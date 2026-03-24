Pokémon Pokopia Players Unlock Paper Production

Pokopia’s community has cracked a deceptively simple puzzle at the heart of the life sim’s crafting economy: how to make Paper. The short version is that you don’t craft it at a bench—you befriend the right Pokémon and let them do the work. Here’s the reliable route players are using to turn junk into a must-have building material.

Paper in Pokémon Pokopia is a literal resource, not a stand-in for money. You’ll need it for requests, decor, and certain construction projects. The catch is that, unlike lumber or bricks, Paper is produced through a transmutation skill. Think of how Scyther processes wood into lumber early on; Paper follows the same logic, but via a different specialist ability.

Everything required to reliably make Paper in Pokopia

You’ll need a Pokémon with the Recycle skill. Several species can do it, including Trubbish, Porygon, Beldum, and (later) Metang. Trubbish is the earliest and most convenient option for most players.

To recruit Trubbish, head to Bleak Beach and build out its simple habitat. Players report success placing a Sign, a Waste Bin, and a set of Garbage Bags—items you can source in that same area. Once Trubbish is comfortable and befriended, you’ll have your Recycle specialist on call back at your settlement.

Step-by-step guide to crafting Paper with Recycle

Recruit a Recycle user: Trubbish is the earliest, but Porygon, Beldum, or Metang also work later in the story. Gather Wastepaper: This is the feeder item you’ll convert. It appears as overworld pickups and cleanup finds, with notably higher density in the Sparkling Skylands region later on. Hand Wastepaper to your Recycle Pokémon: Interact and assign the item for processing. The result is Paper, which goes straight to your inventory for requests or builds. No special workstation required—Recycle is the workstation.

Pro tip: If you haven’t unlocked Sparkling Skylands yet, coverage from Nintendo-focused outlets notes that using a Dragonite Doll can open a dream island instance teeming with Wastepaper. Players have leveraged this route to stockpile early, smoothing mid-game crafting bottlenecks.

Early-game alternatives if Trubbish is hard to find

If Trubbish proves elusive, don’t panic. Beldum and Porygon can appear as your map and story progress, and Metang also carries Recycle once encountered. The method never changes: Wastepaper in, Paper out.

You can also hoard Wastepaper as you explore and convert it later. Inventory management matters here—clear space before scavenging runs so you don’t leave potential Paper on the ground.

Efficiency tips and common pitfalls when making Paper

Keep your Recycle user nearby. Housing Trubbish in a built habitat close to your storage cuts down on travel time and lets you convert in quick bursts between quests.

Batch your conversions. Whether you’re turning five or fifty pieces, handing over items in a single session minimizes back-and-forth. Bring extra space so you can carry both the inputs (Wastepaper) and outputs (Paper) without juggling.

Don’t mix systems. Wood still needs a processing Pokémon like Scyther for lumber; Recycle won’t help with timber, and lumber specialists won’t make Paper. Give Recycle exactly what it wants: Wastepaper.

Why Paper matters in Pokopia’s crafting and building

Paper turns up everywhere: community noticeboard tasks, interior decor sets, and certain civic upgrades often call for multiple sheets. Completing these not only unlocks new blueprints but also yields rewards that accelerate settlement growth and friendships—a core loop The Pokémon Company has leaned into across its life-sim design pillars.

In practical terms, a healthy stock of Paper helps you clear clusters of requests in one go, freeing your day for exploration rather than material scrounging. That rhythm—gather, convert, build—is where Pokopia opens up.

Source notes and community findings from early players

Pre-release materials from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company outlined Pokopia’s “Pokémon-as-crafters” approach, where species-specific abilities replace traditional workbenches. Since launch, player guides and coverage from outlets like Nintendo Life have cataloged Recycle-capable species and highlighted the Dragonite Doll dream island method for early Wastepaper farming.

The bottom line: befriend a Recycle Pokémon, collect Wastepaper, and turn it into Paper on demand. With the right partner and a smart route, you’ll never be short on sheets again.