Secret Agent, RJ Decker, Spider Woman on Disney+ and Hulu

Disney+ and Hulu narrow the gap between prestige cinema and buzzy network TV with a standout trio now streaming: the Cannes-sweeping thriller The Secret Agent, ABC’s Florida-noir newcomer RJ Decker, and the high-gloss musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. It’s a lineup that blends festival pedigree, pulp fun, and star power—exactly the kind of mix that keeps the combined Disney streaming ecosystem sticky for both ad-tier grazers and bundle devotees.

The Secret Agent Brings Cannes Heat to Streaming

Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho—acclaimed for Aquarius and the genre-bending Bacurau—delivers a nerve-prickling political thriller with The Secret Agent. Wagner Moura (familiar to many from Narcos) plays a professor drawn into a resistance cell amid late-’70s upheaval, where Carnival’s intoxicating chaos collides with state paranoia. One grisly hook—a severed leg discovered inside a shark—becomes a surreal emblem of a country in pieces.

Festival watchers will know this title as a critical darling, reportedly the most-awarded film at Cannes. That shine matters: Parrot Analytics has repeatedly found that international festival winners tend to see outsized demand surges when they hit major streamers. Early audience sentiment supports the appeal here, with IMDb scores floating above the mid-7s, and reviewers praising Mendonça Filho’s ability to fuse procedural momentum with street-level realism. It’s an immersive watch even if you’re new to Brazil’s history—think political cinema with the propulsive kick of a thriller.

RJ Decker Revives Hiaasen’s Florida Noir

RJ Decker arrives as savvy counterprogramming: a sunburned detective show with a satirical edge. Scott Speedman plays Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer turned private eye who’s drawn into oddball cases by a mysterious benefactor. The series taps directly into the novels of Carl Hiaasen—whose books (including Double Whammy) are beloved for skewering Florida’s grift culture, ecological vandalism, and swampy power brokers with equal relish.

Streaming next day on Hulu after ABC airings, RJ Decker looks poised to blend case-of-the-week comfort with serialized schemes—expect real estate rackets, murky fishing tournaments, and the occasional ethically dubious developer. Jaina Lee Ortiz and Kevin Rankin round out a cast built for banter. Network-to-streaming pipelines like this tend to flourish: Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently shown that broadcast premieres can juice on-demand viewing windows, especially for crime procedurals with clear entry points.

Kiss of the Spider Woman Finds a Second Life

Bill Condon—whose musical bona fides include Dreamgirls and the screenplay for Chicago—stages a lavish, modern adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman for Hulu. Jennifer Lopez, taking on a demanding triple role, leans into the project’s heightened theatricality alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. Even if the box office run underwhelmed, streaming is often kinder to big swings: musicals regularly over-index on completion rates once they hit living rooms, according to Ampere Analysis.

Here, the pleasures are tactile: sumptuous production design, ambitious choreography, and showpiece costumes that practically demand a pause button. The film’s current IMDb score sits in the mid-5s, but that snapshot misses what streaming can do—algorithmic surfacing and word-of-mouth often rehabilitate titles that stumble theatrically. If you’re game for style-first filmmaking and diva-forward drama, this is your curiosity pick.

More New Arrivals Across the Disney Streaming Bundle

Beyond the headliners, there’s breadth: anime fans get new Spy x Family episodes (dubbed), while true-crime and history buffs can sink into Ancient Autopsy Mysteries of the Dead. On the film front, a fresh drop of catalog heavyweights—Fight Club, Dead Poets Society, The Revenant, Speed, and a slate of family staples including Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Frozen, and Ratatouille—provides an easy queue-builder. Prestige seekers can also catch up with Kinds of Kindness, the star-studded triptych from Yorgos Lanthimos that dominated cinephile chatter.

Why This Slate Matters for Disney Streaming

Disney’s tighter Disney+/Hulu integration—single login, unified discovery, and the Hulu tile inside Disney+—is designed to reduce friction and widen taste horizons. On recent earnings calls, executives have pointed to higher engagement and lower churn among bundle users, and third-party firms like Antenna have noted strong momentum for ad-supported plans as price-sensitive viewers rebalance budgets. A slate like this plays right into that strategy: festival prestige hooks subscribers, glossy musicals drive replays, and network-to-Hulu procedurals keep weekly cadence intact.

The net effect is portfolio storytelling. The Secret Agent says “serious cinema lives here.” RJ Decker says “come back next week.” Kiss of the Spider Woman says “event entertainment travels better at home.” Together, they make Disney’s dual-service bundle feel less like two apps sharing a bill and more like one platform with distinct moods—exactly what streaming audiences have been rewarding with their time.

What to Watch First from This Disney Streaming Slate

If you want immediacy and texture, start with The Secret Agent. For breezy, case-cracking comfort, let RJ Decker set the tone. When you’re ready for something big, bold, and unapologetically theatrical, queue up Kiss of the Spider Woman. Then fill the gaps with a comfort-classic or two—because nothing resets a watchlist like the one-two punch of Toy Story and Fight Club living side by side.