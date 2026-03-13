Peacock To Add Vertical NBA Live Clips This Spring

Peacock is bringing the social feed experience to pro hoops. NBCUniversal confirmed its streaming service will roll out a beta this spring that lets fans watch live-action vertical video clips from NBA games on mobile, using AI to crop and follow the play in real time. The option will live inside Courtside Live, Peacock’s multi-angle hub for NBA broadcasts.

A Mobile-First Take On Live Hoops For Phone Viewers

Sports are designed for widescreen, but consumption is increasingly mobile and one-handed. Peacock’s vertical view answers that shift by reframing the game for 9:16 displays. The company says its system keeps the focus on the ball and primary action, dynamically tracking drives, kick-outs, and fast breaks without asking users to rotate their phones.

Peacock positions this as the first time a major entertainment app will offer live sports in a vertical format. That qualifier matters: leagues and social platforms have pushed vertical highlights for years, but a real-time, in-app mobile cut of live game action is a notable next step for a general streaming service rather than a team- or league-owned app.

How The AI Camera Crop Works For Real-Time Vertical Video

Behind the scenes, automated framing tools analyze broadcast feeds to identify on-ball movement and recompose shots for phones. Expect a tighter, more intimate look at possessions, with fewer wide-angle pans and more emphasis on the handler, screener, and immediate help defenders. The trade-off: viewers will see less weak-side spacing and off-ball choreography compared with a 16:9 telecast.

Latency and accuracy will be the technical tests. Real-time cropping adds processing, so keeping delays within typical live-stream windows will be key. Precision will matter too: losing the ball on a skip pass or lagging behind a transition push would break immersion. Peacock says the beta will iterate quickly based on fan feedback inside Courtside Live.

Courtside Live Expands Viewer Choice With Vertical Clips

Vertical clips are an addition, not a replacement. Courtside Live already offers alternate camera angles and perspectives; the mobile-optimized feed will sit alongside those options. That approach mirrors a broader industry pattern seen on NFL and college football streams, where “alt-casts” coexist with the primary broadcast to let fans pick their preferred experience.

The move also fits a second-screen habit that’s become standard for younger viewers. Deloitte and other media researchers have documented the rise of short-form, mobile-first viewing across sports and entertainment. By embedding a vertical option within the live environment, Peacock is attempting to collapse highlight-style swiping and the game itself into a single experience.

Why This Matters For Rights Holders And Advertisers

Mobile-optimized live feeds open new inventory. Brands can design creative specifically for a vertical canvas, and publishers can test interactive overlays and shoppable formats without interrupting play. For rights holders, tailoring games to phones is also a hedge against audience fragmentation, meeting casual fans where they already spend time without cannibalizing the traditional broadcast for diehards.

Importantly, vertical live video could create clearer on-ramps for highlights. If a viewer is watching a possession-by-possession, phone-friendly cut, surfacing instant replays, micro-recaps, and shareable moments becomes a natural extension—something the NBA has excelled at on social platforms and could now bring closer to the primary stream.

Peacock’s Broader Vertical Push Across Entertainment

Sports aren’t the only test bed. Peacock is also preparing a home-screen vertical feed for Bravo fans called Your Bravoverse. After viewers pick favorite series, an AI system curates an endless stream of snackable clips from a library the company pegs at roughly 5,000 hours, with editorial oversight to keep summaries and context accurate. An AI avatar of Andy Cohen will serve as the on-screen guide as storylines evolve.

The strategy tracks with moves across streaming. Disney+ recently introduced Verts, a TikTok-like discovery feed built from its catalog. The trend line is clear: big services are borrowing the swiping grammar of social video to boost engagement, personalization, and time spent without forcing viewers to leave the app.

What To Watch In The Beta As Peacock Tests Vertical

Three things will determine whether this sticks:

Camera intelligence during chaotic sequences

The ability to maintain low latency as traffic spikes

Whether fans use the vertical option as a complement or a default

If Peacock nails those, expect vertical live modes to pop up in more leagues and on more platforms, with new ad formats following quickly behind.

For now, the promise is simple: NBA action that fits the way millions already hold their phones, without sacrificing the thrill of live play. If the execution matches the ambition, vertical may become more than a novelty—it could be the next default view for casual, on-the-go hoops.