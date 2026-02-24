Southwest Launches Up To 30% Off Spring Base Fares

Southwest is cutting base fares by up to 30% for spring break travel, and the airline’s promo code ONBOARD is the key to unlocking the savings. The offer spans continental U.S. routes and interisland Hawaii flights, giving travelers broad flexibility to plan warm‑weather getaways or quick weekend escapes.

What This Southwest Spring Fare Deal Actually Covers

The discount applies to the base fare only, which means government taxes and fees are added separately at checkout. Expect the code to work on most economy fare types like Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus, with a limited number of seats set aside on each flight. As with any sale, the best inventory appears on off‑peak days and early morning or late‑night departures.

Routes include coast‑to‑coast options across the Lower 48 as well as interisland connections in Hawaii, useful for hopping between Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona, and Hilo. If you’re aiming for popular spring break corridors—think desert sun, Florida beaches, or mountain towns—flexible travel dates will widen your choices and improve your savings.

How To Find The Lowest Southwest Fares With ONBOARD

Start your search on Southwest’s site or app and enter ONBOARD in the Promo Code field before you search. Then open the Low Fare Calendar to scan an entire month of prices at a glance. Discounted options are typically labeled or shown with a crossed‑out original fare and a reduced price beside it. Compare nearby airports—flying into Tampa instead of Orlando, or San Jose instead of San Francisco, can sometimes shave more dollars off.

Timing matters during spring break peaks. Midweek departures, early returns, and first‑flight‑of‑the‑day schedules often yield the deepest reductions. Families and groups should price different cabin products: Wanna Get Away Plus allows same‑day confirmed changes without a fare difference when seats are available, which can be valuable during busy travel periods.

Real‑World Savings Examples From Early Spring Searches

Early searches on competitive leisure routes are surfacing $30 to $50 off each way when the discount maxes out, translating to meaningful cuts on roundtrips. Flyers have flagged steady markdowns on city pairs like Philadelphia to Orlando, Chicago to Las Vegas, and Denver to San Diego, with multiple days in a week showing the lower price. On shorter hops—such as Dallas to Phoenix or interisland segments in Hawaii—the percentage discount can be just as strong even if the absolute dollar drop is smaller.

Context helps: Industry trackers have noted that spring leisure demand typically pushes fares higher than winter lows. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics has reported domestic itineraries remaining above pre‑2020 averages in recent quarters, so a targeted base‑fare cut can be the nudge that brings total trip costs back within budget.

Fine Print And Extra Fees To Watch Before You Check Out

Promo codes reduce only the base fare; add‑ons like EarlyBird Check‑In, upgraded boarding, or seat perks are extra. Checked bags now carry a $35 charge each way, which means a strong roundtrip discount can effectively offset those fees. Southwest still does not charge change fees, and if your new fare is lower when you reprice the same flight, you can often capture the difference as a travel credit under the airline’s standard policies.

Availability varies by route and day, and sale space can disappear quickly as travelers pounce on the most convenient times. Fares are also subject to daily pricing swings driven by demand and competition, so comparing a couple of dates before and after your preferred window can pay off.

Smart Ways To Maximize The ONBOARD Promo Code Savings

Combine the ONBOARD discount with flexible travel habits: price multiple airports, mix early and late flights, and build in wiggle room for a better fare. If you hold a Southwest co‑branded credit card, use any available travel credits to stack savings. Companion Pass holders should book the primary ticket with the promo and then attach the companion—cutting the bill even further.

While Southwest’s points pricing is tied to cash fares, promo codes generally apply to paid tickets. If you’re on the fence between paying cash or redeeming points, run both scenarios; in some cases, the discounted cash fare offers better value than parting with a large chunk of Rapid Rewards points.

Bottom Line: Act Fast And Stay Flexible To Save More

For travelers eyeing spring break escapes, ONBOARD delivers a timely cut to base fares across a wide slice of Southwest’s network. Move quickly, stay flexible on dates and airports, and use the Low Fare Calendar to lock in the largest discounts before sale seats are gone.