Super Mario Maker 2 Gets $20 Price Cut On Switch

Super Mario Maker 2 is ringing up for $39.88 at select U.S. retailers, shaving roughly $20 off the usual $59.99 MSRP. That 34% discount is unusually strong for a first-party Nintendo title, making this a standout pickup for anyone who wants the best toolbox for building and sharing custom Mario courses.

Why This Nintendo Switch Deal Stands Out

First-party Nintendo games are notorious for price resilience. Deal trackers and historical retailer promos show that flagship Switch titles more often dip to the 20–30% range, and only hit the low-$40s during marquee events. Seeing Super Mario Maker 2 at $39.88 effectively mirrors the rare “Black Friday-tier” floor outside of the holiday rush.

Nintendo reports that the Switch has surpassed 139 million units sold worldwide, and evergreen franchises like Mario continue to dominate monthly charts according to Circana’s U.S. games market analyses. In other words, demand for marquee Mario software stays high—another reason this kind of markdown is worth jumping on.

What You Get With Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2 is both a powerful creation suite and a full-fledged platformer. The Story Mode includes over 100 Nintendo-crafted courses that showcase clever mechanics and teach design fundamentals while you rebuild Princess Peach’s castle.

The Course Maker spans five classic styles—Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, New Super Mario Bros. U, and Super Mario 3D World—each with unique physics and parts. You’ll find slopes, on/off switches, clear pipes, seesaws, autoscrollers, night effects, and more than a hundred course elements to mix and match.

One of the game’s biggest post-launch additions, the World Maker update, lets you stitch together up to eight worlds and 40 courses into a complete side-scrolling adventure with an overworld map. It effectively turns your level ideas into a multi-stage “mini Mario game” you can share with friends and the community.

Online and Sharing Essentials for Super Mario Maker 2

Uploading levels, downloading community creations, and online multiplayer require a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which typically starts at $19.99 per year for individuals in the U.S. Courses are shared using searchable tags and unique codes, and Nintendo’s curation tools help surface trending and highly rated designs.

Creators must clear their own levels before uploading, a safeguard that keeps impossible stages from clogging the servers. Touchscreen editing in handheld mode and traditional button controls on TV make building accessible whether you’re new to game design or refining expert shell jumps popularized by high-skill creators.

Who Should Grab This Deal on Super Mario Maker 2

Families and new Switch owners get near-endless replay value thanks to the constant stream of community courses, while aspiring designers can practice core concepts like readable hazards, flow, and difficulty curves. Streamers and content creators also benefit from an audience that loves fresh challenges and viewer-submitted levels.

If you already own Super Mario Bros. Wonder or other recent Mario entries, Maker 2 functions as a creative companion—less about polished campaign spectacle and more about expression, iteration, and sharing.

Buying Tips Before You Check Out for Nintendo Switch

Confirm whether the listing is a physical cartridge or a digital code, and make sure it matches your region. If you plan to build, share, and play co-op online, consider adding a Nintendo Switch Online membership to unlock the full feature set.

As with most limited offers, availability and pricing can change quickly. At $39.88—about $20 off MSRP—Super Mario Maker 2 is one of the strongest-value entries in the modern Mario lineup, delivering a robust toolset, a generous campaign, and a thriving community that keeps the game fresh long after purchase.