Southwest JetBlue Spirit Frontier Unveil Spring Sales

Airfare watchers just got the opening they were waiting for. Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit, and Frontier have rolled out fresh spring promotions, offering eye-catching discounts and package deals while demand heats up and fuel costs climb. For travelers aiming to outrun broader price pressures, these sales create a timely window to lock in lower fares before dynamic pricing resets.

Industry trackers say jet fuel has surged in recent weeks, a move that typically passes through to ticket prices quickly. The IATA Jet Fuel Price Monitor and airline executives alike have warned that higher fuel expenses rarely sit idle for long, which is why sale fares often disappear fast once loads start to firm up. In other words, if the routing and dates work, hesitation is rarely rewarded.

Southwest Rolls Out $49 One-Way Fares for Spring Travel

Southwest is advertising one-way fares starting at $49 on select domestic routes, including interisland Hawaii, for travel during the spring window. The sale is capacity-controlled and route-specific, typically requiring at least a 21-day advance purchase and avoiding peak blackout periods. As always, the lowest fares tend to fall on midweek departures and shorter-haul routes.

Value stacks quickly with Southwest’s unique policies: two checked bags fly free and there are no change fees, which can neutralize savings you might otherwise lose to add-ons with ultra-low-cost rivals. For flexible travelers, scanning the fare calendar and widening departure airports (think secondary cities) often reveals additional $49–$79 seats that don’t surface in a single-date search.

JetBlue Packages Offer Up To 50% Off Flights

JetBlue is leaning on its vacations arm with limited-time promotions that can knock up to 50% off the flight component when bundled with hotels or resorts. These discounts are inventory-driven and scale with total package price, with extra dollars-off thresholds frequently applied at checkout. Travelers booking packages still earn TrueBlue points, and Mosaic members may see added perks on board.

Before you check out, price-compare the bundle against booking flight and lodging separately. On peak dates in leisure markets, the package route often wins decisively. Off-peak or in business-heavy markets, independent bookings can match or beat the headline percentage. The sweet spot for packages tends to be beach, desert, and island destinations where partner hotels run coordinated promos.

Frontier Discount Den Drops Fares To $19

Frontier’s Discount Den is back in the spotlight with one-way fares as low as $19 for members. The membership runs $59.99 per year and unlocks access to exclusive fares, early sale access, and the well-known Kids Fly Free offers on select routes. Members can typically extend discounted pricing to additional travelers on the same reservation, which multiplies the value for families and groups.

Run the math: even a single roundtrip at these sale levels can cover the membership fee, but remember the Frontier playbook—bags, seat assignments, and airport check-in can add up. Buy what you need at booking to avoid higher post-purchase fees, travel light if possible, and use the 30-day fare view to pounce on $19–$39 windows that pop midweek or at off-peak times.

Spirit Bundles Cut Vacation Costs By Up To 30%

Spirit is pitching savings up to 30% when you bundle flights and hotels through its vacations platform, with extra Free Spirit points often attached to package bookings. These deals tend to be most aggressive on short-notice getaways and sun destinations, where the airline can pair low base fares with partner inventory to deliver a below-market package price.

To maximize value, add bags and seat selection during checkout rather than at the airport, and compare final all-in costs to competitors—Spirit’s base fares can be bargain-level, but carry-ons and seat choice are priced dynamically. If you hold the airline’s co-branded card or elite status, factor in any fee discounts or bonus points that further compress the total.

How To Lock In Sale Prices Before They Vanish

Lean on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 24-hour rule: on most tickets to or from the U.S., you can cancel within 24 hours of booking for a full refund if purchased at least seven days before departure. That gives you a brief, risk-free window to firm up plans while you check hotels, car rentals, or alternate airports.

Track the total trip cost, not just the fare. Southwest’s two free checked bags can swing the math quickly versus $30–$45 each-way bag fees elsewhere. Basic economy restrictions on other carriers can push you into higher fare classes once you add a carry-on or seat selection. For low-cost carriers, buying a bundled “value” package at checkout can be cheaper than adding items à la carte later.

Timing still matters. Historical data from Airlines Reporting Corp and fare forecasters such as Hopper suggest domestic leisure tickets often price most efficiently in the 3–8-week window before departure, with midweek flights commonly undercutting weekend departures by double digits. If you’re flush with points, dynamic programs like Southwest Rapid Rewards and JetBlue TrueBlue can hedge against cash fare spikes—run both cash and points searches before you buy.

Bottom Line: Act Fast to Secure These Spring Airfare Deals

Sale season is open, but it won’t last. Southwest’s $49 starters, JetBlue’s package-driven up-to-50% cuts, Frontier’s $19 member fares, and Spirit’s up-to-30% bundles can all deliver real savings—especially if you’re flexible on dates and airports. Lock in what works, use the 24-hour rule as your safety net, and count every fee before you hit purchase.