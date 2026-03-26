One UI 8.5 Beta Looms For Galaxy S24 After Changelog Leak

Samsung’s next major software preview is nearly here for the Galaxy S24 lineup. A leaked changelog and internal forum placeholders point to an imminent One UI 8.5 beta for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, offering a clearer picture of what owners can expect once the rollout begins.

What the leaked One UI 8.5 changelog reveals

The headline change is a more conversational Bixby. According to materials shared by well-known tipster Tarun Vats on X, Bixby in One UI 8.5 is set to handle more natural language, enabling multi-step requests that feel less scripted. Think “Set my phone to Do Not Disturb after this meeting and share the notes with my team” rather than a string of rigid commands.

Another notable addition is partial screen recording. Instead of capturing the entire display, users can record a specific window or region—useful for creating quick app tutorials while keeping notifications private. Power users and creators have been asking for this for years, and its arrival helps close a long-standing gap with third-party tools.

Battery settings are also getting a rethink. The revamped interface promises clearer at-a-glance information, more intuitive organization of charging and performance options, and improved usage breakdowns. Expect quicker access to features like charging limits and optimized performance modes, along with refined tips from Device Care.

On the wearables side, the leak points to standalone antioxidant-related measurements on recent Galaxy Watch models via Samsung Health. While details are thin, the feature likely taps the BioActive sensor suite and on-device analysis to surface a wellness-oriented indicator, expanding on Samsung’s push into proactive health insights.

As with any first beta, the changelog also references performance tuning, bug fixes, and UI polish. Expect smoother animations in core apps and tighter integration of system-wide AI features that debuted earlier this cycle.

Devices in line and beta build identifiers

Beyond the Galaxy S24 series, forum pages dedicated to One UI 8.5 have surfaced for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and Galaxy S25 FE on Samsung’s community channels. That strongly suggests a staggered expansion just after the S24 family gets first dibs.

For early testers tracking firmware, the initial Galaxy S24 build is tipped as S928BXXU5ZZCD in some regions, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s Beta 1 may arrive as F956BXXU3ZZCD. These identifiers tend to vary by market and carrier, but they’re a reliable sign that staged deployments are queued up behind the scenes.

Historically, Samsung opens beta enrollment via the Samsung Members app, starting with South Korea and select European markets before expanding to the US and others. Availability caps can appear without notice, so enrollment windows are often short.

Why this beta matters for Galaxy S24 owners

Industry watchers note that despite Android 17 being widely available, a stable One UI 8.5 build has reportedly reached only the newest Galaxy S26 lineup so far, while betas are already live for the Galaxy S25 family and Samsung’s latest foldables. Bringing the S24 series into the beta program narrows a conspicuous gap and gives last year’s flagships fresh attention.

The S24 series is also the first wave of devices covered by Samsung’s longer software pledge introduced in recent cycles, making timely platform updates more than a nice-to-have. Significant voice assistant upgrades, creator-friendly tools like partial screen recording, and clearer power management controls deliver tangible, everyday benefits to a large installed base.

How to prepare for the One UI 8.5 beta rollout

When the beta opens in your region, look for the One UI Beta banner in the Samsung Members app, submit an application, and wait for the over-the-air prompt. Back up your data first—beta firmware can include regressions—and verify your essential banking, work, and smart home apps are compatible before you commit.

If you join, use the built-in feedback tools liberally. Samsung has increasingly acted on user reports during recent betas, cutting turnaround times on stability patches and sharpening features ahead of the stable build. Expect frequent updates early on, then fewer but larger betas as release candidates approach.

The bottom line on One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S24

Signs point to One UI 8.5 beta landing on the Galaxy S24 series very soon, backed by a leaked changelog that spotlights a smarter Bixby, partial screen recording, refreshed battery controls, and new Galaxy Watch health metrics. With placeholders live for additional models, the floodgates look ready to open—stay alert in Samsung Members if you want an early seat.