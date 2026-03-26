Samsung Rolls Out Eighth One UI 8.5 Beta For Galaxy S25

Samsung is pushing the eighth One UI 8.5 beta to the Galaxy S25 series, signaling another round of refinements before the stable build lands. The new firmware, identified by a build ending in ZZCD, is live in South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK, with broader availability expected to follow. Early tester reports also note the inclusion of the latest Android security patch level, a new Gallery story option, and a long list of fixes.

What’s New In One UI 8.5 Beta 8 For Galaxy S25

While the full changelog reads like a housecleaning sprint, there are a couple of user-facing changes worth calling out. Samsung has added a new story type in the Gallery app, expanding its on-device curation tools for photos and videos. Beyond that, this build focuses on polish: stability, responsiveness, and eliminating crash scenarios reported by early adopters.

The package weighs in at roughly 900MB, which is sizable for a point beta and suggests deep system-level tuning. Testers on X and posts within the Samsung Members community indicate across-the-board fixes, with attention on app compatibility, UI smoothness, and background process management. As with recent beta milestones, the bundled security patch brings the platform up to the latest protection level.

Firmware tags matter to power users tracking progress. The ZZCD suffix helps confirm you’re on the newest build, and it’s consistent with Samsung’s internal sequencing for late-cycle beta candidates. Historically, when firmware identifiers stabilize and update sizes grow, it’s a sign the company is closing in on a release candidate.

The beta is live for Galaxy S25 series owners in South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK. Based on rollout patterns and reliable community trackers such as Tarun Vats on X, the update should arrive in additional markets, including the US, shortly after the first wave clears initial feedback checks.

If you’re enrolled in the One UI Beta Program via Samsung Members, check Settings > Software update > Download and install. New participants can look for the One UI 8.5 beta banner in the Samsung Members app where available, enroll, then pull the update from the system updater. Given the download size, connect to Wi-Fi and make sure you have ample storage and battery charge before installing.

Why One UI 8.5 Beta 8 Matters For Galaxy S25 Users

Reaching an eighth beta suggests Samsung is iterating on edge cases uncovered by a large tester base rather than introducing sweeping features. That’s a good sign for day-one stability when the final build lands. Samsung’s recent software cycles show a pattern: multiple late betas that hammer on thermal behavior, network reliability, and camera stability, followed by a quick handoff to stable once regressions stop appearing in community logs.

For Galaxy S25 owners, the benefits should be immediate: smoother animations, fewer hiccups under heavy multitasking, and improved power management. The Gallery enhancement is a small but visible upgrade that underscores Samsung’s push to sharpen core apps without bloating the experience.

What To Watch Next As One UI 8.5 Nears Stable Release

Keep an eye on Samsung Members notices and regional community forums. If critical issues surface in ZZCD, Samsung may issue a quick follow-up build; otherwise, this could be one of the last pit stops before stable One UI 8.5 rolls out to the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. Beta testers can accelerate that path by submitting logs when they spot anomalies—especially around connectivity, camera, and system UI glitches, which typically carry the most weight with release managers.

Bottom line: Beta 8 is a maturity release. It tightens the screws, adds a small quality-of-life perk in Gallery, and moves the Galaxy S25 series another step closer to a polished, widely available One UI 8.5 update.