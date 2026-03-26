Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Beta To Galaxy S24 And Fold 6

Samsung is widening access to its next major software update, pushing the One UI 8.5 beta to the Galaxy S24 lineup alongside the latest foldables and more. The expanded rollout brings new AI-powered Bixby capabilities, a refreshed battery experience, and smarter screen recording tools to a broader slice of the Galaxy ecosystem.

Which Galaxy Devices Are Eligible For The Beta Now

The beta is now open to the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Samsung is also including the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S11 in the program. Independent tracking by well-known tipsters notes that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 5G has started receiving the beta in select markets, expanding tablet coverage early in the cycle.

Where The One UI 8.5 Beta Is Rolling Out Now

Samsung has activated enrollment in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US, with additional regions expected to follow. In previous test waves, regional and carrier approvals have staggered timing, so availability can vary by model and network. Slots tend to fill quickly, particularly for the S series, so early registration is advisable if you plan to participate.

Bixby is picking up more natural language chops, allowing users to phrase requests conversationally and chain tasks with fewer prompts. Expect more context-aware suggestions and tighter hooks into system features like modes, routines, and device controls.

Partial screen recording is another highlight. Instead of capturing the entire display, you can record a selected area—useful for quick app walkthroughs, sharing a bug, or preserving privacy when sensitive content is on screen. On foldables, this can pair neatly with multitasking to focus on a single panel or app window.

The battery interface is getting a facelift, surfacing clearer insights into usage patterns and health, along with streamlined access to protection features such as charging limits and adaptive optimization. For power users, improved visibility into consumption by app and background services should make it easier to diagnose drains.

Samsung’s health stack is also expanding, with support for standalone antioxidant measurements on compatible Galaxy Watches referenced in preliminary notes. As with other wellness metrics, any new insights are expected to be framed for general fitness and lifestyle purposes, not as medical diagnostics.

Behind the scenes, testers are reporting the usual round of stability improvements and performance tuning. Samsung often uses mid-cycle betas to refine animations, reduce input latency, and smooth multi-window behaviors, especially on large screens and foldables.

How To Join The One UI 8.5 Beta And What To Expect

Enrollment is handled through the Samsung Members app. Open the app, look for the One UI 8.5 beta banner, and register your device. After acceptance, navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install to pull the update. If the banner is missing, check back periodically, as availability can cycle in waves.

As with any pre-release software, back up your data first. Betas can introduce app compatibility issues, faster battery drain, or quirks in system features like biometrics and connectivity. Exiting the program typically requires a full device reset, so weigh the trade-offs if your phone is a daily driver.

Why This Beta Matters For Samsung’s Strategy

Rolling the same build across flagships, foldables, and tablets keeps features consistent and feedback centralized, speeding up stabilization before the public release. It also signals Samsung’s intent to maintain parity across device categories rather than shipping updates to phones first and leaving larger screens to lag.

Analysts from firms such as IDC and Counterpoint Research have repeatedly linked timely software updates with higher user retention and stronger resale performance. By widening the beta early to high-profile devices like the Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 6, Samsung not only pressure-tests new capabilities at scale but also reinforces its long-term support commitments to premium buyers.

If the current pace holds, One UI 8.5 could arrive as one of Samsung’s more consequential mid-cycle refinements—less about a single headline feature and more about cumulative polish, privacy-conscious tools like area-specific screen capture, and AI-powered convenience that feels tightly integrated rather than bolted on.