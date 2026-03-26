TCL QM8 Price Drops Under $1,000 At Amazon

One of the year’s most compelling Mini-LED TVs just slipped into impulse-buy territory. The 65-inch TCL QM8 is now listed at $998 on Amazon, a $500 drop that makes a flagship-level picture markedly more accessible. For shoppers balancing big-screen thrills with a sub-$1,000 budget, this is the rare deal that meaningfully narrows the gap between premium LCDs and OLEDs.

The QM8 line sits at the top of TCL’s Mini-LED range, combining an especially bright backlight with advanced dimming control and gamer-grade speed. At this price, you’re getting class-leading HDR punch, a robust set of HDMI 2.1 features, and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen—without the usual sticker shock.

Why This TCL Deal Stands Out Right Now on Amazon

The QM8’s Mini-LED system uses a dense grid of tiny LEDs and refined optics to tighten control over light, reducing the “halo” artifacts that can distract in starfields, subtitles, and high-contrast scenes. TCL rates this panel for peak brightness up to 5,000 nits, a figure that translates into punchy specular highlights and excellent visibility in sunlit rooms where many TVs wash out. The micro-lens approach improves luminous efficiency, helping the set push more light precisely where it’s needed.

Motion handling is another headline feature. The panel supports a 144Hz native refresh rate for ultra-smooth video, while Game Accelerator VRR can boost refresh up to 288Hz at lower resolutions to suppress tearing and stutter. With variable refresh rate and automatic low-latency mode on tap, the QM8 checks the boxes that competitive console and PC players look for.

HDR formats are well covered, including Dolby Vision, which optimizes tone mapping scene by scene. On the audio front, the integrated speaker system is designed by Bang & Olufsen and enhanced with Dolby Atmos processing, a rarity among value-driven flagships. In practice, it delivers clearer dialogue and a wider soundstage than the tinny output typical of most thin TVs, reducing the necessity of a soundbar for many living rooms.

Real-World Performance and Lab Notes for TCL QM8

In our testing, the QM8’s high brightness isn’t just a spec sheet brag—it translates to consistent highlight detail in HDR movies and standout daytime sports visibility. Bloom control is notably restrained for a set this bright, helped by fast, granular local dimming that keeps letterbox bars and night scenes convincingly dark. Independent reviewers such as RTINGS and HDTVTest have likewise highlighted the model’s exceptional contrast handling and luminance for a non-OLED set.

The Google TV interface remains a strong point, with deep app support, personalized recommendations, and snappy navigation. TCL’s latest AIPQ image processing does effective work with upscaling and color management, keeping cable channels, older streamers, and 1080p sports feeds looking clean. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 for 4K high-frame-rate sources and eARC for clean audio passthrough to a receiver or soundbar if you choose to expand later.

How It Compares at This Price Against Rivals

Against value rivals like the Hisense U8K, the QM8 presses an advantage in peak brightness and anti-bloom finesse, which pays dividends in HDR movies and bright-room viewing. Hisense counters with strong performance of its own and aggressive pricing, but the TCL’s motion spec and audio package give it a distinctive edge for mixed-use households.

Compared with step-up LCDs such as Samsung’s Neo QLED models, the QM8’s current price-to-performance ratio is hard to beat. And while OLED sets like LG’s C-series still rule pure black levels and off-angle viewing, they typically command more money at 65 inches and can’t match the QM8’s sheer HDR intensity for sunny spaces. If your priorities are brightness, gaming flexibility, and plug-and-play sound, TCL’s Mini-LED proposition is unusually well-rounded.

Key specs to know before you buy the TCL QM8

The 65-inch TCL QM8 features a Mini-LED backlight with full-array local dimming, 4K resolution, and a 144Hz panel. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats, runs Google TV, and includes HDMI 2.1 inputs with VRR, ALLM, and eARC. TCL’s Game Accelerator can push refresh as high as 288Hz at reduced resolution for ultra-smooth play. A center pedestal stand helps the set fit on narrower consoles, and the panel’s anti-glare coating aids daytime viewing.

Bottom line on this sub-$1,000 TCL QM8 TV deal

At $998, the TCL QM8 brings flagship Mini-LED brightness, restrained blooming, gamer-ready responsiveness, and better-than-expected audio into a sub-$1,000 package. For movie lovers with bright living rooms, sports fans, and competitive players seeking high refresh and VRR, this is one of the most compelling large-screen buys available right now.