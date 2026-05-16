Managing Debt in Your First Year as Practice Owner

Starting your own practice is exciting — but the financial pressure that comes with it is real. Between student loans, equipment costs, build-out expenses, and operating overhead, debt can pile up fast. The good news is that managing it well from the start puts you in a much stronger position down the road.

Understand What You Owe — All of It

Before you can manage debt, you need a clear picture of it. List every obligation: student loans, business loans, credit lines, equipment financing, and any personal debt you’re carrying. Note the interest rate and minimum payment for each. Most new practice owners are surprised by the total once it’s all on paper. That clarity is uncomfortable, but it’s the first step toward control.

Separate Business and Personal Finances

One of the biggest mistakes new owners make is blending personal and business expenses. Open a dedicated business checking account if you haven’t already, and keep a strict line between the two. This makes tracking cash flow easier, simplifies taxes, and helps you see exactly how your practice is performing financially.

Know Your Cash Flow Cycle

Healthcare billing has a lag. You deliver care today, but insurance reimbursements can take 30 to 60 days. Understanding this cycle helps you avoid the trap of assuming you’re doing fine because the schedule is full. Keep at least two to three months of operating expenses in reserve if possible. In your first year, cash flow surprises are common — planning for them means they don’t become crises.

Prioritize High-Interest Debt

Not all debt is equal. High-interest debt, especially anything above 7 or 8 percent, should get extra attention. Pay minimums on everything, then direct any extra cash toward the highest-rate balance first. This approach, often called the avalanche method, saves the most money over time.

Don’t Ignore Student Loans

It’s tempting to put student loans on the back burner while you’re focused on building the practice. But interest is always accruing. If you took out federal loans, look into income-driven repayment plans or Public Service Loan Forgiveness if you treat Medicare or Medicaid patients. Private loans require a different strategy — refinancing to a lower rate may make sense depending on your income and credit profile.

Get Outside Help If You Need It

Many new practice owners struggle silently with debt because they feel like they should have it figured out by now. They don’t ask for help until things have gotten worse. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsure how to structure your repayment strategy, reach out early. The credit counseling services at Consolidated Credit are designed for exactly this kind of situation — they work with professionals who have complex debt pictures and can help you build a realistic plan you can actually stick to.

Watch Overhead Like a Hawk

Revenue fixes a lot of problems, but so does controlling expenses. In your first year, audit every recurring cost. Software subscriptions, supply contracts, and staffing arrangements that made sense when you signed them may no longer be the right fit. Trimming unnecessary overhead reduces what you need to generate just to break even.

Build a Relationship With a Financial Advisor

A CPA or financial advisor who works specifically with healthcare providers is worth the investment. They can help you structure your business entity for tax efficiency, advise on retirement contributions, and flag problems before they become expensive. Think of it as part of your overhead, not an optional luxury.

Set Small Milestones

Paying down debt is a long game, and it’s easy to lose motivation. Break your goals into smaller milestones — reducing a specific balance by a set amount, refinancing one loan, eliminating one line of credit by a certain date. Small wins build momentum and make the bigger goal feel achievable.

The First Year Sets the Tone

The habits you build in year one — how carefully you track spending, how aggressively you address debt, how willing you are to ask for help — will shape your financial health for years to come. Managing debt doesn’t mean avoiding it entirely. It means making intentional choices so that debt works for you, not the other way around.