T-Mobile Brings Back Free MLB.TV for Out-of-Market Games

T-Mobile has revived its annual MLB.TV giveaway, handing eligible wireless customers a full season of baseball streams at no extra charge. The catch remains familiar to longtime users: live games are available only for teams outside your local market, and the carrier-confirmed perk does not unlock MLB’s new in-market streaming bundles.

What the Free MLB.TV Perk Includes and Offers

The offer covers a standard MLB.TV subscription, listed at $149.99 for the season. Subscribers can stream every out-of-market regular-season game on phones, tablets, and connected TVs, and access live audio for all clubs, home and away. Games become available on demand roughly 90 minutes after the final out, useful for catching up on late finishes.

MLB’s app continues to lean into data-rich presentation. Expect pitch-by-pitch visualizations, real-time stats, and condensed-game recaps that make it easier to keep up with multiple teams. For fans who root where they don’t live—think a Yankees fan relocated to Denver or a Mariners diehard stationed on the East Coast—this perk is tailor-made.

Eligibility and How to Claim the MLB.TV Offer

T-Mobile says most consumer and business monthly plans with voice and data, including many Metro by T-Mobile lines, qualify. Redemption runs through the T Life app during a limited promotional window. As in past seasons, the benefit is tied to MLB.TV account terms and T-Mobile’s program rules, and the allotment is typically one subscription per account.

If you’ve used the deal before, the flow should feel familiar: claim in the T Life app, link to or create an MLB account, and start streaming. Existing paid MLB.TV subscribers generally cannot retroactively apply the freebie, so timing your redemption matters.

Blackouts Still Apply to Local and National Games

The out-of-market limitation is core to MLB’s rights model. Blackouts block live streams for teams in your local television territory, a footprint that can stretch well beyond a metro area. The app enforces location checks across devices to determine in-market status. While some viewers talk about technical workarounds, MLB’s terms prohibit attempts to circumvent these rules.

National broadcast exclusives also supersede MLB.TV. Select matchups air only on partners such as ABC, Fox and FS1, ESPN, TBS, Apple TV+, Peacock, and MLB Network. Local ABC, Fox, and NBC stations remain free with an antenna, while channels like FS1 and TBS typically require a live TV streaming bundle. It’s a mosaic that still demands a bit of planning.

In-Market Streaming for 22 Teams Is Not Included

New this season, MLB is selling direct-to-consumer in-market streaming for fans of 22 clubs, often at a discount when bundled with a paid MLB.TV subscription. T-Mobile’s comped accounts are not eligible for those bundle discounts, according to the carrier.

Standalone in-market pricing varies by team. The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals list all-season in-market access at $99.99, while the Philadelphia Phillies charge $169.99. MLB’s bundle promotions have advertised savings in the $50 to $60 range for full-price MLB.TV customers, creating a two-tier path: pay MLB directly for the largest flexibility, or take the T-Mobile freebie and accept out-of-market limits.

Why This Perk Exists Now for T-Mobile Customers

The deal arrives amid a reshaping of regional sports economics. The parent of the Bally Sports regional networks, Diamond Sports Group, has spent a prolonged time in bankruptcy, pushing teams and leagues to explore direct-to-consumer options. MLB has leaned into MLB.TV’s national footprint while piloting in-market streams where rights permit.

For T-Mobile, the calculus is retention and differentiation. A $149.99 annual benefit equates to roughly $12.50 per month in perceived value, not counting occasional promotions. Paired with the carrier’s broader bundle strategy, the MLB.TV perk remains a reliable spring draw for sports fans who travel or live far from their favorite ballpark.

Bottom Line for Fans Weighing MLB.TV and Blackouts

If you follow a team outside your local market, this is one of the strongest carrier perks in sports streaming. You get every out-of-market game, robust stats and replays, and leaguewide radio feeds, all season long. If you want to watch your hometown club without cable, check whether your team is among the 22 with in-market streaming and weigh that separate cost, since the T-Mobile freebie won’t reduce it.

Claim promptly in the T Life app, confirm your plan’s eligibility, and map out nationally exclusive broadcasts so you’re not surprised at first pitch. For baseball nomads, the deal once again delivers real value—just not for the games in your own backyard.