backed by its strong security posture.

Its constraints are routing depth and tiering. Conditions cannot be layered the way Uniqode’s can, and the full analytics and integration set sit on higher plans. Pricing starts around $5/mo billed annually and climbs through Standard and Pro tiers. For a marketing team that leans on retargeting and wants solid analytics with audited security, Scanova is a genuine option.

5. QR Tiger

QR Tiger is the value pick for a campaign toolset, giving a marketing team a wide feature set at a low entry price. It supports more than 20 code types, tracks scans by location and device, and connects to Canva for fast creative and to Zapier for light automation, so a small team can run and measure campaigns without a large bill. A free tier lets you test before committing, which lowers the barrier for a first campaign.

Its limits are depth rather than breadth. The analytics are solid but not as deep as the top tools, retention is standard rather than lifetime, bulk creation sits on the $16/mo Advanced plan, and it lacks the layered routing and ad-platform retargeting that Uniqode and Scanova offer. For a budget-conscious team that wants genuine analytics and a broad toolset without paying for enterprise depth, QR Tiger is a strong fit. Pricing runs Free, Regular $7/mo, Advanced $16/mo, and Premium $37/mo.

The metrics that actually change a campaign

Scan volume confirms a code works, but the metrics that shift decisions are location, which tells you where to concentrate spend, and referrer or channel, which ties a scan to the placement that drove it. Device data informs the landing page, and time data reveals when to push. The quiet one is retention: a campaign you can compare across seasons is one you can actually optimize, which is why long data history matters more than it first appears for any ongoing program.

Which one should you choose?

For reporting maturity and link-plus-code campaigns in one dashboard, Bitly is excellent. For design-led, first-party lead capture, Flowcode fits. For retargeting-driven campaigns with audited security, Scanova is strong, and QR Tiger covers budget-conscious teams that want real analytics at a low price. And for the full combination of conditional routing, native GA4 and CRM integrations, and analytics that last the life of the code, Uniqode is the most complete choice for running and measuring campaigns, provided you are on the tiers where Smart Rules and lifetime retention unlock.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best QR Code generator for marketing campaigns and analytics?

Uniqode is the strongest on the combination of running and measuring campaigns, with Smart Rules routing, native GA4 and CRM integrations, and analytics that last the life of the code. Bitly is close behind on reporting maturity.

Can QR Code data go into Google Analytics or a CRM?

Yes, with tools that support it. Uniqode integrates natively with GA4, HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, and Meta Pixel, so scans appear alongside the rest of your marketing data rather than in a silo.

How long is QR Code scan data kept?

It depends on the tool and tier. Lower plans often keep 30 to 90 days of history, while Uniqode retains data for the life of the code on its Business+ plan, which matters for comparing campaigns over time.

Can one QR Code run a multi-market campaign?

Yes, with conditional routing. A single code can send scanners to different pages by location, language, time, or device, so one creative serves several markets or segments at once.